2021 Hyundai Veloster Review

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster remains one of the most unique cars on sale today. How is that? Well, how many cars can you think of that come with three side doors? The answer would be one: the Veloster. It has an asymmetrical three-door setup with one door on the driver's side and two on the passenger's. That quirky door arrangement improves the practicality of this small hatchback by providing better access to the rear seats compared to a regular coupe. But it also has the fun and playful driving characteristics you expect from a small performance coupe. The base 147-horsepower 2.0-liter engine doesn't exactly get the heart pumping and can feel strained just merging onto freeways. Thankfully, the optional turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (201 hp) makes the Veloster feel a lot sportier. Or if you want serious performance from a small car, look no further than the Veloster N. Its capabilities come pretty darn close to those of the hallowed Honda Civic Type R. The Veloster occupies a niche among small hatchbacks. More traditional examples, such as the Honda Civic and Mazda 3, have more passenger and cargo space. They're also a little nicer on the inside. But for a mix of performance, value and distinctiveness, the Veloster is pretty compelling.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.3 / 10

The Veloster is an affordable fun car with unique style, performance and, relative to its size, a large and efficient interior. It's composed and comfortable enough to handle the daily grind, but still surprise you when the road opens up. An available manual transmission and a tight but compliant suspension make it a driver's delight, even if a restrictive clutch hampers some of the fun.

How does it drive? 9.0

With its predictable handling, precise steering and progressively firm braking, the Veloster — and specifically the R-Spec model — captures the spirit of sporty, lightweight compact cars. Power from the R-Spec's four-cylinder turbo engine comes on quick with no lag. And there's plenty of reassuring low-end power for low-speed city driving.



In turns and corners, there's only a hint of body roll, and the R-Spec's high-performance tires help it instantly change directions. The R-Spec comes only with a manual transmission, but the dual-clutch automatic in other turbocharged Velosters responds quickly to paddle-shifted gear changes.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Veloster is sportier than most compact cars, and that means a fundamentally stiff suspension. Even so, the Veloster remains comfortable for driving around town or highway cruising. The ride is composed and stable, and the suspension takes the edge off larger bumps, but the car's short wheelbase makes it more sensitive to choppy roads.



The R-Spec's seats are nicely shaped, offering ample support and side bolstering and plenty of adjustability. Some drivers will lament that the seats lack adjustable lumbar, but you can get this feature in Turbo and Turbo Ultimate models. The cabin can get noisy at highway speeds, especially when the car is equipped with high-performance tires.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Veloster's interior is intelligently designed and packaged. It makes good use of available space afforded by the car's funky, asymmetrical styling. The long driver's door makes it tricky to get in or out in tight spaces, but shorter doors make it easier on the passenger side. There's surprisingly ample front and rear space inside the car, and most adults can sit in the rear seat without complaint, but limited headroom might annoy taller riders.



Fundamentally, the Veloster is a driver's car, and the driving position is appropriately low and sporty. The controls are logically grouped and placed close at hand. And overall visibility is good, but the massive rear pillars translate to large blind spots.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Our R-Spec test car came pretty bare-bones in terms of features, but it included Hyundai's very functional infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blue Link connected services, and a high-quality Infinity stereo system. Navigation is available with the Turbo Ultimate trim. It's a basic system but it's clear and easy to use.



The Veloster comes with an array of USB and 12-volt charging and data connections, and some trims offer a wireless charging pad. Voice commands are limited to a handful of functions, but the system responds well, even to some more natural phrases. Driver aids are sprinkled throughout the lineup, but we learned they don't always respond accurately after experiencing some false emergency-braking episodes.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Veloster's trunk is surprisingly spacious at 19.9 cubic feet, although it relies on a low load floor to create much of that space. As a result, you'll have to lift items somewhat high to clear the trunk opening. The cabin offers plenty of spaces to store drink bottles and personal items, including wide door pockets and a large center console. Rear passengers need to make do with cupholders and a small tray.



The car seat anchors near the surface of the seats are clearly marked, but they're tucked between the cushions and offer no special access. The top tethers are inconveniently located on the trunk floor. This car is not the best one to choose if you're frequently installing and removing a car seat.

How economical is it? 7.5

The manual-equipped Turbo's estimated 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) falls short of the Civic Si's ratings, but it's not bad for how sporty the car is. On our test loop, we averaged 32.3 mpg — a great result. Driving style will have a massive impact on your mileage. Driving hard, we saw returns well under the city estimate.

Is it a good value? 8.5

Solid build quality, competitive price, and one of the best warranties in the business make the Veloster an unbeatable value proposition. Sure, there's a lot of hard plastic around the cabin, but most of the touch points use nicer materials, and there are a variety of colors and textures that liven up the cabin. The panels fit together tightly, and overall the Veloster feels solid and substantial.



You also get Hyundai's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance. No one does it better in the class.

Wildcard 9.5

The Veloster's clutch restrictor is a notable sour spot in an otherwise standout car. We get that restrictors help with a manual transmission's long-term durability, but we'd still prefer direct control over our gear changes. Beyond that significant complaint, the Veloster is small and light and a genuine pleasure to drive. It's quirky, different and comfortable, and it has all you need for wringing out performance or simply driving at a relaxed pace to your destination.

Which Veloster does Edmunds recommend?

We'd recommend stepping up to the Turbo R-Spec for a few reasons. For one, it doesn't cost much more than the 2.0 Premium and gets you the 201-hp 1.6-liter engine instead of the underwhelming 2.0-liter engine found in lower trim levels. The R-Spec's grippy performance tires also bring out the best in the Veloster's playful chassis.

Hyundai Veloster models

The 2021 Veloster is offered in six trim levels: base 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, Turbo Ultimate and Veloster N. Three engines and four transmissions are available depending on the trim level. Highlight features include: