  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Azera
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Azera
5(42%)4(44%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Azeras for sale
List Price Range
$9,400 - $12,500
Used Azera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

Ernest Montagano, 10/19/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the best car in the market for price, comfort and safety features. By far the best car I've ever owned for the money.....Sorry to hear Azera is being discontinued for 2018.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Hyundai has a Luxury Sedan, WHAT?!

Jason, 10/16/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Yes, This is a luxury sedan in every way. It's outward appearance wants to be a sports sedan, but it is not. With that being said Pros: Good Gas mileage on regular gas, cup holders are located perfectly, LARGE truck, dual zone HVAC, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated back seats, ONLY CAR (not minivan) I know that has an electronic rear window shade and manual passenger window shades(my kids LOVE them), tilting side mirrors in reverse, steering is fluid and great turning radius giving you the sense you are dirivng a lighter and smaller car. CONS: not a sports sedan!, steering is fluid and has a little over steer especially at high speeds, window controls on driver side are too far back(I need to push my elbow into my gut to get the rear windows down), sunroof is complicated to work. Even with the 19" wheels it rides well, at 6' tall I can sit in the back seat comfortably, cool interior lighting at night. It sucks that I don't love the outside as I wanted a sports sedan (last car was an infiniti q40) - but I do really like this car. The technology package is a real bonus, but I did buy the extended warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best car I've owned

Don, 04/29/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Sad that Hyundai USA will not be importing the Azera anymore. Best car I've owned. Perfect for long trips, cruising. Beautiful styling, looks. Comfortable yet not soft. Powerful yet refined. Need I add I'm sad? 85K miles as of October 2019. Still excellent! Only maintenance expenses: oil, filters, tires, wiper blades, etc. Not even a belt or hose! A few dents and nicks but paint still in tact. No rust at all even though I live in southern Minnesota with winter road chemicals used profusely! Changing to winter tires by Thanksgiving. Michelin X-ices. Also excellent for all winter road conditions. Use Pirelli P7s from April through October, unless early or late snows occur. Is Hyundai planning to export new Azera to USA??? Hope so.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent choice...

woodsfortysix, 09/28/2014
27 of 53 people found this review helpful

Previously had a 2009 Genesis 4.6 - great car but rear wheel drive was a problem for Indiana winters. After four years, switch to another brand auto, but neither the car or the service was what I had with Hyundai. The Azera is the only front-wheel drive from Hyundai that is in this class. Extremely comfortable, fun to drive, great features, and extremely good value. This is our fourth Hyundai, and their customer service is equal to or better that what I experienced with my three BMWs, one Infiniti, and one Acura - I have absolutely no reason to go to another brand.

Report Abuse

Not an Avalon

ed, 11/04/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 35 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Azeras for sale

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles