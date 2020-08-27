Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

685 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Veloster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 685 listings
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    80,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,780

    $2,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    40,116 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,570

    $1,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    92,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    76,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    80,534 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    54,322 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    25,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,498

    $539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX in Orange
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX

    47,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,499

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    17,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,980

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    110,729 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    41,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,899

    $1,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Orange
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    46,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,599

    $724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    76,571 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,977

    $1,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    76,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,875

    $969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Orange
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    32,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,496

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    104,288 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    $351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    106,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Veloster

    55,537 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,895

    $391 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veloster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 685 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veloster
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veloster

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Veloster
Overall Consumer Rating
3.512 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 1
    (33%)
It's not a car, it's a feeling.
Doug Smith,11/06/2016
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Let me start by saying that for the most part, the reviews on these wicked little cars are true.&nbsp; Living in Oklahoma, I can personally guarantee the ride quality is less than perfect. I also have several vertically inclined comrades, making the backseat a little tight in the headroom department. That being said, this wonderful disaster of a machine does exactly what it was designed to do. Don't expect the rear passenger volume and ride quality of a plush family sedan. The inspiration for Veloster isn't derived from the soul of other hot hatch, instead from that of a sports bike. It's driving dynamics tell that story very well. She's very quick to roast the tires (1st and 2nd gear), smack your head on the headrest, give you some truly wild cornering (thanks to the turbo's torque vectoring control), all while piping a modest amount of that rude engine/exhaust note through Veloster's 450 watt sound system. I searched car after car before I found Veloster. Cars I just knew I was going to buy. Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra SR, and even the Dodge Dart GT. All of these are great cars, but... Shortly after I entered the two-tone leather appointed cabin, opened the nearly entire roof's worth of sunroof, mashed the gas pedal, and dumped that buttery clutch... I fell in love with that feeling. A feeling no car I was considering could provide. Finally, take into consideration what you need this car for and where or how you'll be using it. Take an extended test drive if possible and really decide if this car was made for you. It didn't take me long to figure out it was made for me.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Veloster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Veloster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings