Consumer Rating
(36)
2016 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • both engines are reasonably fuel-efficient
  • three-door styling is unusual and distinctive.
  • Not as sporty as it looks
  • has a harsh and noisy ride quality
  • acceleration is pretty slow with the base engine
  • despite a third door, rear-seat access and headroom are limited.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want an affordable car that stands out from the crowd? This three-door hatchback might win you over with its distinctive styling, impressive list of available features and reasonable price tag. Ready to learn more about Hyundai's unusual compact hatch?

Vehicle overview

If your ideal car is one that is small, fuel-efficient and offers great value, a compact hatchback could be the way to go. There are many cars in this class that meet those requirements, and some are even fun to drive. At first glance, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster appears to fit into this subsection, with a wide, low stance and muscular fender flares. But the actual driving experience may leave you wanting.

Certainly, there are some cool aspects to the Veloster. Its unique three-door body style, with the third door on the passenger side, offers easier access to the rear seat than a two-door coupe can. Inside, the Veloster comes with a substantial number of standard features, including a rearview camera, a touchscreen infotainment system and satellite radio, all of which are typically optional extras in this class. Estimated fuel economy is good, too, with both engine and transmission packages hovering around the 30 mpg mark in combined city/highway driving.

But while the Veloster meets the basic requirements of a compact hatchback, it doesn't offer much in the way of excitement. The base engine is extremely slow and the turbocharged engine, while definitely an improvement, is slower than pretty much every hot hatch on the market. The suspension, particularly in the sportier states of tune, transmits a flurry of impacts into the cabin while traveling on rough surfaces. Usually this is a natural byproduct of capable handling, but even around corners the Veloster seems out of place.

While there are no three-door vehicles to compare against the 2016 Hyundai Veloster, there are plenty of two- and four-door rivals to consider. The 2016 Ford Fiesta is one of our favorites, with three engines to choose from, including an extremely satisfying performance-minded ST variant. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf is a bit more expensive, but the cabin has higher-quality materials and the sporty Golf GTI practically invented the "hot hatch" segment. The 2016 Mazda 3 is one of our favorite cars as well, with a 0-60-mph time that beats the Veloster Turbo by a hair; it gets better fuel economy to boot. While the Veloster has some high points, we think most of the competition is more desirable overall.

The One to Buy

The Veloster is extremely slow when powered by the standard four-cylinder engine. As its name suggests, the 2016 Veloster Turbo adds a more powerful engine in addition to a variety of luxury features.

2016 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2016 Hyundai Veloster is a four-passenger compact hatchback with three doors (one on the driver side and two on the passenger side) and four trim levels: base, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo Rally Edition and Turbo.

The base Veloster comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, a cargo cover, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen electronics interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, Pandora Internet radio capability and a USB port.

The optional Style package adds 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded exterior and interior trim, foglights, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an eight-speaker Dimension premium audio system and Hyundai's first-generation Blue Link emergency telematics system. To this package the Tech package can be added (see below).

The Veloster Turbo R-Spec comes with a more powerful engine, a lower body kit, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a torque-vectoring system that selectively applies the brakes to improve handling around tight turns, an Active Sound Design feature that channels exhaust sounds through the stereo speakers, LED taillights, a B&M sport shifter and the features from the Style package (minus the sunroof, exclusive trim and foglights).

The new Turbo Rally Edition adds 18-inch Rays wheels, even sportier suspension components and leather upholstery. It is available solely in "Matte Blue" paint unique to the Rally Edition.

Compared to the R-Spec version, the Veloster Turbo features slightly less aggressive tuning for the suspension and steering along with a few additional creature comforts. It adds unique wheels, different styling elements, foglights, side mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver lumbar adjustment and leather upholstery.

The base and Veloster Turbo models are available with a Tech package, which includes rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a 115-volt household-style power outlet and a navigation system with the new second-gen Blue Link system (includes improvements such as Google-based navigation search and engine remote start).

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 Hyundai Veloster, a limited-edition turbocharged Rally Edition debuts with Rays wheels, matte blue paint and sportier suspension tuning than the Veloster R-Spec. The Veloster Turbo gets a new seven-speed automated manual transmission and new seats. An upgraded navigation system with HD radio, second-generation Blue Link and Apple Siri Eyes Free integration is available for base and Turbo models.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Hyundai Veloster in base trim comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automated manual known as DCT.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Veloster with the base 1.6-liter engine and a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds. That's about a second slower than the average for a budget-priced subcompact hatchback, and is definitely not swift. A DCT-equipped Veloster we tested did it in an even slower 10.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is pretty good, though, at 30 mpg combined with the manual transmission (27 city/35 highway) and 31 mpg combined (28/36) with the DCT.

The Veloster Turbo, Turbo R-Spec and Rally Edition come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. All come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but the Turbo is also available with a seven-speed DCT.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Turbo went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is much more respectable than the base Veloster's time, but still about a second slower than the class average for a sport-compact hatchback. Equipped with the manual gearbox, the turbocharged Veloster models are rated at 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway); the Turbo with the DCT is rated at 29 mpg combined (27/33).

Safety

Every 2016 Veloster comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Most Velosters will have some version of Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control, remote start, stolen vehicle recovery assistance and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). A rearview camera is standard, with rear parking sensors available as an optional extra in the Tech package.

In government crash testing, the Veloster received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Veloster the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and roof-strength tests, with the second-highest rating of "Acceptable" for side-crash protection. The Veloster received the second lowest score of "Marginal" in the IIHS test for small-overlap frontal-impact protection. Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the base Veloster came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 121 feet, while the Veloster Turbo needed 126 feet, which is longer than average for a sporty coupe or hatchback.

Driving

Although the Veloster looks like a sporty hatchback, it doesn't really drive that way. The base model is just plain slow, especially when equipped with the automated manual transmission. Acceleration is better on the turbocharged models, but their performance is off the pace of hot hatches like the Focus ST and Volkswagen GTI. It's not all bad, though, as the 201-hp 1.6-liter turbocharged engine is generally refined, and the power comes on so smoothly that you almost can't tell it's turbocharged. The manual transmission is easy to shift, too.

For city commutes, both the base and the Turbo Veloster feel adequately nimble, but if you start pushing the car harder on twisty back roads, disappointment sets in, as the Veloster just isn't as sharp or communicative as most rivals. It's not a very comfortable car, either. If you drive on cracked streets with lots of potholes, the suspension will be easily upset by bumps and ruts. The harsh ride in the turbocharged models might be acceptable if the Veloster was more fun around turns, but that's not an area where this hatchback excels.

Interior

A three-door layout sets the 2016 Hyundai Veloster apart from other compact hatchbacks. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels. The truncated opening is a bit low, though, so taller passengers will have to duck quite a bit when they get in.

The backseat has a decent amount of legroom, but the seat cushion is mounted quite low and headroom is limited by the sloping rear roof line. That same roof line also places the heads of occupants under the sun-warmed glass of the hatch. The deep trunk holds 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space under that hatch, and with the seats folded down, maximum cargo capacity is 34.7 cubes. That's respectable if you're comparing the Veloster to two-door coupes, but most compact hatchbacks have at least 10 additional feet of space.

Up front, the cabin boasts a youthful and modern design that looks a bit better than it feels. There is an abundance of hard plastic, but it's textured for a more favorable appearance. The Veloster's controls are well organized, and the standard touchscreen interface is easy to use. A USB port and Bluetooth connectivity are standard across all trims, while the Tech package for the base and Turbo versions adds Apple Siri Eyes Free integration and HD radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Hyundai Veloster.

5(39%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(6%)
3.9
36 reviews
See all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long-Time Miata Owner Goes Veloster
Dave,03/24/2016
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
As mentioned in the title of my review, I have owned only Mazda Miatas for the last 15 years. There is no other car in the world like it for me, and I would still be driving one if not for the fact that I'm getting older now and I need more room, not to mention that it's gotten increasingly difficult for me to roll into that little car day after day. Long story short, I have always liked the unique look of the Veloster, so after test driving one I was sold. I now own a gorgeous 2016 Citrus Orange Veloster and by and large, I love it! It doesn't feel monstrously large like most cars do after having been in a Miata for so long, and the seats are the most comfortable buckets I've ever sat in. It handles fairly nimbly for a car its size and corners nearly as well as my Miata did. Excellent gas mileage in the 'Eco' mode, mine always runs around 31-34mpg which is WAAAY better than I ever got in the Miata (21-24 tops). The ride is firm but not objectionable to me (again, compared to a Miata which is a SPORTS CAR) and the car feels solid and well-built to me. The amount of tech that came on this car is amazing and fun as hell (backup cam, infotainment center, paddle shifter, etc.) as I'm not used to anything more complicated than an aftermarket stereo in my Miatas. My ONLY nit pick about this car is the transmission. The engine is not the most powerful thing in the world to start with, but the automatic transmission is strange. It seems to not want to engage when I step on the accelerator hard... like someone in a stick-shift revving the car in neutral... it just doesn't move sometimes! I have two very close friends who also purchased new Hyundai automobiles at the same time as I did (a Tuscon and another Veloster) and they report the same sort of hesitation in their transmissions that I am experiencing. That leads me to believe that the problem is not unique to my car or model, but may be a bug in the overall design of Hyundai automatic transmissions. It makes me have to be more aware when turning into traffic from a dead stop, which is probably a good thing. Overall, I'm loving the car still at 7k miles!
Rally Edition value for money
GOV,07/14/2016
Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Performance for the money is great. There are other cars in the segment that cost about the same with similar performance (and maybe a little better performance). That said, you have to like the way the car looks. The other comparable cars I didn't like the looks. If you're a fan of the Veloster's looks you will not be disappointed if you're purchasing a turbo. If you just like the way the car looks and buy the normally aspirated model and are looking for economy, not a bad car. What you get is pretty good if you're just driving on the street and not the track (turbo model). Lots of power to get you in trouble on the street if you're not careful. This is a fast car. The rally model comes with JDM wheels that would cost over two grand to add to any other car, but are included on that model. Handling is stiff on the rally. If you're looking for a very comfortable car, buy the normal model or a different car. These cars are set up for a sporty ride and can be harsh over bumps. Handling around really tight corners is not great. It's not bad, but this car shines more on the longer, faster corners. On the freeway it's excellent. Freeway passing power is up to the job even if the speed limit is 85 MPH. The manual transmission is very slick with the B&M short shifter. It's really good but takes a little getting used to. If you're new to manual transmissions it can be difficult to start out in first gear until you do it a few times. I've killed the engine a couple of times and I have a lot of manual trans experience. With the modern twin scroll turbo it has lots of low end power. Punch it at any RPM and it goes. The interior is pretty nice for a car on the cheaper end. Leather seats, infotainment, steering wheel mounted stereo controls, back up camera, 450 watt sound system with subwoofer. The stereo will blast your eardrums out if you want it to. The third door is great for grocery getting and lots of space in the hatchback if you lower the back seat. I come from a background of mostly JDM cars. This is my first Korean car and I'm impressed. The fit and finish is not as good as on some JDM cars but it is a minor annoyance. You're also not getting the power for price from those vehicles. One word of warning: Matte paint. If you buy the matte painted version of this car you will get non stop attention from other car enthusiasts. You will also get a non stop headache. You can't take it through a normal car wash. It has to be hand washed. Hyundai does include a nice kit to wash and protect it with, but it's not like owning a normal car. If you really, really, really like matte paint then buy it but know that it's going to be some work to take care of. They even make you sign an agreement! The rally is the ultimate edition and only 1200 were made. If that's your thing it is definitely worth the price. In fact, I think it's worth more than what I paid.
Pretty Sweet Little Hatch
Rob,12/14/2015
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
My 2016 Veloster with the navigation and appearance packages now has over 16,000 miles on it, and, I still LOVE it . I put a Thule rack on it and carry a 16' Kevlar Canoe and a 14' kayak on it, with NO PROBLEM, although, I certainly get plenty of looks. I think it is a cool little car with a unique look. It won't win any drag races , but, that is not what it was designed for . Also, I have had 0 ISSUES with this car, it is a cool, reliable , smile making little machine !!!
wow-updated
herb,07/28/2016
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
i bought a fully loaded turbo with the 7speed auto.i took this car for a long test drive before i purchased,and i can tell you that the negative reviews on here must be from people who bought the regular veloster.the turbo is a real pocket rocket.ride can be bumpy,but i knew this when i test drove the vehicle.i love the hyundai blue link,its awesome.
See all 36 reviews of the 2016 Hyundai Veloster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%

More about the 2016 Hyundai Veloster

Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Overview

The Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is priced between $13,599 and$18,981 with odometer readings between 16857 and86643 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior is priced between $10,499 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 24024 and80241 miles.

