  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI I35
  4. Used 2003 INFINITI I35
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 INFINITI I35 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 I35
5(86%)4(11%)3(1%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.8
100 reviews
Write a review
See all I35s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,620 - $3,879
Used I35 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Value

Great Value, 11/17/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years.

Report Abuse

A fast sleeper

David, 05/03/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Infiniti, my first is a 96 I30t (still own) If this car holds up like the 1996 model I will be a satisfied customer! This is a fast highway car, passing cars has no strain or sweat associated with it. Seats are comfy everything works, stereo slams but not distorted. Fuel economy is freakishly good ( my trip computer lines up with my manual calculations 34-35 mpg going 65 mph in Ohio and PA roads! (no kidding 34-35 mpg) Smoothness and reliability are the trademarks here, looks good too.

Report Abuse

Amazing Car!!! Will Always Drive and Keep One

cgiunt, 09/18/2013
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.

Report Abuse

I love my "I"

I-35 lover, 02/08/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I do love the I-35 that I purchased after considering almost every other brand name automobile available. It has come through every day with the best handling, best ride, and the most fun overall that I found during my test drives. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonable priced luxury car that is a blast to drive!

Report Abuse

I 35 review

Bennett Ramberg, 12/27/2003
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car clearly is the best car I have owned. It's drive is powerful and smooth and the car has a wonderful interior and nice exterior, very supportive & comfortable seats, good audio system. It's price is realatively inexpensive for a luxury car. It is very reliable. I test drove 22 cars; I am very happy I bought this ve

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all I35s for sale

Related Used 2003 INFINITI I35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles