Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me
685 listings
Near ZIP
- 25,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,499$3,106 Below Market
- 34,103 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,499$2,942 Below Market
- 19,670 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,347 Below Market
- 72,657 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,419
- 56,405 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800$3,310 Below Market
- 24,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,140$2,665 Below Market
- certified
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo17,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,291$1,210 Below Market
- 39,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,000$2,555 Below Market
- 94,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$2,497 Below Market
- 92,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,932 Below Market
- 39,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,550$1,461 Below Market
- 47,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$2,123 Below Market
- 75,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$2,646 Below Market
- 55,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,490$1,690 Below Market
- 51,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,223 Below Market
- 18,592 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
- 37,695 miles
$14,611$1,760 Below Market
- 31,693 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veloster searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veloster
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Veloster
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.936 Reviews
Report abuse
Dave,03/24/2016
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
As mentioned in the title of my review, I have owned only Mazda Miatas for the last 15 years. There is no other car in the world like it for me, and I would still be driving one if not for the fact that I'm getting older now and I need more room, not to mention that it's gotten increasingly difficult for me to roll into that little car day after day. Long story short, I have always liked the unique look of the Veloster, so after test driving one I was sold. I now own a gorgeous 2016 Citrus Orange Veloster and by and large, I love it! It doesn't feel monstrously large like most cars do after having been in a Miata for so long, and the seats are the most comfortable buckets I've ever sat in. It handles fairly nimbly for a car its size and corners nearly as well as my Miata did. Excellent gas mileage in the 'Eco' mode, mine always runs around 31-34mpg which is WAAAY better than I ever got in the Miata (21-24 tops). The ride is firm but not objectionable to me (again, compared to a Miata which is a SPORTS CAR) and the car feels solid and well-built to me. The amount of tech that came on this car is amazing and fun as hell (backup cam, infotainment center, paddle shifter, etc.) as I'm not used to anything more complicated than an aftermarket stereo in my Miatas. My ONLY nit pick about this car is the transmission. The engine is not the most powerful thing in the world to start with, but the automatic transmission is strange. It seems to not want to engage when I step on the accelerator hard... like someone in a stick-shift revving the car in neutral... it just doesn't move sometimes! I have two very close friends who also purchased new Hyundai automobiles at the same time as I did (a Tuscon and another Veloster) and they report the same sort of hesitation in their transmissions that I am experiencing. That leads me to believe that the problem is not unique to my car or model, but may be a bug in the overall design of Hyundai automatic transmissions. It makes me have to be more aware when turning into traffic from a dead stop, which is probably a good thing. Overall, I'm loving the car still at 7k miles!
