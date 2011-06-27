  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,277$6,720$7,628
Clean$4,978$6,330$7,165
Average$4,378$5,550$6,240
Rough$3,779$4,771$5,314
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,791$7,401$8,413
Clean$5,462$6,972$7,902
Average$4,804$6,113$6,882
Rough$4,146$5,254$5,861
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,565$7,102$8,070
Clean$5,249$6,690$7,581
Average$4,617$5,866$6,602
Rough$3,984$5,042$5,623
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,471$6,956$7,890
Clean$5,160$6,552$7,411
Average$4,539$5,745$6,454
Rough$3,917$4,938$5,497
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 INFINITI EX35 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 INFINITI EX35 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,330 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
