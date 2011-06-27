Overall rating

The 2017 Hyundai Veloster is a compact car with a unique characteristic: Instead of being a two-door or a four-door with a hatchback, it's a three-door. The driver gets one large door, and the passenger side of the vehicle has two smaller doors. Compared to a similarly sized coupe, it's a genius solution to the problem of being able to effectively access the rear seat in such a small car, and it works great. Combine that with its tech-heavy standard features list, the Veloster could be just the thing if you're looking for a small, distinctively styled car. But it's not perfect.

From a price perspective, the base Hyundai Veloster hangs with a crowd of equally fuel-efficient four-door hatchbacks. Most of them are roomier, more comfortable to drive and offer superior acceleration. The Veloster Turbo would seem to be a good solution to the above considering its 201-horsepower engine. But compared to other "hot hatches," performance is again underwhelming. Overall, we like how the Veloster stands out on the road but think you'll be happier with a more well-rounded rival two-door or four-door small car instead.