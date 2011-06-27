Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,277
|$6,720
|$7,628
|Clean
|$4,978
|$6,330
|$7,165
|Average
|$4,378
|$5,550
|$6,240
|Rough
|$3,779
|$4,771
|$5,314
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,791
|$7,401
|$8,413
|Clean
|$5,462
|$6,972
|$7,902
|Average
|$4,804
|$6,113
|$6,882
|Rough
|$4,146
|$5,254
|$5,861
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,565
|$7,102
|$8,070
|Clean
|$5,249
|$6,690
|$7,581
|Average
|$4,617
|$5,866
|$6,602
|Rough
|$3,984
|$5,042
|$5,623
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,471
|$6,956
|$7,890
|Clean
|$5,160
|$6,552
|$7,411
|Average
|$4,539
|$5,745
|$6,454
|Rough
|$3,917
|$4,938
|$5,497