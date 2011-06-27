  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • distinctive styling
  • efficient engines
  • large trunk
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Not as sporty as it looks
  • harsh and unsophisticated ride
  • slow base engine
  • noticeable road noise
  • limited rear seat access and headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster is not as fun to drive as it looks, and its ride can be harsh. But an ample list of features, efficient engines and distinctive styling still make this a good alternative to regular old economy cars.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster is for the type of person who likes to be different. Maybe she wears colorful shoes or claims her favorite Beatle is Ringo. Maybe he's a Yankee fan who wears a red version of the iconic cap. Such people might want (or can only afford) an economy car, but driving to an indie rock festival in a Hyundai Accent or Elantra would be just too darn ordinary.

With the Veloster, you definitely won't be getting ordinary. From the driver side, this funky hatchback looks like a regular two-door. Turn it 180 degrees, though, and it looks like a four-door thanks to the perfectly normal-looking rear door. You can think of this unusual three-door setup as a variation on the mullet -- business on the right, party on the left. It gives you a sporty look like a coupe on one side while delivering practical access for rear passengers like a sedan on the other. Maybe it makes sense, maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly different.

Yet like colorful shoes, the Veloster must still serve a practical purpose. Its backseat does sacrifice room for fashion, but it can still fit two people more easily than other "different" hatchbacks like the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper or VW Beetle. The Veloster also delivers great value, since its reasonable price includes a truly impressive number of standard features, plus a great many more are available as options.

As a vehicle to get you from home to the rock festival, the Veloster is perfectly acceptable. If you expect more -- either in terms of refinement or driving fun -- you might want to be different with, well, something different. The base engine does not deliver the velocity this car's name implies, as the standard Veloster is actually slower than subcompacts like the Chevy Sonic or even the Hyundai Accent. The Veloster has even become a little slower for 2013 when equipped with the optional automated manual transmission, sacrificing some horsepower and torque in favor of a fuel economy increase to an EPA-estimated 37 mpg on the highway.

There is some extra velocity to be found this year, however, thanks to the addition of a new Turbo model that packs 201 hp. This is a much stronger engine that still gets decent fuel economy, but even with this extra oomph, the Veloster remains slower than cars like the Mini Cooper S or Volkswagen GTI. Its handling isn't as sharp either, while the suspension delivers a harsh and insufficiently damped ride across the bumps.

In other words, the 2013 Hyundai Veloster isn't as fun to drive as you'd expect, nor is it as comfortable as it should be. We definitely recommend looking at some of the alternatives, but there's no taking away this funky hatchback's interesting mix of value and practicality. It's also really different.

2013 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster is a hatchback with three doors (one on the driver side and two on the passenger side). There are base, RE:MIX and Turbo trim levels.

The base Veloster comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, BlueLink emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a touchscreen electronics interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an RCA audio/video jack, Pandora internet radio capability and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Style package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a panoramic sunroof, chrome and piano-black exterior trim, cloth/leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, alloy-trimmed pedals, a driver auto-up window and an eight-speaker Dimension premium audio system. To this package the Tech package can be added. It includes different 18-inch wheel with body-matching painted inserts, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a 115-volt household power outlet and a navigation system.

The RE:MIX is essentially a base Veloster fitted with a body kit, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, projection headlights with LED running lights, LED taillights, keyless ignition/entry, the Dimension sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, LED cabin lighting and monogrammed floor mats.  

Compared to the base Veloster, the Turbo gets a more powerful engine, sport-tuned steering, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, different styling elements, foglamps, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats, driver lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter and the Dimension sound system. The Ultimate package adds the rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, 115-volt outlet, rearview camera and navigation system.

2013 Highlights

The Hyundai Veloster gets some much-needed extra velocity for 2013 thanks to the addition of a new Turbo model, which boasts an extra 63 horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque along with other mechanical and aesthetic enhancements. Meanwhile, the regular Veloster loses a little engine power with the automated manual transmission, but gets better fuel economy in return. There's also the new RE:MIX edition, which dresses the standard Veloster up with a body kit and special wheels.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Hyundai Veloster comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. It produces 132 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque with the optional six-speed automated manual transmission known as DCT. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Veloster went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is good for a subcompact hatchback, but not exactly swift. A DCT-equipped Veloster we tested last year was nearly a second slower and should be even pokier for 2013 because of the decrease in power.

The base Veloster with a manual achieves an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined. The DCT achieves an estimated 28/37/31.

The Veloster Turbo gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque regardless of whether it's attached to the standard manual or optional six-speed traditional automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Turbo went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is slow for a sporty compact hatchback. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 24/35/28 mpg with the manual and 24/31/28 mpg with the automatic.

Safety

Every 2013 Hyundai Veloster comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also included is Hyundai BlueLink, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle tracking and vehicle alarm notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Veloster came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 121 feet.

Driving

To paraphrase Top Gun, the Veloster's styling and name are writing checks its driving dynamics can't cash. The base model is downright slow and even the Turbo's performance is well off the pace of hot hatches like the Ford Focus ST, Mazdaspeed 3 and Volkswagen GTI. The Veloster corners reasonably well, but the steering feels vague and the car is upset by bumps while cornering. Moreover, the ride is harsh, which makes this car less than fun on a daily basis.

So the 2013 Hyundai Veloster is not a legitimate sport coupe or sport hatchback. However, if you're just looking for a subcompact or compact hatchback with a distinct and sportycharacter, then it definitely still has some appeal. It is easy to drive, responsive to inputs and both engines deliver strong fuel economy.

Interior

Clearly, the most prominent feature of the 2013 Hyundai Veloster is its three-door layout. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels. Once you pass through the single rear door (be careful not to clip your head on the truncated opening) you'll find a backseat that's roomier than most coupes but less so than most hatchbacks. There's a decent amount of legroom, but the seat cushion is mounted quite low and headroom is limited by the sloping rear roof line that places the heads of its occupants under the sun-warmed glass of the hatch. The deep trunk holds 15.5 cubic feet under that hatch.

Up front, the cabin boasts a youthful and modern design that never seems cute or gimmicky. The splashes of blue trim included with the Turbo are a nice touch. There is an abundance of hard plastic, but it's textured for a more favorable appearance. In terms of functionality, the Veloster's controls are presented in the sensible way we expect from Hyundai, including even those in the standard touchscreen interface.

The Veloster is also notable for its standard electronics and entertainment features. Besides an iPod interface and Bluetooth phone connectivity, Pandora radio control is standard as well. Hyundai's BlueLink emergency communications system comes with the typical safety telematics features, plus outbound text messaging, location sharing (via Facebook) and a geo-fence system that alerts you when the car travels outside of a defined area (for keeping tabs on younger drivers or valet parkers).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Veloster.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Ultimate Mix of Sporty Luxury & Economy!
blackoutsbox,12/01/2012
I have only had it for a few days now but I can't put into words the level of awesomeness of this car. This car is a bat mobile / tron futuristic spaceship rather than just a car. I haven't even begun to toy with all the gadzillion features it has but I can say for certainty that a trinity of unique style, power, and economy have birthed this majestic wonder.
Love this car!
blantzy,08/11/2013
I love the look of the car - I have the orange one. I like how fast it accelerates and it gets good gas mileage. The technology on it is pretty cool - like satellite radio and bluetooth and being able to remote start the car. The heated seats are a plus, and it has keyless entry so I never need to fumble for my keys to get into the car. The keys just stay in my purse. One problem I had immediately after leasing it is that the sound system would make a vibrating rattling sound when I'd turn on the radio at a medium to high volume.
Perfect Combination of Style, Value and Quality
diablito30349,01/15/2013
I have owned this car for a little over a month and put about 2800 miles on it, and I love it. After reading (and watching) literally every car review done for this car, I was comfortable with what this car is, and isn't. I really was surprised by how quiet the ride is. The suspension is a little firm so you feel the bumps a little more, but it's not too bad. I also think the engine is perfectly adequate for what this car is intended to be (a sporty looking economy car). It's not as "underpowered" as a lot of reviews would have you believe. I also love the bold design of the car. This shows that you can get something economical without feeling like you're driving a toaster on wheels.
I love my Veloster
archangel6k,02/06/2013
I had a Hyundai Accent that was given to me. It was a 98 that I did work on for my daughter. I drove it one day to look at a new one, and saw the Veloster. I didn't know then that I would be buying one in the next few months. I love the Veloster's handling on the turns, and the great gas mileage, and the 6 on the floor. Everyone looks at it like its from space, and my teens are proud. I get at least 35mpg and I drive long distances to work. It's not zippy from the start, but it accelerates plenty to get up to speed entering the highway. It also turns only 3500rpms at 95, and I wont say what it can do, cause I'll get arrested.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster features & specs

Yet another tight uphill hairpin looms as we storm up our favorite mountain road in a 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with a full head of steam. Upon arrival we breathe off the throttle, turn in toward the apex and roll back on the gas without ever once thinking of dropping a gear in search of the grunt necessary to continue our uphill charge.

The same corner in last year's normally aspirated machine would have demanded that downshift, and after complying we'd still have cursed the grade and gravity for conspiring to hold the Veloster's well-sorted chassis by the tail as we attempted to claw back our lost momentum.

That was last year. The 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo has a ready answer in the form of 63 additional horses and 72 extra pound-feet of torque. The funky and unique three-door Hyundai hatchback known for having more chassis than motor now has equal shares of each.

Yo Gamma Gamma
Hyundai's new Gamma engine is the key, and it hides several increasingly familiar tricks up its 1.6-liter sleeves. Intake and exhaust cam timing is independently variable, and gasoline enters the picture via direct injection, which allows a 9.5:1 compression ratio despite a force feeding in the form of 18 psi of turbo boost.

The turbocharger in question is a twin-scroll unit, and the hot side of the turbine housing is fully integrated into the stainless-steel exhaust manifold — it's all one casting. An air-to-air intercooler brings down the temperature of the freshly pressurized intake charge before it gets sent off to meet the fuel.

Taken together, the resulting choreographed explosions produce 201 horsepower and an impressive specific output of 125.6 horsepower per liter. Peak torque of 195 lb-ft comes on strong at 1,750 and stays there out toward 4,500 rpm.

It does all this on 87-octane unleaded regular, and the consumption rate of that fuel slips by just 2 mpg relative to the standard Veloster engine. The manual-equipped turbo we drove is expected to earn 26 city and 38 highway mpg, or 30 mpg in combined driving. Estimates for the six-speed automatic are still pending.

A Rush and a Push
Once under way, the rush of torque is self-evident, even if the exhaust note does sound more like a coin-operated pressure washer than a power-dense turbo-4. Noises aside, Hyundai's new Veloster Turbo comes across as impressively stout, whether connecting the dots on a twisty road or pulling out to pass a semi-truck on the highway.

Helping in this regard is the Turbo's relatively low curb weight of 2,800 pounds, which bests the rival Honda Civic Si, VW GTI and Mini Cooper Clubman S. The smaller Mini Cooper S and Fiat 500 Abarth undercut it some, but the Hyundai's power-to-weight ratio of 14 pounds-per-horsepower trumps them all.

All of this suggests a beat-down of the 6.9-second 0-60 time recorded by the last 2010 Volkswagen GTI and 2012 Honda Civic Si coupe we measured, but Hyundai is claiming nothing. We think we know why: The Veloster Turbo may fall short because of lackluster acceleration through the 1-2 upshift. Our butt-o-meter suggests the low-to-mid 7-second range is more likely.

We're basing this estimate on the palpable chasm between 1st and 2nd gears, where a full 46 percent of the revs drop away during the 1-2 upchange. A look at the transmission and final-drive ratios reveals a shorter effective 1st gear than the standard Veloster — this despite more available power and torque. On paper it seems the 3.615:1 1st gear could and should be 10 percent taller, maybe more.

The available six-speed autobox is a true automatic that promises to get out of the hole with far more punch than the last EcoShift DCT-equipped normally aspirated Veloster we tested. This one has a sport mode and paddle shifters but lacks the smarts to execute rev-matched downshifts.

Chassis Tweaks
Hyundai engineers tell us that the suspension tuning of the 2013 Veloster Turbo is identical to the regular Veloster. Springs, shocks, stabilizer bars, the rear twist beam — even the standard 215/40R18 Kumho Solus KH25 all-season tires have been carried over. This is good news because the original Hyundai Veloster didn't have many problems that horsepower couldn't solve.

But crucial changes have nevertheless been made to the steering and brakes. Our 2012 Veloster suspension walkaround revealed a unique (OK, weird) front brake placement behind the axle centerline on the same side as the steering arms. This idea is history, replaced here with conventional front suspension knuckles that locate the brakes up front, opposite the steering arms.

This frees up space needed to optimize the steering geometry — the bump-steer curve is now more favorable and the overall steering ratio is a tad quicker at 13.9:1 instead of 14.2. There's also room for bigger brakes, and our Veloster Turbo stops via 11.8-inch ventilated front rotors instead of 11-inch ones. But the key point here is that even more massive Brembo-style aftermarket calipers are now possible. With the old knuckle design there was no room for anything bigger.

And so the pressurized Veloster works even better on our favorite back road. Push it hard and the well-balanced chassis remains reassuringly neutral, with minimal body roll. The revised steering carves through the relentless corners accurately and loads up predictably as the lateral g's rise — until, that is, you creep up to the comparatively modest limits of the Kumho all-season treads, the new weak link in this chain.

But this more potent Veloster isn't just for going fast. It works in cruise mode, too, where the recalibrated steering provides a confident dose of self-aligning torque and on-center feel. Meanwhile, the well-equipped Turbo's extra mass (100-200 pounds relative to the base car) settles the ride somewhat by filing the hard edges off rough sections of pavement.

Let's Get Visual
Outside, a prominent gaping grille with extra cooling capacity distinguishes the front fascia of the Turbo from standard Velosters, and it's flanked by foglights and unique projector headlights with LED accents. The lower side sills feature ground effect styling and the unique Turbo alloy wheels contain subtle chrome accents.

Farther back, more exaggerated diffuser styling makes the car look lower, wider and tougher, even though such dimensions remain unchanged. You'll find LED taillights back here, and the rear fender flares appear more smoothly integrated into the bumper. The signature central exhaust ports are now round instead of trapezoidal.

Inside there are standard leather sport seats with contrasting accents, power lumbar support and front seat heaters. Also present are electroluminescent gauges, push-button start and a distinctive headliner.

The engine premium for the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo works out to $1,600, but it's not a stand-alone option. The Veloster Turbo comes nearly loaded, so you'll pay $22,725 for one, including the required destination charge. The automatic transmission costs $1,000 more, and the only other option is the unfortunate pairing of a navigation system, much-needed back-up camera and back-up sensors with the panoramic sunroof for $2,500.

Available Matte Gray paint is a Hyundai first, but you'll pay dearly ($1,000) for that. And we never realized how tricky it is to care for matte paint until we saw the 13-page Matte Finish Paint Owner's Guide/warning.

But Wait, There's Probably More
A significant performance boost has elevated the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo from mostly funky to absolutely fun. We can safely say that the major horsepower and torque infusion brought about by Hyundai's new Gamma 1.6-liter turbocharged engine has failed to expose any deal-breaking flaws.

Instead, the Veloster Turbo begs for stickier summer tires and a rortier exhaust, and those revised knuckles open the door to track-friendly Brembo brakes. Whether you bolt that stuff on yourself or wait for Hyundai to announce the inevitable R-spec in-house example is up to you, but we know where we're going with ours when we eventually lay our meat hooks on one.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM).

