2021 Hyundai Veloster
What’s new
- Optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for Veloster N
- New lightweight sport front seats for Veloster N
- Features from the N's previous Performance package are now standard
- Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Unique and functional three-door body style
- Enjoyable power from the Veloster's turbocharged engine
- Sporty and enjoyable handling
- Base engine is underpowered
- Elevated road noise
- Long driver's door can make tight parking spots awkward
2021 Hyundai Veloster Review
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster remains one of the most unique cars on sale today. How is that? Well, how many cars can you think of that come with three side doors? The answer would be one: the Veloster. It has an asymmetrical three-door setup with one door on the driver's side and two on the passenger's. That quirky door arrangement improves the practicality of this small hatchback by providing better access to the rear seats compared to a regular coupe. But it also has the fun and playful driving characteristics you expect from a small performance coupe.
The base 147-horsepower 2.0-liter engine doesn't exactly get the heart pumping and can feel strained just merging onto freeways. Thankfully, the optional turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (201 hp) makes the Veloster feel a lot sportier. Or if you want serious performance from a small car, look no further than the Veloster N. Its capabilities come pretty darn close to those of the hallowed Honda Civic Type R.
The Veloster occupies a niche among small hatchbacks. More traditional examples, such as the Honda Civic and Mazda 3, have more passenger and cargo space. They're also a little nicer on the inside. But for a mix of performance, value and distinctiveness, the Veloster is pretty compelling.
Our verdict8.3 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
In turns and corners, there's only a hint of body roll, and the R-Spec's high-performance tires help it instantly change directions. The R-Spec comes only with a manual transmission, but the dual-clutch automatic in other turbocharged Velosters responds quickly to paddle-shifted gear changes.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The R-Spec's seats are nicely shaped, offering ample support and side bolstering and plenty of adjustability. Some drivers will lament that the seats lack adjustable lumbar, but you can get this feature in Turbo and Turbo Ultimate models. The cabin can get noisy at highway speeds, especially when the car is equipped with high-performance tires.
How’s the interior?8.0
Fundamentally, the Veloster is a driver's car, and the driving position is appropriately low and sporty. The controls are logically grouped and placed close at hand. And overall visibility is good, but the massive rear pillars translate to large blind spots.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Veloster comes with an array of USB and 12-volt charging and data connections, and some trims offer a wireless charging pad. Voice commands are limited to a handful of functions, but the system responds well, even to some more natural phrases. Driver aids are sprinkled throughout the lineup, but we learned they don't always respond accurately after experiencing some false emergency-braking episodes.
How’s the storage?8.0
The car seat anchors near the surface of the seats are clearly marked, but they're tucked between the cushions and offer no special access. The top tethers are inconveniently located on the trunk floor. This car is not the best one to choose if you're frequently installing and removing a car seat.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.5
You also get Hyundai's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance. No one does it better in the class.
Wildcard9.5
Which Veloster does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Veloster models
The 2021 Veloster is offered in six trim levels: base 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, Turbo Ultimate and Veloster N. Three engines and four transmissions are available depending on the trim level. Highlight features include:
2.0
Starts you off with:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Available six-speed manual or automatic transmission
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
2.0 Premium
Adds a few upgrades, such as:
- Sunroof
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Wireless device charging
- Heated front seats
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Upgraded audio system
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Turbo R-Spec
Loses a few of the 2.0 Premium's upgrades (such as the heated seats and sunroof) but adds:
- Turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 hp and 195 lb-ft
- LED headlights
- Performance tires
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Performance shift lever for the standard manual transmission
Turbo
Combines most of the features from the R-Spec and 2.0-liter trims and adds:
- Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- Side-mirror-mounted turn signals
- Sport front seats with cloth and simulated leather upholstery
Turbo Ultimate
Adds luxury amenities such as:
- Integrated navigation system
- Head-up display
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Full leather upholstery
N
Maxes out performance with:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 275 hp and 250 lb-ft
- Electronic limited-slip front differential (helps improve traction during acceleration)
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- Upgraded performance tires
- More powerful brakes
- Active exhaust
- Lightweight front sport seats
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|2.0 3dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$19,900
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,100
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turbo 3dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$25,750
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,450
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Veloster safety features:
- Blue Link
- Alerts the authorities in case of an accident, locks/unlocks the doors, and allows you to check the vehicle status from your smartphone.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Audibly warns you of obstacles behind the vehicle.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the Veloster when you put it in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Veloster vs. the competition
Hyundai Veloster vs. Honda Civic
Thanks to its four-door arrangement and larger dimensions, the Civic is the more practical hatchback when compared to the Veloster. With a better ride as well as a higher-quality interior, it's also more refined. But that extra refinement means the Civic will demand a bit more money than what you'd pay for a similarly optioned Veloster.
Hyundai Veloster vs. Mazda 3
When it comes to style and interior quality, it's tough to match the premium feel of the Mazda 3. The Mazda also offers more rear passenger room and cargo space than the Hyundai. But the Hyundai counters with a more sporting and funky personality for buyers not ready, or willing, to grow up quite yet.
Hyundai Veloster vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
This might not seem like a fair fight, but the more powerful and slightly larger GTI can be had, albeit in its base trim, for the same money as a nicely optioned Veloster. The GTI delivers a well-rounded performance experience with both a compliant ride and impressive acceleration. Dollar for dollar, though, the Veloster offers more features.
FAQ
More about the 2021 Hyundai Veloster
2021 Hyundai Veloster Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Veloster featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
