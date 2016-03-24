Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

685 listings
Veloster Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Orange
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    25,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,499

    $3,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    34,103 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $2,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    19,670 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    72,657 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,419

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    56,405 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,800

    $3,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    24,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,140

    $2,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    17,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,291

    $1,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Gray
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    39,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $2,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    94,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    92,299 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Orange
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    39,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,550

    $1,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    47,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    75,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    55,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,490

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    51,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    18,592 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    37,695 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,611

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior

    31,693 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 685 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veloster

Overall Consumer Rating
3.936 Reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Long-Time Miata Owner Goes Veloster
Dave,03/24/2016
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
As mentioned in the title of my review, I have owned only Mazda Miatas for the last 15 years. There is no other car in the world like it for me, and I would still be driving one if not for the fact that I'm getting older now and I need more room, not to mention that it's gotten increasingly difficult for me to roll into that little car day after day. Long story short, I have always liked the unique look of the Veloster, so after test driving one I was sold. I now own a gorgeous 2016 Citrus Orange Veloster and by and large, I love it! It doesn't feel monstrously large like most cars do after having been in a Miata for so long, and the seats are the most comfortable buckets I've ever sat in. It handles fairly nimbly for a car its size and corners nearly as well as my Miata did. Excellent gas mileage in the 'Eco' mode, mine always runs around 31-34mpg which is WAAAY better than I ever got in the Miata (21-24 tops). The ride is firm but not objectionable to me (again, compared to a Miata which is a SPORTS CAR) and the car feels solid and well-built to me. The amount of tech that came on this car is amazing and fun as hell (backup cam, infotainment center, paddle shifter, etc.) as I'm not used to anything more complicated than an aftermarket stereo in my Miatas. My ONLY nit pick about this car is the transmission. The engine is not the most powerful thing in the world to start with, but the automatic transmission is strange. It seems to not want to engage when I step on the accelerator hard... like someone in a stick-shift revving the car in neutral... it just doesn't move sometimes! I have two very close friends who also purchased new Hyundai automobiles at the same time as I did (a Tuscon and another Veloster) and they report the same sort of hesitation in their transmissions that I am experiencing. That leads me to believe that the problem is not unique to my car or model, but may be a bug in the overall design of Hyundai automatic transmissions. It makes me have to be more aware when turning into traffic from a dead stop, which is probably a good thing. Overall, I'm loving the car still at 7k miles!
Report abuse
