Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

As mentioned in the title of my review, I have owned only Mazda Miatas for the last 15 years. There is no other car in the world like it for me, and I would still be driving one if not for the fact that I'm getting older now and I need more room, not to mention that it's gotten increasingly difficult for me to roll into that little car day after day. Long story short, I have always liked the unique look of the Veloster, so after test driving one I was sold. I now own a gorgeous 2016 Citrus Orange Veloster and by and large, I love it! It doesn't feel monstrously large like most cars do after having been in a Miata for so long, and the seats are the most comfortable buckets I've ever sat in. It handles fairly nimbly for a car its size and corners nearly as well as my Miata did. Excellent gas mileage in the 'Eco' mode, mine always runs around 31-34mpg which is WAAAY better than I ever got in the Miata (21-24 tops). The ride is firm but not objectionable to me (again, compared to a Miata which is a SPORTS CAR) and the car feels solid and well-built to me. The amount of tech that came on this car is amazing and fun as hell (backup cam, infotainment center, paddle shifter, etc.) as I'm not used to anything more complicated than an aftermarket stereo in my Miatas. My ONLY nit pick about this car is the transmission. The engine is not the most powerful thing in the world to start with, but the automatic transmission is strange. It seems to not want to engage when I step on the accelerator hard... like someone in a stick-shift revving the car in neutral... it just doesn't move sometimes! I have two very close friends who also purchased new Hyundai automobiles at the same time as I did (a Tuscon and another Veloster) and they report the same sort of hesitation in their transmissions that I am experiencing. That leads me to believe that the problem is not unique to my car or model, but may be a bug in the overall design of Hyundai automatic transmissions. It makes me have to be more aware when turning into traffic from a dead stop, which is probably a good thing. Overall, I'm loving the car still at 7k miles!

