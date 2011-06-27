2017 Hyundai Veloster Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of features for the money, especially with the new Value Edition
- Unique and functional three-door body style
- Base engine is down on performance
- Harsh ride without the sports car-like handling
- Low roofline makes backseat access difficult
Which Veloster does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 Hyundai Veloster is a compact car with a unique characteristic: Instead of being a two-door or a four-door with a hatchback, it's a three-door. The driver gets one large door, and the passenger side of the vehicle has two smaller doors. Compared to a similarly sized coupe, it's a genius solution to the problem of being able to effectively access the rear seat in such a small car, and it works great. Combine that with its tech-heavy standard features list, the Veloster could be just the thing if you're looking for a small, distinctively styled car. But it's not perfect.
From a price perspective, the base Hyundai Veloster hangs with a crowd of equally fuel-efficient four-door hatchbacks. Most of them are roomier, more comfortable to drive and offer superior acceleration. The Veloster Turbo would seem to be a good solution to the above considering its 201-horsepower engine. But compared to other "hot hatches," performance is again underwhelming. Overall, we like how the Veloster stands out on the road but think you'll be happier with a more well-rounded rival two-door or four-door small car instead.
2017 Hyundai Veloster models
The 2017 Veloster is available in four trims. The base Veloster comes pretty well equipped with features. The new-for-2017 Veloster Value Edition adds premium features and options that are found on the Turbo model. The Veloster Turbo R Spec is the enthusiast's choice, with sport-tuned suspension, manual transmission and R Spec specific interior bits. At the top of the price range is the Veloster Turbo. It comes with the most luxury-oriented accoutrements, such as leather seating and heated seats, for not much more money.
Highlights for the base Veloster include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (132 hp, 120 pound-feet of torque) powers the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Veloster Value Edition upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium eight-speaker sound system and a navigation system. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are also standard, and they control the standard six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
If you want a sportier feel than the base Veloster offers, check out the Veloster Turbo R Spec. It's equipped more like the base Veloster but comes with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (201 hp, 195 lb-ft of torque), sport-tuned suspension and steering, and a B&M short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual transmission. It also has an aerodynamic body kit, projector headlights and special interior trim.
At the top, the Veloster Turbo keeps the turbocharged engine and offers the dual-clutch automatic as an option. It also reverts to a more comfortable suspension setup. Inside, you'll find leather seating surfaces and an upgraded gauge cluster. You'll need to order the optional Turbo Tech Package, however, to get the panoramic sunroof, navigation system and dual-zone climate control.
Our experts like the Veloster models:
- Blue Link
- Alerts the authorities in case of an accident, can lock/unlock the doors and check vehicle status, all from your smartphone.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Audibly warns you of impending obstacles to the rear of the vehicle.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the Veloster when you engage reverse.
