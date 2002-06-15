Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2000 INFINITI Q45
    2000 INFINITI Q45

    $3,995

  • 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury in Dark Blue
    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2005 INFINITI Q45 in Dark Blue
    2005 INFINITI Q45

    146,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,360

Cash cow riddled with defects
Markus,06/15/2002
At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice.
