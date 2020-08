Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Stand out from the crowd with our 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition displayed in eye-catching Century White. Powering our Hatchback is a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates near 132hp with its 6 Speed EcoShift Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team offers you nearly 35mpg on the highway. Expressive styling and smart features like the stealth third door add functionality and finesse to our sporty Veloster Value Edition. Notice the chiseled physique that's modern and bold with its daytime running lights, a unique grille, chrome-tipped dual centered exhaust, and alloy wheels. Expect an engaging driving experience as this Veloster turns heads along the way. The Value Edition interior is also visually dramatic and a haven of comfort with its premium cloth seating, push-button start, panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and beautiful metallic accents. Staying safely connected has never been easier thanks to Bluetooth, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, Dimension premium audio, Blue Link connected car system, and touchscreen navigation. Our Hyundai has been engineered to keep you out of harm's way with a rearview camera, a driver's blind spot mirror, stability/traction control, ABS, and more. Reward yourself with the brilliance of our spectacular Veloster and take your daily drive up a notch! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition w/Black Interior with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: KMHTC6AD4HU322715

Stock: 18710

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020