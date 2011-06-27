Used 2003 INFINITI I35 Consumer Reviews
Great Value
Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years.
A fast sleeper
This is my 2nd Infiniti, my first is a 96 I30t (still own) If this car holds up like the 1996 model I will be a satisfied customer! This is a fast highway car, passing cars has no strain or sweat associated with it. Seats are comfy everything works, stereo slams but not distorted. Fuel economy is freakishly good ( my trip computer lines up with my manual calculations 34-35 mpg going 65 mph in Ohio and PA roads! (no kidding 34-35 mpg) Smoothness and reliability are the trademarks here, looks good too.
Amazing Car!!! Will Always Drive and Keep One
Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.
I love my "I"
I do love the I-35 that I purchased after considering almost every other brand name automobile available. It has come through every day with the best handling, best ride, and the most fun overall that I found during my test drives. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonable priced luxury car that is a blast to drive!
I 35 review
This car clearly is the best car I have owned. It's drive is powerful and smooth and the car has a wonderful interior and nice exterior, very supportive & comfortable seats, good audio system. It's price is realatively inexpensive for a luxury car. It is very reliable. I test drove 22 cars; I am very happy I bought this ve
Sponsored cars related to the I35
Related Used 2003 INFINITI I35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60