Used 2014 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

Great Car Ernest Montagano , 10/19/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the best car in the market for price, comfort and safety features. By far the best car I've ever owned for the money.....Sorry to hear Azera is being discontinued for 2018. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Hyundai has a Luxury Sedan, WHAT?! Jason , 10/16/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Yes, This is a luxury sedan in every way. It's outward appearance wants to be a sports sedan, but it is not. With that being said Pros: Good Gas mileage on regular gas, cup holders are located perfectly, LARGE truck, dual zone HVAC, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated back seats, ONLY CAR (not minivan) I know that has an electronic rear window shade and manual passenger window shades(my kids LOVE them), tilting side mirrors in reverse, steering is fluid and great turning radius giving you the sense you are dirivng a lighter and smaller car. CONS: not a sports sedan!, steering is fluid and has a little over steer especially at high speeds, window controls on driver side are too far back(I need to push my elbow into my gut to get the rear windows down), sunroof is complicated to work. Even with the 19" wheels it rides well, at 6' tall I can sit in the back seat comfortably, cool interior lighting at night. It sucks that I don't love the outside as I wanted a sports sedan (last car was an infiniti q40) - but I do really like this car. The technology package is a real bonus, but I did buy the extended warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car I've owned Don , 04/29/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Sad that Hyundai USA will not be importing the Azera anymore. Best car I've owned. Perfect for long trips, cruising. Beautiful styling, looks. Comfortable yet not soft. Powerful yet refined. Need I add I'm sad? 85K miles as of October 2019. Still excellent! Only maintenance expenses: oil, filters, tires, wiper blades, etc. Not even a belt or hose! A few dents and nicks but paint still in tact. No rust at all even though I live in southern Minnesota with winter road chemicals used profusely! Changing to winter tires by Thanksgiving. Michelin X-ices. Also excellent for all winter road conditions. Use Pirelli P7s from April through October, unless early or late snows occur. Is Hyundai planning to export new Azera to USA??? Hope so. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent choice... woodsfortysix , 09/28/2014 27 of 53 people found this review helpful Previously had a 2009 Genesis 4.6 - great car but rear wheel drive was a problem for Indiana winters. After four years, switch to another brand auto, but neither the car or the service was what I had with Hyundai. The Azera is the only front-wheel drive from Hyundai that is in this class. Extremely comfortable, fun to drive, great features, and extremely good value. This is our fourth Hyundai, and their customer service is equal to or better that what I experienced with my three BMWs, one Infiniti, and one Acura - I have absolutely no reason to go to another brand.