Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,400
|$10,241
|$12,190
|Clean
|$8,082
|$9,860
|$11,710
|Average
|$7,446
|$9,098
|$10,750
|Rough
|$6,810
|$8,335
|$9,791
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,217
|$12,310
|$14,532
|Clean
|$9,830
|$11,852
|$13,960
|Average
|$9,056
|$10,936
|$12,816
|Rough
|$8,283
|$10,019
|$11,672
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,250
|$12,327
|$14,532
|Clean
|$9,862
|$11,868
|$13,960
|Average
|$9,086
|$10,951
|$12,816
|Rough
|$8,310
|$10,033
|$11,672
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,923
|$11,860
|$13,920
|Clean
|$9,547
|$11,418
|$13,372
|Average
|$8,796
|$10,535
|$12,276
|Rough
|$8,044
|$9,653
|$11,180
2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,973
|$9,764
|$11,657
|Clean
|$7,671
|$9,400
|$11,198
|Average
|$7,067
|$8,674
|$10,280
|Rough
|$6,464
|$7,947
|$9,362
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,130
|$12,304
|$14,608
|Clean
|$9,746
|$11,846
|$14,033
|Average
|$8,979
|$10,930
|$12,883
|Rough
|$8,212
|$10,015
|$11,733
2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,422
|$10,278
|$12,241
|Clean
|$8,103
|$9,896
|$11,759
|Average
|$7,466
|$9,131
|$10,796
|Rough
|$6,828
|$8,366
|$9,832
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,390
|$11,401
|$13,531
|Clean
|$9,034
|$10,977
|$12,998
|Average
|$8,323
|$10,128
|$11,933
|Rough
|$7,612
|$9,280
|$10,868
2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,737
|$11,767
|$13,920
|Clean
|$9,368
|$11,329
|$13,372
|Average
|$8,631
|$10,453
|$12,276
|Rough
|$7,893
|$9,577
|$11,180
2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,973
|$9,764
|$11,657
|Clean
|$7,671
|$9,400
|$11,198
|Average
|$7,067
|$8,674
|$10,280
|Rough
|$6,464
|$7,947
|$9,362