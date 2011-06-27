Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Consumer Reviews
09 EX35 Journey AWD Review
Did lots of research and test drove several competitors and chose the EX and am glad we did! If U R looking 4 a modern, sporty luxurious 5 door hatchback that has sports sedan handling, a powerfully superb V6, useful cargo room and which is easy to enter/exit, thanks to the slightly elevated ride height put this vehicle on your short list. Up front it's roomy and most comfortable (dual power heated seats and dual climate controls). Overall, our EX has proven 2 B an exceptional driving experience every day with some cool tech features thrown in.
Nice, But.
I've been driving this for a month as a loaner from dealer. Car is a blast to drive. Power is unbelievable and transmission is silky smooth. Wife didn't realize once she was going 100mph. Everyone LOVES the backup cam. Interior isn't huge. Seems equivalent of a Camry. Blind spots are annoying. You have to really turn your head to be sure. Using this car for a road trip with spouse and 3 kids may work, but you will use roof for luggage.
Best Infiniti That I Have Owned
I have owed G35 Coupe, G35sedan, G35X sedan, G37 Coupe and now the EX35. I can only say one thing WOW. This car has a great ride, great performance, and is so easy to get around in that I can say it has been the best infiniti thus far. Love the hatch back for easy access. The only improvement would be a little more leg room in the back seats.
Best Small Crossover
Feels like a bigger vehicle while you're driving.Coming from a Nissan Murano, I can say it feels like driving a rocket ship.Totally beautiful inside and out.Quality and craftsmanship unsurpassed by any other manufacturer.It was worth paying a little more.
Good small SUV
I purchased mine used with 30,000 miles in 2012. I am sometimes confused with calling it an SUV because it sits low and looks more like a hatchback. This small SUV has treated me well. It is comfortable, rides well and is comfortable. I have test drove the small BMW's, Benz and Acura. The only car that came close in price was the Acura when you compare the options. The Journey has it all. The only option that is missing is the auto fold mirrors and the rear tail gate lift. You would think as a luxury vehicle this would have that. The back seats are also cramped. However, It is just me so this is not huge concern. I do like the ride, power and the interior looks and features.
