Performance for the money is great. There are other cars in the segment that cost about the same with similar performance (and maybe a little better performance). That said, you have to like the way the car looks. The other comparable cars I didn't like the looks. If you're a fan of the Veloster's looks you will not be disappointed if you're purchasing a turbo. If you just like the way the car looks and buy the normally aspirated model and are looking for economy, not a bad car. What you get is pretty good if you're just driving on the street and not the track (turbo model). Lots of power to get you in trouble on the street if you're not careful. This is a fast car. The rally model comes with JDM wheels that would cost over two grand to add to any other car, but are included on that model. Handling is stiff on the rally. If you're looking for a very comfortable car, buy the normal model or a different car. These cars are set up for a sporty ride and can be harsh over bumps. Handling around really tight corners is not great. It's not bad, but this car shines more on the longer, faster corners. On the freeway it's excellent. Freeway passing power is up to the job even if the speed limit is 85 MPH. The manual transmission is very slick with the B&M short shifter. It's really good but takes a little getting used to. If you're new to manual transmissions it can be difficult to start out in first gear until you do it a few times. I've killed the engine a couple of times and I have a lot of manual trans experience. With the modern twin scroll turbo it has lots of low end power. Punch it at any RPM and it goes. The interior is pretty nice for a car on the cheaper end. Leather seats, infotainment, steering wheel mounted stereo controls, back up camera, 450 watt sound system with subwoofer. The stereo will blast your eardrums out if you want it to. The third door is great for grocery getting and lots of space in the hatchback if you lower the back seat. I come from a background of mostly JDM cars. This is my first Korean car and I'm impressed. The fit and finish is not as good as on some JDM cars but it is a minor annoyance. You're also not getting the power for price from those vehicles. One word of warning: Matte paint. If you buy the matte painted version of this car you will get non stop attention from other car enthusiasts. You will also get a non stop headache. You can't take it through a normal car wash. It has to be hand washed. Hyundai does include a nice kit to wash and protect it with, but it's not like owning a normal car. If you really, really, really like matte paint then buy it but know that it's going to be some work to take care of. They even make you sign an agreement! The rally is the ultimate edition and only 1200 were made. If that's your thing it is definitely worth the price. In fact, I think it's worth more than what I paid.

