Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money, especially with the new Value Edition
  • Unique and functional three-door body style
  • Base engine is down on performance
  • Harsh ride without the sports car-like handling
  • Low roofline makes backseat access difficult
Which Veloster does Edmunds recommend?

For a 2017 Veloster, we like the Turbo R Spec best. It features the car's high-output turbocharged engine that best matches the car's sporty styling. You also get 18-inch wheels, a navigation system and an eight-speaker premium audio system. But the Turbo R Spec does have a fairly harsh ride quality. The new Veloster Value Edition is a good alternative. Though it doesn't have the turbo engine, it's more comfortable and comes with an impressive set of standard features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Hyundai Veloster is a compact car with a unique characteristic: Instead of being a two-door or a four-door with a hatchback, it's a three-door. The driver gets one large door, and the passenger side of the vehicle has two smaller doors. Compared to a similarly sized coupe, it's a genius solution to the problem of being able to effectively access the rear seat in such a small car, and it works great. Combine that with its tech-heavy standard features list, the Veloster could be just the thing if you're looking for a small, distinctively styled car. But it's not perfect.

From a price perspective, the base Hyundai Veloster hangs with a crowd of equally fuel-efficient four-door hatchbacks. Most of them are roomier, more comfortable to drive and offer superior acceleration. The Veloster Turbo would seem to be a good solution to the above considering its 201-horsepower engine. But compared to other "hot hatches," performance is again underwhelming. Overall, we like how the Veloster stands out on the road but think you'll be happier with a more well-rounded rival two-door or four-door small car instead.

2017 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2017 Veloster is available in four trims. The base Veloster comes pretty well equipped with features. The new-for-2017 Veloster Value Edition adds premium features and options that are found on the Turbo model. The Veloster Turbo R Spec is the enthusiast's choice, with sport-tuned suspension, manual transmission and R Spec specific interior bits. At the top of the price range is the Veloster Turbo. It comes with the most luxury-oriented accoutrements, such as leather seating and heated seats, for not much more money.

Highlights for the base Veloster include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (132 hp, 120 pound-feet of torque) powers the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Veloster Value Edition upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium eight-speaker sound system and a navigation system. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are also standard, and they control the standard six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

If you want a sportier feel than the base Veloster offers, check out the Veloster Turbo R Spec. It's equipped more like the base Veloster but comes with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (201 hp, 195 lb-ft of torque), sport-tuned suspension and steering, and a B&M short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual transmission. It also has an aerodynamic body kit, projector headlights and special interior trim.

At the top, the Veloster Turbo keeps the turbocharged engine and offers the dual-clutch automatic as an option. It also reverts to a more comfortable suspension setup. Inside, you'll find leather seating surfaces and an upgraded gauge cluster. You'll need to order the optional Turbo Tech Package, however, to get the panoramic sunroof, navigation system and dual-zone climate control.

Driving

The Veloster won't win any races, but the manual transmission works well. The dual-clutch automatic has sluggish shift speeds. Steering feedback is adequate, but the suspension has an unrefined feel to it. Buy a Veloster for its style and functionality, not for its performance.

Comfort

The seats and ergonomics are fine enough, but the suspension needs some work. "Harsh" would be the chief complaint, particularly on the R Spec.

Interior

Fit and finish is good for the class, and contrasting fabric and trim in the Turbo as well as the red fabric in the R Spec spice things up. Rear seat passengers will feel claustrophobic, as the heads of taller passengers can touch the back glass. Otherwise, the rest of the interior is conservative.

Utility

With its funky three-door arrangement, the Veloster makes curbside passenger and cargo loading easy. Just make sure to duck, as it is essentially a low-roof coupe. The large hatch opening is deep but narrow. The rear seats fold down for even more space.

Technology

As in all Hyundais, Blue Link is standard. This allows the Veloster owner the ability to set geo-fences, speed alerts, check maintenance timing, lock and unlock doors, and even contact authorities in case of an accident. It's easy to set up and works with an app on your smartphone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Veloster.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow! Great value for the money
Scott,04/08/2018
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
Some of my NA ‘s in the features is because I have only had this a week now! Let me tell ya, I am impressed! This is a little demon of a car! Sleek, fun to drive and comfy to boot! I can’t say enough great things about my new Veloster! If you get one (and I recommend you do) get a turbo if speed off the red is your thing! If you more conservative like me the value edition is amazing!
N/A
Bob,03/10/2018
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Hard to find vehicle the way I want it
The transmission sucks.
Gerry Vogel,12/17/2017
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
Try low speed manuvers. The DSR transmission is NOT for low or moderate speeds.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Veloster models:

Blue Link
Alerts the authorities in case of an accident, can lock/unlock the doors and check vehicle status, all from your smartphone.
Rear Parking Sensors
Audibly warns you of impending obstacles to the rear of the vehicle.
Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the Veloster when you engage reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

