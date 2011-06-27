Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,691
|$5,362
|$6,290
|Clean
|$3,424
|$4,967
|$5,817
|Average
|$2,890
|$4,177
|$4,871
|Rough
|$2,356
|$3,387
|$3,925
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,768
|$5,474
|$6,421
|Clean
|$3,495
|$5,071
|$5,938
|Average
|$2,950
|$4,264
|$4,972
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,458
|$4,006
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,283
|$4,799
|$5,642
|Clean
|$3,046
|$4,446
|$5,217
|Average
|$2,570
|$3,738
|$4,369
|Rough
|$2,095
|$3,031
|$3,520
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,028
|$5,800
|$6,785
|Clean
|$3,736
|$5,373
|$6,274
|Average
|$3,153
|$4,518
|$5,254
|Rough
|$2,571
|$3,664
|$4,233
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,252
|$6,072
|$7,083
|Clean
|$3,944
|$5,625
|$6,551
|Average
|$3,329
|$4,730
|$5,485
|Rough
|$2,714
|$3,836
|$4,420
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,159
|$4,653
|$5,483
|Clean
|$2,930
|$4,311
|$5,071
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,625
|$4,246
|Rough
|$2,016
|$2,939
|$3,421
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,499
|$5,104
|$5,996
|Clean
|$3,246
|$4,728
|$5,545
|Average
|$2,739
|$3,976
|$4,643
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,224
|$3,741
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,068
|$5,845
|$6,831
|Clean
|$3,774
|$5,414
|$6,318
|Average
|$3,185
|$4,553
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,596
|$3,692
|$4,262