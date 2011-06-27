Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Consumer Reviews

09 EX35 Journey AWD Review Michigan AWD , 10/24/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Did lots of research and test drove several competitors and chose the EX and am glad we did! If U R looking 4 a modern, sporty luxurious 5 door hatchback that has sports sedan handling, a powerfully superb V6, useful cargo room and which is easy to enter/exit, thanks to the slightly elevated ride height put this vehicle on your short list. Up front it's roomy and most comfortable (dual power heated seats and dual climate controls). Overall, our EX has proven 2 B an exceptional driving experience every day with some cool tech features thrown in. Report Abuse

Nice, But. Dustin , 09/09/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've been driving this for a month as a loaner from dealer. Car is a blast to drive. Power is unbelievable and transmission is silky smooth. Wife didn't realize once she was going 100mph. Everyone LOVES the backup cam. Interior isn't huge. Seems equivalent of a Camry. Blind spots are annoying. You have to really turn your head to be sure. Using this car for a road trip with spouse and 3 kids may work, but you will use roof for luggage.

Best Infiniti That I Have Owned M Blais , 10/22/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owed G35 Coupe, G35sedan, G35X sedan, G37 Coupe and now the EX35. I can only say one thing WOW. This car has a great ride, great performance, and is so easy to get around in that I can say it has been the best infiniti thus far. Love the hatch back for easy access. The only improvement would be a little more leg room in the back seats.

Best Small Crossover silverblue , 08/14/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Feels like a bigger vehicle while you're driving.Coming from a Nissan Murano, I can say it feels like driving a rocket ship.Totally beautiful inside and out.Quality and craftsmanship unsurpassed by any other manufacturer.It was worth paying a little more.