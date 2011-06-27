  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • fuel-efficient engines
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Not as sporty as it looks
  • harsh and noisy ride
  • slow base engine
  • limited rear-seat access and headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Hyundai Veloster is not as fun to drive as it looks, and its ride can be harsh. But with its ample features list, efficient engines and distinctive styling, this unusual hatchback remains an intriguing alternative to regular old economy cars.

Vehicle overview

Just about any compact hatchback these days will take you where you want to go. Finding a car that allows you to have some fun at the same time, though, is harder to find. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster would seem to be a good prospect. It's distinctively styled and is available with a strong turbocharged engine, and its unconventional three-door setup (one door on the driver side, two on the passenger side) allows for easier access to the backseat.

The Veloster is also a pretty good value. Even the base model comes with a lot of standard equipment, and you get Hyundai's lengthy warranty coverage as part of the deal. Fuel economy is decent, too, as the base Veloster is rated at 30 mpg combined and the Turbo is rated at 27 mpg combined.

But if you're interested in the Veloster because you think its sporty looks promise sporty performance, you may also be disappointed. The standard four-cylinder Veloster is definitely slow, and the Turbo option, while quick, lags behind pretty much every hot hatch competitor. The Veloster's suspension is troublesome, too, as it transmits a lot of impacts into the cabin when you're driving on rough roads. There are also practical concerns. Cargo space is pretty small, as is the amount of rear-seat headroom.

While there aren't any other three-door rivals to compare with the 2015 Hyundai Veloster, there are plenty of two- and four-door competitors to consider. One of our favorites is the 2015 Ford Fiesta ST. Although you can't get it with an automatic transmission, it's a much more fun car to drive than the Veloster, thanks to superior performance and handling, and it's still pretty livable on a daily basis. The 2015 Kia Forte Koup, which can also be equipped with the same turbo engine that's in the Veloster, is another intriguing prospect. We're also fond of the lively 2015 Mazda 3 and the upscale 2015 Volkswagen Golf. Overall, the Veloster is a likable enough car, but its rivals strike us as more desirable overall.

2015 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2015 Hyundai Veloster is a four-passenger compact hatchback with three doors (one on the driver side and two on the passenger side) and four trim levels: base, RE:FLEX, Turbo R-Spec and Turbo.

The base Veloster comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Blue Link emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen electronics interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an RCA audio/video jack, Pandora Internet radio capability and an iPod/USB audio interface with voice commands.

The optional Style package adds 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded exterior and interior trim, foglights, leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter and an eight-speaker LG Dimension premium audio system. To this package the Technology package can be added. It includes rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a 115-volt household-style power outlet and a navigation system.

The RE:FLEX Edition trim level gets the contents of the base Veloster with the Style package (minus the sunroof) and adds different 18-inch wheels, foglights, LED taillights and leather upholstery.

The Veloster Turbo R-Spec includes the RE:FLEX Edition equipment (though it has leatherette upholstery rather than leather) and features a more powerful engine, a lower body kit, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a B&M sport shifter, a torque-vectoring system that selectively applies the brakes to improve handling around tight turns and an Active Sound Design feature that channels exhaust sounds through the stereo speakers.

Compared to the R-Spec version, the Veloster Turbo features slightly less aggressive tuning for the suspension and steering along with a few additional creature comforts. It adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, different styling elements, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver lumbar adjustment and leather upholstery. The Turbo Tech package adds the rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, a 115-volt outlet and a navigation system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Hyundai Veloster carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Veloster (in base and RE:FLEX trim) comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that sends power to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automated manual known as DCT. With the manual, the Veloster produces 138 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. With the DCT, it is rated at 132 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Veloster with the base 1.6-liter engine and a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds. That's about a second slower than the average for a budget-priced subcompact hatchback, and is definitely not swift. A DCT-equipped Veloster we tested did it in an even slower 10.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is pretty good, though, at 30 mpg combined for either transmission (26 city/35 highway for the manual and 27/36 for the DCT).

The Veloster Turbo and Turbo R-Spec come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. The Turbo and R-Spec come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but the Turbo is also available with the six-speed DCT.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Turbo went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is much more respectable than the base Veloster's time, but still about a second slower than the class average for a sport-compact hatchback. Equipped with the manual gearbox, the Turbo and R-Spec models are rated at 28 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway); automatic versions are rated at 27 mpg combined (24/31).

Safety

Every 2015 Veloster comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also included is Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). A rearview camera is standard, with rear parking sensors available as an optional extra in either the Technology or Turbo Tech package.

In government crash testing, the Veloster received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Veloster the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and roof-strength tests, with the second-highest rating of "Acceptable" for side-crash protection. The Veloster received the second lowest score of "Marginal" in the IIHS test for small-overlap frontal-impact protection. Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the base Veloster came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 121 feet, while the Veloster Turbo needed 126 feet, which is longer than average for a sporty coupe or hatchback.

Driving

Although the Veloster looks like a sporty hatchback, it doesn't really drive that way. The base model is just plain slow, especially when equipped with the automated manual transmission. Acceleration is better on the Turbo and Turbo R-Spec models, but their performance is off the pace of hot hatches like the Focus ST and Volkswagen GTI. It's not all bad, though, as the 201-hp 1.6-liter turbocharged engine is generally refined, and the power comes on so smoothly that you almost can't tell it's turbocharged. The manual transmission is easy to shift, too.

For city commutes, both the base and the Turbo Veloster feel adequately nimble, but if you start pushing the car harder on twisty back roads, disappointment sets in as the Veloster just isn't as sharp or communicative as most rivals. It's not a very comfortable car, either. If you drive on cracked streets with lots of potholes, the suspension will be easily upset by bumps and ruts. The harsh ride in the Turbo and R-Spec models might be acceptable if the Veloster was more fun around turns, but that's not an area where this hatchback excels.

Interior

What sets the 2015 Hyundai Veloster apart is its three-door layout. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels. The truncated opening is a bit low, though, so taller passengers will have to duck quite a bit when they get in.

The backseat has a decent amount of legroom, but the seat cushion is mounted quite low and headroom is limited by the sloping rear roof line. That same roof line also places the heads of occupants under the sun-warmed glass of the hatch. The deep trunk holds 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space under that hatch, and with the seats folded down, maximum cargo capacity is 34.7 cubes. That's respectable if you're comparing the Veloster to two-door coupes, but most compact hatchbacks have at least 10 additional feet of space.

Up front, the cabin boasts a youthful and modern design that looks a bit better than it feels. There is an abundance of hard plastic, but it's textured for a more favorable appearance. The Veloster's controls are well organized, and the standard touchscreen interface is easy to use. Besides an iPod interface and Bluetooth connectivity, Pandora Internet radio is standard as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(33%)
3.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's not a car, it's a feeling.
Doug Smith,11/06/2016
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Let me start by saying that for the most part, the reviews on these wicked little cars are true.&nbsp; Living in Oklahoma, I can personally guarantee the ride quality is less than perfect. I also have several vertically inclined comrades, making the backseat a little tight in the headroom department. That being said, this wonderful disaster of a machine does exactly what it was designed to do. Don't expect the rear passenger volume and ride quality of a plush family sedan. The inspiration for Veloster isn't derived from the soul of other hot hatch, instead from that of a sports bike. It's driving dynamics tell that story very well. She's very quick to roast the tires (1st and 2nd gear), smack your head on the headrest, give you some truly wild cornering (thanks to the turbo's torque vectoring control), all while piping a modest amount of that rude engine/exhaust note through Veloster's 450 watt sound system. I searched car after car before I found Veloster. Cars I just knew I was going to buy. Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra SR, and even the Dodge Dart GT. All of these are great cars, but... Shortly after I entered the two-tone leather appointed cabin, opened the nearly entire roof's worth of sunroof, mashed the gas pedal, and dumped that buttery clutch... I fell in love with that feeling. A feeling no car I was considering could provide. Finally, take into consideration what you need this car for and where or how you'll be using it. Take an extended test drive if possible and really decide if this car was made for you. It didn't take me long to figure out it was made for me.
Awesome little hotrod on the cheap!
Stork Dude,08/20/2016
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My turbo listed for over 26K and I got it for under 21K. It has plenty of power and a very wide powerband so you don't have to worry much about passing. The interior has some hard plastic, but it looks nice. Seats are super comfy and supportive. So many features for a car priced at this point. The headroom with the sunroof can be tight for taller people. The car handles very well. It is better at higher speeds (80mph) than my old Infiniti G37xS, which was a very nice car. The only gripe I see is the torsion bar rear suspension. It handle very nicely, but it is a back-cracker over potholes. This car is much better than normal on smooth roads, and much worse than average on potholed roads. As far as frozen windshields go--use an ice scraper! Is this the first time you've encountered this? I've lived in Cleveland, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Minot, and Omaha. Every car is gonna need an ice scraper. You can put a block heater into it like we do in the north and that will help. You can also use the Bluelink to start the car with your phone to warm it up. Make sure you have the defroster on and the temp on high when you turn it off the night before. Overall, for what you pay, you get an absolutely awesome little hot rod that is so functional! How many other turbos run on 87 octane gas?
The more I drive it, the more I love my Veloster
Edward Wronsky,04/07/2016
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
I would advise a potential buyer of a Veloster to lower your expectations and appreciate the car for what it is, not dwell on what it is not. My car has all the bells and whistles of my 2012 Optima in a smaller package. It is comfortable, easy to maneuver, convenient for schlepping, and great looking. Someone wiser than I once said it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow. My only reservation is the iPod shuffle performance. It must be reset about once a month, and likes to default to "reading" about once a week. Other than that, I am delighted with my purchase.
Velociraptor Girl's Club
Kris Kelly,02/02/2016
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Our family loved my 2014 Veloster so much we went back and got the 2015 Matte Grey for my 18 year old daughter when she graduated high school. We are seriously considering getting the 2016 Matte Blue next. We do live in Florida so we don't have to worry about snow, so can't speak to the other review complaining about the snow but you can preheat the vehicle by remote on some models I think. Anyway we love, love, love this car!
See all 12 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Veloster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Hyundai Veloster

Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), and 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Base is priced between $10,888 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 48489 and66859 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is priced between $12,990 and$13,395 with odometer readings between 48890 and67878 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Velosters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Veloster for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2015 Velosters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,888 and mileage as low as 48489 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Velosters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veloster for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,780.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,387.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veloster for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,360.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Veloster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Veloster lease specials

