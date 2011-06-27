Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,536
|$12,897
|$15,128
|Clean
|$10,005
|$12,257
|$14,345
|Average
|$8,942
|$10,976
|$12,781
|Rough
|$7,880
|$9,696
|$11,217
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,196
|$11,470
|$13,608
|Clean
|$8,733
|$10,900
|$12,904
|Average
|$7,805
|$9,761
|$11,497
|Rough
|$6,878
|$8,623
|$10,090