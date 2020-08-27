Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 80,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,780$2,075 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Triathlon Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Veloster will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Veloster: Hyundai is blurring class lines with the Veloster. It's got doors like a coupe yet it's shaped like a hatchback. No matter what it's called, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. With attractive and unique asymmetrical styling and a sporty demeanor, the Veloster is loaded with standard features that set it apart. Add to that best-in-class interior volume and high-quality materials, with a base price just over $17,000, and the Hyundai Veloster is hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are fuel efficiency, Sleek, sporty styling, available technology, and interior space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD3FU233926
Stock: FU233926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 40,116 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,570$1,738 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2014 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - LEATHER - XENON HEADLIGHTS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - CHARCOAL GREY - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - PERFECT INSIDE OUT - GOOD TIRES - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - HEATED MIRRORS - GOOD CONDITION LEATHER ALLOYS SPORTS SUSPENSION BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL GRAY COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AE3FU234146
Stock: MCC234146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,337 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
Veloster trim. PRICED TO MOVE $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, OPTION GROUP 03, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Hyundai Veloster with CENTURY WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 132 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: OPTION GROUP 03 Technology Package 03, Automatic Temperature Control, auto-defogger, Backup Warning Sensors, bodycolor sensors w/specific exterior colors, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy w/Painted Inserts, color coordinated wheel inserts, Navigation System, 7" high resolution touchscreen and XM NavTraffic, 115V Power Outlet, Tires: P215/40VR18 85 Kumho, Automatic Headlamps, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "What sets the 2015 Hyundai Veloster apart is its three-door layout. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: This Veloster is priced $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD4FU221218
Stock: J104161K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 76,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,988
Watson Auto Group - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD3FU237202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,534 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,495
Universal Auto Credit - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AE5FU244189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,322 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Hyundai Veloster 3dr COUPE 3 DR features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Century White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6ADXFU225337
Stock: 334857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 25,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,498$539 Below Market
Carolina Kia of High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this quality pre-owned 2015 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto Turbo offered in Ironman Silver Metallic with the Black Leather interior!This Veloster comes well-equipped with the following options: Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Connection, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Heated Front Seat(s), Aluminum Wheels, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Transmission and much more!Visit our showroom in person at Carolina Kia of High Point, 2445 N Main Street, High Point, NC 27262. The showroom hours are Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at CarolinaKia.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AEXFU238095
Stock: K5992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 47,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,499$1,009 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP SENSORS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# FU221818 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX features an impressive 4cyl, 1.6l, 132.0hp Engine with a Vitamin C Pearl Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 47,319 miles this 2015 Hyundai Veloster is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Delaware,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# FU221818 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 36.0 Highway MPG and 27.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Veloster comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 1.6l, 132.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Cargo Shade, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Chrome Wheels, Wheel Locks, Cargo/Bed Lamp, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD6FU221818
Stock: FU221818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 17,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,980$301 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Only 17,865 Miles! Scores 36 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Hyundai Veloster boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKS, MUDGUARDS, IRONMAN SILVER METALLIC.* This Hyundai Veloster Features the Following Options *INTERIOR LIGHT KIT, CARPET FLOOR MATS, CARGO NET, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTERS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (D6GF1) -inc: paddle shifters, Hillstart Assist Control, ignition key interlock system and electronic shift lock system.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Veloster come see us at Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6ADXFU240999
Stock: LS3197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 110,729 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - West Monroe / Louisiana
Boasts 36 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Hyundai Veloster boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. OPTION GROUP 03 -inc: Technology Package 03, Automatic Temperature Control, auto-defogger, Backup Warning Sensors, bodycolor sensors w/specific exterior colors, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy w/Painted Inserts, color coordinated wheel inserts, Navigation System, 7 high resolution touchscreen and XM NavTraffic, 115V Power Outlet, Tires: P215/40VR18 85 Kumho, Automatic Headlamps, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, OPTION GROUP 02 -inc: Style Package 02, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Chrome Grille Surround w/Piano Black Highlights, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium, LG high resolution 7 touchscreen, LG 450-Watt (45 x 10 channels) audio system, external amplifier and subwoofer, 8 speakers, XM stocks, sports and weather, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, RCA cable, Gracenote Technologies (iPod album cover art and advance voice recognition) and Blue Link Hyundai telematics system, Piano Black Interior Accents, Wheels: 18 Alloy, Panoramic Sunroof 2-pieces, safety 1-touch, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Tires: P215/40VR18 85 Kumho, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Up, Alloy Pedals, Front Fog Lights, INTERIOR LIGHT KIT. *This Hyundai Veloster Comes Equipped with These Options * BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTERS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy, Variable intermittent wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (D6GF1) -inc: paddle shifters, Hillstart Assist Control, ignition key interlock system and electronic shift lock system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45HR17 87 Nexen, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. * Expert Reviews!* As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Designed to look like nothing else on the road, the bold 3-door design, LED headlight accents and raking contour lines make Veloster instantly recognizable. Veloster comes in 4 unique trims, Veloster, Turbo, RE:FLEX, and Turbo R-Spec. The Turbo includes standard 18-inch alloy wheels, round chrome-tipped dual exhaust, and a special wide-mouthed grille. With expressive styling and smart features like the stealth third door, the result offers the look of a sporty coupe with the added benefit of easy access for rear-seat passengers. The Veloster's unique 3-door design with glass rear hatch and available panoramic sunroof combine to impressive effect by giving Veloster a roomy and enjoyable interior. The available 450-watt Dimension AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio/CD/MP3 audio system delivers plenty of power with 8 speakers - including an 8-inch subwoofer. Access all of your information, navigation, and entertainment options via a multimedia LCD touchscreen that measures 7 inches. You'll be amazed by Veloster's 1.6L GDI engine. It's both strong and efficient, generating up to 138hp and delivering up to an EPA-estimated 35 MPG hwy. The Veloster Turbo uses the same GDI technology combined with a twin-scroll turbo to give it 201hp and an excellent weight-to-horsepower ratio while still delivering an incredible EPA-estimated 33 MPG hwy. Hyundai's innovative Blue Link in-car wireless connectivity system offers amazing information, entertainment, technology and safety features. From advanced voice recognition that lets you search points of interest to SOS Emergency Assistance. Blue Link can also start your Veloster via a mobile phone app, a toll-free number or the Owner's Website, provided you have push button start as well. * Stop By Today * Come in for a quick visit at Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 701 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292 to claim your Hyundai Veloster!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6ADXFU238718
Stock: D09040B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 41,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,899$1,416 Below Market
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2015 Hyundai Veloster 3dr RE FLEX features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Hyundai is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD6FU238750
Stock: FU238750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 46,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,599$724 Below Market
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
Gas miser!!! 31 MPG Hwy... Ready for anything! Less than 46k Miles*** Optional equipment includes: Carpet Floor Mats Cargo Net... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any er * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AE0FU234363
Stock: FU234363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 76,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,977$1,527 Below Market
BabaCars - Stockton / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD5FU233779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,875$969 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2015 Hyundai Veloster, finished in Century White over a Black Fabric interior.Very Clean Colorado Vehicle with good tires wrapping 17 inch alloy wheels.- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Backup Camera- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System with Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth and AUX inputs.A solid 1.6L 4 cylinder engine and 6 speed dual clutch automatic transmission push power to the front wheels quickly and smoothly, ensuring you get there, safely and comfortably, and it's an absolute blast to drive. It's also great on fuel - 36 MPG on the highway.This beautiful, comfortable and efficient 3 door hatchback won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD6FU229188
Stock: C2114AZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 32,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,496$427 Below Market
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: Veloster trim. $300 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "What sets the 2015 Hyundai Veloster apart is its three-door layout. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels.". Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD4FU241341
Stock: VP0320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,288 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500$351 Below Market
Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
This Hyundai Veloster has great equipment and many features including, Touchscreen Controls, Ipod Interface, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Boston Red Metallic Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 2015 Hyundai Veloster. FWD 3D Hatchback 27/36 City/Highway MPG www.corwintoyotaofbellevue.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Bellevue, Omaha, Council Bluffs, La Vista, Papillion, Chalco, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Atlantic, Fremont, Blair, Des Moines, Kansas City, Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD4FU226693
Stock: 3226693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 106,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$857 Below Market
Main Street Motors - Norristown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD1FU232290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,537 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,895$391 Below Market
Florida Ave DriveTime - Tampa / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD5FU236942
Stock: 1060180238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veloster searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veloster
- 5(50%)
- 4(17%)
- 1(33%)
Related Hyundai Veloster info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Midland TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT San Antonio TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Nashua NH
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Clearwater FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Laredo TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Minneapolis MN
- Used Hyundai Sonata Fayetteville NC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Albany NY
- Used Hyundai Sonata Katy TX
- Used Hyundai Equus Gilbert AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Accent 2015 Irvine CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012 Corona CA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017 Rockford IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020