Vehicle overview

If you want a small, affordable, fuel-efficient car with a dash of personality, there are quite a few options to choose from this year. One offbeat candidate you might consider is the 2014 Hyundai Veloster, a sporty-looking hatchback with an interesting twist: Instead of two or four doors, it has three. Hyundai designed the Veloster with a longer, single door on the driver's side to let the driver in and out with ease and two shorter doors on the passenger side, to allow easier access to the backseat. Although the real-world usefulness of this design is debatable, it definitely makes the Veloster stand out from more conventional rivals.

Plus, if you're comparing the Veloster to smaller two-door hatchbacks and coupes, that third door really does make it easier to get in and out of the backseat, install child safety seats and load groceries. Along with that extra measure of practicality comes a long warranty and a generous standard equipment list. Even base Velosters come with Bluetooth, a USB input, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen electronics interface.

However, the engine in the base Hyundai Veloster makes all of 138 horsepower, so if you're expecting much in the way of velocity (as the car's name implies), you'll likely be more interested in the Turbo and Turbo R-Spec models. Both get a more powerful turbocharged engine, but the new-for-2014 R-Spec model is a bit less expensive and gets various performance upgrades like a stiffer suspension, sportier steering and a sport shifter. Both Turbo models also have a new torque-vectoring system that selectively applies the brakes to help the Veloster get the power to the pavement when you're accelerating out of tight turns.

Although these updates should make the 2014 Hyundai Veloster a bit more fun to drive than earlier versions, Hyundai's three-door coupe has some catching up to do in this department. Although both of the available engines are fuel-efficient, they're not especially potent, and the Veloster is significantly slower than most similarly priced rivals. Another issue is ride quality, as this coupe tends to ride harshly around town, while its lack of composure over bumps detracts from its handling abilities. Although the more aggressively tuned Turbo R-Spec model could prove to be more enjoyable on twisty back roads, buyers who commute on potholed roads will want to a take a thorough test-drive before committing to this version. Finally, from the standpoint of practicality, bear in mind that while this Hyundai is more versatile than most two-door hatchbacks, almost every four-door hatch on the market has it beat for maximum cargo space.

Accordingly, you'll want try a few of the 2014 Veloster's two- and four-door rivals before making a decision. Among four-door hatchbacks, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI should definitely be on your list, though it will cost you a bit more. The VW offers an excellent blend of speed, comfort and agility and has the nicest (and roomiest) passenger quarters of any car in this price range. Priced slightly below the GTI, the 2014 Ford Fiesta ST and the 2014 Ford Focus ST are also great choices, particularly if sharp handling matters as much to you as fuel economy and ride comfort. If you want a smaller two-door package, we recommend looking at the 2014 Mini Cooper S and 2014 Fiat 500. Both are fun to drive and bursting with personality, and the Mini gained useful interior room in its recent redesign. With so many desirable hatchbacks available for similar money, the 2014 Hyundai Veloster doesn't rank among our top picks, but it's still worth considering as an alternative to an everyman's economy sedan.