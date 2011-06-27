Estimated values
1993 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$533
|$1,198
|$1,560
|Clean
|$474
|$1,069
|$1,393
|Average
|$358
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$241
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1993 INFINITI Q45 A 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,304
|$1,588
|Clean
|$699
|$1,165
|$1,419
|Average
|$527
|$886
|$1,079
|Rough
|$355
|$607
|$740