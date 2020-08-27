Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

Let me start by saying that for the most part, the reviews on these wicked little cars are true. Living in Oklahoma, I can personally guarantee the ride quality is less than perfect. I also have several vertically inclined comrades, making the backseat a little tight in the headroom department. That being said, this wonderful disaster of a machine does exactly what it was designed to do. Don't expect the rear passenger volume and ride quality of a plush family sedan. The inspiration for Veloster isn't derived from the soul of other hot hatch, instead from that of a sports bike. It's driving dynamics tell that story very well. She's very quick to roast the tires (1st and 2nd gear), smack your head on the headrest, give you some truly wild cornering (thanks to the turbo's torque vectoring control), all while piping a modest amount of that rude engine/exhaust note through Veloster's 450 watt sound system. I searched car after car before I found Veloster. Cars I just knew I was going to buy. Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra SR, and even the Dodge Dart GT. All of these are great cars, but... Shortly after I entered the two-tone leather appointed cabin, opened the nearly entire roof's worth of sunroof, mashed the gas pedal, and dumped that buttery clutch... I fell in love with that feeling. A feeling no car I was considering could provide. Finally, take into consideration what you need this car for and where or how you'll be using it. Take an extended test drive if possible and really decide if this car was made for you. It didn't take me long to figure out it was made for me.

