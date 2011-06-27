  1. Home
Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Q45
4.5
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cash cow riddled with defects

Markus, 06/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice.

Not a bad car

Giodoc, 07/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great luxury car with a lot of power(4.5 287HP V8 engine). My car has over 150k miles and I've never had a problem with it other than normal maintenance. Certainly not as smooth as a BMW, but what is. Overall I think its a fine automobile with some spunk to it.

Sit back and enjoy the ride

AntonioP, 07/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Super car to own. Fast, comfortable, and reliable. This car is an absolute dream to drive, I mean you step on the gas and you actually move. I have nearly 160k miles and all I had to change so far was the water pump and the fan. As long as you keep up with your preventative maintenance (tune ups, oil changes and annual inspections) this car won't let you down.

Best Car I've Owned

Crookie, 01/21/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is, by far, the best car I've owned. A great engine, combined with a great interior are the best aspects of this car. Exterior styling may turn off some, but I love the old Q's. I now have 138,000 miles on it and still love cruising around in it. Only downfall is poor traction in the snow (even with traction control option)

Good Car

j2wake, 03/27/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Q has been a good vehicle. Purchase warranty with vehicle up to 100,000. Unfortunately, problems didn't occur until after warranty expired. Currently have 144,000 - transmission failing, control arms have been replaced twice. Door locks mechanics replaced twice. Experience problem with compression and heads replaced. Performance has been great. The 278 horses really move this car. My '89 Nissan Maxima has been a more realiable car.

