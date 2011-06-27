  1. Home
2014 Hyundai Veloster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • distinctive styling
  • fuel-efficient engines
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Not as sporty as it looks
  • harsh and unsophisticated ride
  • slow base engine
  • noticeable road noise
  • limited rear-seat access and headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Veloster is not as fun to drive as it looks, and its ride can be harsh. But with its ample features list, efficient engines and distinctive styling, this unusual hatchback remains an intriguing alternative to regular old economy cars.

Vehicle overview

If you want a small, affordable, fuel-efficient car with a dash of personality, there are quite a few options to choose from this year. One offbeat candidate you might consider is the 2014 Hyundai Veloster, a sporty-looking hatchback with an interesting twist: Instead of two or four doors, it has three. Hyundai designed the Veloster with a longer, single door on the driver's side to let the driver in and out with ease and two shorter doors on the passenger side, to allow easier access to the backseat. Although the real-world usefulness of this design is debatable, it definitely makes the Veloster stand out from more conventional rivals.

Plus, if you're comparing the Veloster to smaller two-door hatchbacks and coupes, that third door really does make it easier to get in and out of the backseat, install child safety seats and load groceries. Along with that extra measure of practicality comes a long warranty and a generous standard equipment list. Even base Velosters come with Bluetooth, a USB input, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen electronics interface.

However, the engine in the base Hyundai Veloster makes all of 138 horsepower, so if you're expecting much in the way of velocity (as the car's name implies), you'll likely be more interested in the Turbo and Turbo R-Spec models. Both get a more powerful turbocharged engine, but the new-for-2014 R-Spec model is a bit less expensive and gets various performance upgrades like a stiffer suspension, sportier steering and a sport shifter. Both Turbo models also have a new torque-vectoring system that selectively applies the brakes to help the Veloster get the power to the pavement when you're accelerating out of tight turns.

Although these updates should make the 2014 Hyundai Veloster a bit more fun to drive than earlier versions, Hyundai's three-door coupe has some catching up to do in this department. Although both of the available engines are fuel-efficient, they're not especially potent, and the Veloster is significantly slower than most similarly priced rivals. Another issue is ride quality, as this coupe tends to ride harshly around town, while its lack of composure over bumps detracts from its handling abilities. Although the more aggressively tuned Turbo R-Spec model could prove to be more enjoyable on twisty back roads, buyers who commute on potholed roads will want to a take a thorough test-drive before committing to this version. Finally, from the standpoint of practicality, bear in mind that while this Hyundai is more versatile than most two-door hatchbacks, almost every four-door hatch on the market has it beat for maximum cargo space.

Accordingly, you'll want try a few of the 2014 Veloster's two- and four-door rivals before making a decision. Among four-door hatchbacks, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI should definitely be on your list, though it will cost you a bit more. The VW offers an excellent blend of speed, comfort and agility and has the nicest (and roomiest) passenger quarters of any car in this price range. Priced slightly below the GTI, the 2014 Ford Fiesta ST and the 2014 Ford Focus ST are also great choices, particularly if sharp handling matters as much to you as fuel economy and ride comfort. If you want a smaller two-door package, we recommend looking at the 2014 Mini Cooper S and 2014 Fiat 500. Both are fun to drive and bursting with personality, and the Mini gained useful interior room in its recent redesign. With so many desirable hatchbacks available for similar money, the 2014 Hyundai Veloster doesn't rank among our top picks, but it's still worth considering as an alternative to an everyman's economy sedan.

2014 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2014 Hyundai Veloster is a four-passenger hatchback with three doors (one on the driver side and two on the passenger side) and three trim levels: base, Turbo R-Spec and Turbo.

The base Veloster comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, keyless entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, BlueLink emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen electronics interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an RCA audio/video jack, Pandora Internet radio capability and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The optional Style package adds a panoramic sunroof, chrome and piano-black exterior trim, cloth/leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, aluminum-trimmed pedals, piano-black interior trim and an eight-speaker LG Dimension premium audio system. To this package the Technology package can be added. It adds 18-inch alloy wheels with body-matching painted inserts, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a 115-volt household power outlet and a navigation system.

Similar to the Style package, the RE:FLEX Edition (late availability) builds on the base Veloster's standard equipment list, adding different 18-inch wheels, foglights, LED taillights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, aluminum-trimmed pedals, piano-black interior trim and the upgraded audio system.

New for 2014 is the Veloster Turbo R-Spec, which is available only with a manual transmission and includes the RE:FLEX Edition equipment (though it has leatherette upholstery rather than leather). It also features a more powerful engine, a lower body kit, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a B&M sport shifter, a torque-vectoring system that selectively applies the brakes to improve handling around tight turns, and an Active Sound Design feature (late availability) that channels exhaust sounds through the stereo speakers to heighten the excitement of driving your Veloster.

Compared to the R-Spec version, the Veloster Turbo features slightly less aggressive tuning for the suspension and steering along with a few additional creature comforts. It adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, different styling elements, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver lumbar adjustment and leather upholstery. The Ultimate package adds the rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, a 115-volt outlet and a navigation system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Hyundai Veloster lineup expands to include a slightly less expensive Turbo R-Spec model, while last year's RE:MIX trim level is replaced by the new RE:FLEX Edition (late availability). In addition, the base 2014 Hyundai Veloster gets a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights and a driver side blind spot mirror as standard. All Veloster Turbo models get a brake-based torque-vectoring feature designed to improve handling around tight turns, while automatic climate control is newly optional.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Hyundai Veloster comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 hp and 123 pound-feet of torque when equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. It produces 132 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque with the optional six-speed automated manual transmission known as DCT (this transmission is standard on the RE:FLEX Edition).

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Veloster went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is average for a budget-priced subcompact hatchback, but not exactly swift. A DCT-equipped Veloster we tested was nearly a second slower. Equipped with a manual transmission, the base Veloster gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/35 mpg highway). The DCT version is rated at 31 mpg combined (28 mpg city/36 mpg highway).

The Veloster Turbo and Turbo R-Spec get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque regardless of whether it's paired with the standard manual transmission or the traditional six-speed automatic transmission, which is optional only on the Turbo model.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Turbo went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is slower than average for a sporty compact hatchback. Equipped with the manual gearbox, the Turbo and R-Spec models are rated at 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/33 mpg highway); automatic versions are rated at 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Hyundai Veloster comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also included is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits).

In Edmunds brake testing, the base Veloster came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 121 feet, while the Veloster Turbo needed 126 feet, which is longer than average for a sporty coupe or hatchback. In government crash testing, the Veloster received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five starts for side-impact protection.

Driving

Although the Veloster looks like a sporty hatchback, it doesn't really drive that way. The base model is downright slow, especially when equipped with the automated manual transmission. Acceleration is significantly improved on the Turbo and Turbo R-Spec models, but their performance is still well off the pace of hot hatches like the Ford Fiesta ST, Focus ST and Volkswagen GTI. On the other hand, the 201-hp 1.6-liter engine in these models is impressively refined, and the power comes on so smoothly that you almost can't tell it's turbocharged. The manual transmission is easy to shift, too.

At a relaxed pace, both the base and Turbo models are reasonably capable around turns. However, if you start pushing the car harder on twisty back roads, you'll notice that it's not as sharp or refined as most rivals. In addition, the steering is overly light and not especially communicative, and the suspension is easily upset by bumps and ruts. This translates to a harsh ride in normal driving situations. Hyundai says it has made improvements to the suspension and steering on the new Turbo R-Spec model. We haven't yet tested the 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec, but we'll update this review once we have.

Interior

The most prominent feature of the 2014 Hyundai Veloster is its three-door layout. While the single driver-side door creates a coupelike appearance, the two smaller passenger-side doors provide added convenience for loading people or parcels. Once you pass through the single rear door (and be careful not to clip your head on the truncated opening), you'll find a backseat that's roomier than most coupes but less spacious than most hatchbacks. There's a decent amount of legroom, but the seat cushion is mounted quite low and headroom is limited by the sloping rear roof line that places the heads of its occupants under the sun-warmed glass of the hatch. The deep trunk holds 15.5 cubic feet under that hatch. With the seats folded down, maximum cargo capacity is 34.7 cubes. That's respectable if you're comparing the Veloster to two-door coupes, but most compact hatchbacks have at least 10 additional feet of space.

Up front, the cabin boasts a youthful and modern design that never seems cute or gimmicky. There is an abundance of hard plastic, but it's textured for a more favorable appearance. The Veloster's controls are well organized, and the standard touchscreen interface is easy to use. Besides an iPod interface and Bluetooth connectivity, Pandora Internet radio is standard as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Veloster.

5(46%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
3.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Economical Unique Hot hatch!
hero253,11/14/2014
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought my veloster turbo a couple of months ago and thought it was time for a review. I have never been disappointed in this car and I love the way it drives. I average about 34mpg combined! And I still have enough power to accelerate and pass when I need to. The sound system is pretty good especially on xm radio. There is plenty of trunk space, especially with the back seats down. Everyone looks at my car as I roll by and I have not seen another veloster turbo in nor cal since I have bought it. I love that this car is really uncommon. From a stop, the car will pull you back into the seat as you race the engine! If youre looking for an economical car with some power, this is it!
Fantastic base, ripe for minor mods
Anthony F.,11/22/2015
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I've had mine for a little over a year now, and still love it. It has some small quirks that are easy to fix with a bit of aftermarket, so the car is FANTASTIC if that's your thing. Easy to add power and handling capabilities, and the car takes them well. At 1 year of ownership, still have had zero mechanical problems that have sent me to the dealer. The car is fun and comfortable for cross-country driving, too. The MPG estimate is also pretty conservative, I average higher than EPA estimates.
Fun Car
gd2583,05/18/2014
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The Veloster Turbo is a fun fuel efficient car to drive. With horsepower of 201 it passes like a car with a V8. The cornering and handling seem to be from a much more expensive car. Hyundai did a great job on the exterior design, While shopping I was looking at 2 door coupes like the KIA Forte, Hyundai Elantra and Honda coupes. I saw my first Veloster in the lot after test driving the Elantra Coupe and ask the salesman what it was. I noticed that a couple had turbo badges on them and said why not take it for a test drive, who knows. Needless to say this was the car for me.I can see the Veloster becoming a cult classic of the fast and furious types.
Fun to drive, annoying to maintain
Mikey,01/05/2016
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I owned the car for two years now and my overall opinion is it is a fun car to drive around and open up every now and then but I'm becoming increasingly annoyed with how often the car develops minor problems. This is the second winter in a row where the clock fails to keep the time after the car is shut off. I have taken it to the dealer before and they fixed it the next day with no problem. One year later, I am having the same problem! The infotainment system is laughably pathetic. I've had nothing but issues with it. After a year of owning the car, I've had numerous incidents where the whole system would lock up and fail to turn off or restart. A few months later, I noticed the left tweeter died. Shortly after, the right tweeter died. After four or five trips to the dealer who couldn't figure out the problem, they finally determined the amp was at fault and they replaced it. I am not one to blast music- the volume never really gets above 12 on the car so please don't think that I just blast the music all the time then complain when the speakers stop working... Aside from the infotainment, the windscreen area squeaks and creaks incredibly loud when the temperature drops below about 50 Fahrenheit. I have tried many times to remedy the problem with felt tape around the cowl area but have only had marginal success. This car is really not a fan of the cold! Overall, I would recommend this car to someone who lives in a warm climate and doesn't mind a peaky engine. (The car has no trouble going from a rolling start up to high speeds in no time, but from a dead stop, you will notice a significant lag in power.) This may be the car for you if you want random people on the street commenting on your "cool little car" and asking "how do you like that thing?" It really does a good job at catching eyes of passerby's but has sadly lost my interest after 2 years of ownership.
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Veloster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Hyundai Veloster

Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster is offered in the following submodels: Veloster Hatchback. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M), RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM), and RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Base is priced between $7,900 and$11,900 with odometer readings between 35900 and123797 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is priced between $13,855 and$13,855 with odometer readings between 41139 and41139 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Velosters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Veloster for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 Velosters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 35900 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Velosters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veloster for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,675.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,294.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veloster for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,901.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,705.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Veloster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

