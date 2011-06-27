Vehicle overview

Just about any compact hatchback these days will take you where you want to go. Finding a car that allows you to have some fun at the same time, though, is harder to find. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster would seem to be a good prospect. It's distinctively styled and is available with a strong turbocharged engine, and its unconventional three-door setup (one door on the driver side, two on the passenger side) allows for easier access to the backseat.

The Veloster is also a pretty good value. Even the base model comes with a lot of standard equipment, and you get Hyundai's lengthy warranty coverage as part of the deal. Fuel economy is decent, too, as the base Veloster is rated at 30 mpg combined and the Turbo is rated at 27 mpg combined.

But if you're interested in the Veloster because you think its sporty looks promise sporty performance, you may also be disappointed. The standard four-cylinder Veloster is definitely slow, and the Turbo option, while quick, lags behind pretty much every hot hatch competitor. The Veloster's suspension is troublesome, too, as it transmits a lot of impacts into the cabin when you're driving on rough roads. There are also practical concerns. Cargo space is pretty small, as is the amount of rear-seat headroom.

While there aren't any other three-door rivals to compare with the 2015 Hyundai Veloster, there are plenty of two- and four-door competitors to consider. One of our favorites is the 2015 Ford Fiesta ST. Although you can't get it with an automatic transmission, it's a much more fun car to drive than the Veloster, thanks to superior performance and handling, and it's still pretty livable on a daily basis. The 2015 Kia Forte Koup, which can also be equipped with the same turbo engine that's in the Veloster, is another intriguing prospect. We're also fond of the lively 2015 Mazda 3 and the upscale 2015 Volkswagen Golf. Overall, the Veloster is a likable enough car, but its rivals strike us as more desirable overall.