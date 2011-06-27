  1. Home
2012 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • innovative three-door design
  • distinctive styling
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • poor rear visibility
  • noticeable road noise
  • cramped rear seats
  • ride quality can be overly harsh at times.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With plenty of features, laudable fuel economy and sharp looks, the 2012 Hyundai Veloster is a top pick for a fun-to-drive hatchback.

Vehicle overview

An old adage says, "Fortune favors the bold." We wouldn't be too surprised if we saw that quote hanging above the designers who developed the 2012 Hyundai Veloster. The new Veloster is a brave interpretation of the modern hatchback, with sleek lines, aggressive details and an asymmetrical three-door layout. Yes, there are three real doors here, not two doors and a hatch or rear-hinged mini door. Hyundai achieved this by using a longer coupe-like door on the driver side and two smaller sedan-like doors on the passenger side. The idea here is that you get sporty coupe styling without sacrificing convenience.

Built on a heavily revised Elantra platform, the front-wheel-drive Veloster is powered by a new 1.6-liter direct-injected inline-4 good for 138 horsepower. Buyers have the choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a new six-speed automated dual-clutch transmission with shift paddles. That's decent power for a little car, but with an emphasis on fuel economy, don't be surprised if this hatchback's acceleration doesn't quite live up to what the exterior styling promises. For those with a penchant for livelier performance, a 208-hp turbocharged four-cylinder Veloster is expected next year.

As hatchbacks go, the 2012 Veloster delivers a decent amount of driving entertainment on twisting roads. The ride is mercifully compliant and the interior provides a fair amount of comfort. There's also a surprising number of standard features that are either options on other cars in this class or not available at all. A 7-inch touchscreen on the dash, a wide array of advanced BlueLink telematics and built-in Pandora Internet radio connectivity are just a few examples.

As the hip newcomer to the hatchback segment, the 2012 Hyundai Veloster presents some nice advantages. Compared to Honda's hybrid CR-Z, the Veloster is considerably more practical and gets nearly as good fuel economy. It's also more stylish than the Scion tC or more traditional hatchbacks like the Mazda 3. For a more premium experience, the Mini Cooper or Volkswagen Beetle are both better choices, but the Veloster counters with more standard features while coming in at a much lower price.

It can be said that you can't get ahead without sticking your neck out. With its 2012 Veloster, Hyundai has proved that.

2012 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2012 Hyundai Veloster is a four-passenger, three-door hatchback that is offered in one very well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED accent lights, heated sideview mirrors, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories, a cargo cover, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod connectivity.

Also standard is a 7-inch touchscreen that comes with Pandora (via your iPhone) connectivity, two fuel economy coaching games and photo/video playback capability. Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system is also included.

Options are split into two packages. The Style package adds 18-inch wheels, a chrome grille surround with black highlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, a premium eight-speaker sound system, leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Tech package can be added to the Style package and gets you automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a navigation system, a rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry and a 115-volt outlet in the center armrest bin. Hyundai also offers optional side graphic stickers.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Hyundai Veloster is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Hyundai Veloster is powered by a 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 138 hp and 123 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and an automated dual-clutch manual transmission (DCT) is available as an option. The DCT also includes steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

In Edmunds testing of a DCT-equipped model, the Veloster required 10.2 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph. That's pretty slow by economy car standards, let alone for a sporty hatchback. Estimated EPA fuel economy is 27 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 31 mpg in combined driving for the manual transmission; with the DCT, it is rated at 27/35/30 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Hyundai Veloster include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Hyundai's BlueLink (which is similar to GM's OnStar service) also provides SOS assistance and crash notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Veloster came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 121 feet.

Driving

The 2012 Hyundai Veloster's extroverted styling overstates things a little; this is still an economically minded hatchback. That said, the Veloster delivers a surprising amount of fun behind the wheel. The small four-cylinder engine won't blow you away in terms of acceleration, but the handling is both balanced and predictable. Most buyers will probably be OK with the Veloster's firm ride quality, but one should be aware that bumps and ruts in the road can generate unexpectedly harsh impacts.

In everyday driving, the cabin is fairly quiet in terms of wind and engine noise, but road noise is noticeable. The DCT transmission is also praiseworthy, with quick, smooth shifts in automatic or manual modes and responsive shift paddles. In nearly every way, the Veloster delivers a great deal more than its modest price suggests.

Interior

Clearly, the most prominent feature of the 2012 Hyundai Veloster is its three-door layout. The larger, coupe-like driver door permits easy ingress and egress and the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels. The front seats offer plenty of lateral support to hold you in while cornering, and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. The overall interior design exudes a youthful and modern look without being kitschy or gimmicky. There is an abundance of hard plastic, but it's well-textured for a more favorable appearance.

In back, the Veloster isn't as roomy as other traditional hatchbacks, as the rear seat cushions are mounted quite low and headroom is limited by the sloping rear roof line. The glass hatch will also have those passengers' heads exposed to the sun, but at least there is ample legroom. These seats fold down to provide greater cargo capacity, but it may not be all that necessary, as the deep 15.5-cubic-foot trunk should suffice for most hauls. The rear hatch glass and roof edge, however, do obscure and distort the view rearward.

The Veloster is notable for its standard electronics and entertainment features. Hyundai's new BlueLink telematics system comes with the typical safety features, plus outbound text messaging and turn-by-turn navigation. Other extras include location sharing (via Facebook), a geo-fence system that alerts you when the car travels outside of a defined area (for keeping tabs on younger drivers) and valet alert functions. It's an impressive collection of features, though, like OnStar, it's fee-based. And in our initial tests, the voice recognition system had a difficult time interpreting many of our commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Veloster.

5(38%)
4(23%)
3(18%)
2(15%)
1(6%)
3.7
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Blue 2012 Hyundai Veloster w/ Tech & Style Package
mitch_dh,10/03/2011
I just picked up this car a week ago and boy am I impressed. I traded in my 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc for this car and I have to say the Veloster blows the Saab out of the water. The standard features on this car are substantial from touch screen to blue tooth. Not to mention this car gets up to 40 mpg's on the highway, which is very good. I will say that the only thing that I miss is the speed from my last car, but the Veloster handles extremely wells and grips the road firmly, which I like. So far I am 100% happy with this car and am glad there are companies like Hyundai who understand "value" and honestly try and offer a customer everything at an amazing price point. It is also turns heads.
This car is a blast - surprised by some of the negatives out there...
natefighter,11/06/2011
Didn't even know this car existed until a few weeks ago, when I went to a dealership to check out an Elantra. Went home and did some research and read some reviews - I have to admit I was leery. I commute 100 miles round trip everyday. I was looking to replace a 10 year old Accord. Also have 3 kids (one is an infant). I was looking for really good MPG and in this economy, didn't want to be dropping a lot of coin (read: VALUE) I went back and test drove the Veloster and absolutely loved it! Bought one. It really is a lot of fun to drive, regardless of the HP. the 6 speed manual is smooth. I easily get 30 city and 40-44 hwy (36-38 combined!) - after a solid month of driving.
Very fun car, questionable quality
rex81,12/09/2011
First off, I really like this car. I bought it because I wanted something fun but practical. This is a perfect mix. The car handles great, the engine/transmission feels good, it has a TON of standard features, the full third door and roomy backseat are great for carrying kids, and the trunk is huge. I am constantly sitting at work itching to start my commute. Something I dreaded in my last car, a Toyota Yaris. So spending $18,000 out the door to get a car that does that is a really great value in my opinion. However, after driving it for 1,000 miles I'm questioning it's build quality. It's a brand new car so it's bound to have quirks, but it just doesn't feel as solid as my Toyota.
Everything except accelleration
r3v00h,10/27/2011
Im a mid 20s average guy, I needed a car that I could afford but also one that didnt look like a little uh, you know. The veloster is awesome, I love everything about it, the MPG (realistically 28/37 but I've got it up to around 32/42) and the mean front end. The car is a work of art and you really need to go test drive one to appreciate it, if you can find one, all of my dealerships sold out in a hurry. Speed demons (like me) will be disappointed at its speed off the line, but its makes up for that with handling, a smooth ride, great looks inside and out, and a pretty good warantee. I don't know about you but it works for me.
See all 71 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Veloster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster features & specs

We've been in a moving 2012 Hyundai Veloster before. It was in Southern California on the Pacific Coast Highway, but we weren't driving. We rode shotgun while Hyundai's CEO John Krafcik manned the controls.

Now we're behind the wheel of a very early prototype for a very brief drive on some secondary roads in the United Kingdom. The phrase "early prototype" means we shouldn't judge fit and finish. Hyundai made us cross our hearts and hope to die if we do, so I won't.

Don't care anyway. We're here to try the steering, brakes and suspension. You know, the stuff that really matters.

On Sale This Fall
Hyundai thinks its asymmetric Veloster, which sports two doors on one side and a single one on the other, could become the equivalent of VW's Scirocco or Mini's Cooper S: some kind of halo for the brand. It was designed at Hyundai's studio in Southern California, and it will hit dealerships sometime this fall.

Krafcik himself told us Hyundai even benchmarked the old second-generation Honda CRX (1988-'91) when it came to some of the Veloster's dynamic bits.

Our pre-production test car had the same 1.6-liter normally aspirated four-cylinder engine the car will use in the United States, mated to a precise six-speed manual gearshift. The green Veloster photographed in South Korea is equipped with the optional six-speed dual-clutch automated manual, but the car we drove for evaluation was equipped with three pedals.

The 1.6-liter four is direct injected and rated at 138 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 123 pound-feet of torque at 4,850 rpm. It powers the Veloster's front tires, idles quietly and spins freely until its fuel cutoff at 6,700 rpm.

Because the 2012 Hyundai Veloster weighs just 2,584 pounds with a manual gearbox, it scoots along well, but we'll wait for the 208-hp turbo model (2013) before we call it quick. It's built on a heavily revised version of the Elantra platform, and that trim weight also helps garner a predicted 30 city/40 highway mpg.

Still, the Elantra only had so much to offer. The Veloster uses an independent front suspension, but it also makes do with a beam rear axle.

The base Veloster will roll on 17s. This prototype is rolling on the optional 18-inch wheels and all-season tires measuring 215/40. Summer tires will be available on the turbocharged Veloster.

How It Goes
The driving position is tidy, though a spot more travel for the nicely sized steering wheel wouldn't go amiss. You sit low in the car, like you would expect in a sports car, the pedals are well spaced and control weights are pleasingly positive.

From rest, the steering is well weighted and linear, although the low-speed ride is on the harsh side. Despite the Veloster's long wheelbase, which measures 104.3 inches, there are big vertical movements around town, with none of the suppleness we've come to expect in, say, Hyundai's own Sonata.

It's the same at higher speeds, with the ride failing to ever quite settle. That can make it feel dynamic and agile, but it shouldn't have to come at the expense of a sophisticated ride. Other cars such as the Mini Cooper ask drivers to make that sacrifice, but ideally the final version of the Veloster wouldn't.

We're told that the development team is still in the process of finalizing the suspension, steering and transmission calibrations, so there's still some fiddle room remaining.

At the moment the 2012 Hyundai Veloster feels very agile. It responds quickly to small steering inputs, with limited roll angle but a quickish roll rate. It's also throttle-adjustable — much keener to turn if you're off the gas or trailing the brakes than it is on the throttle, when it tends to understeer. All this happens well within the realms of grip, too; I'm talking about its demeanor, not slidey behavior.

Some Work To Do
There's still quite a bit of work to do on the chassis, then. But Hyundai ought to release its full potential. There are a lot of competitive and desirable cars at this level, and the Veloster will need all the ammunition it can get.

Hopefully Hyundai will soon let us drive a Veloster on U.S. soil. After our recent ride in California and this brief drive in the U.K., we're very optimistic about Hyundai's uniquely packaged hatchback.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report.

Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster Overview

The Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), 3dr Hatchback w/Red, Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and 3dr Hatchback w/Red, Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster Base is priced between $5,995 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 42658 and126527 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Hyundai Velosters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Hyundai Veloster for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2012 Velosters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 42658 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster.

Can't find a used 2012 Hyundai Velosters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veloster for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,111.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veloster for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,670.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Hyundai Veloster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

