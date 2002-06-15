Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
$3,995
- 88,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 146,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,360
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Overall Consumer Rating4.56 Reviews
Markus,06/15/2002
At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice.
