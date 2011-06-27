  1. Home
2007 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,691$5,362$6,290
Clean$3,424$4,967$5,817
Average$2,890$4,177$4,871
Rough$2,356$3,387$3,925
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,768$5,474$6,421
Clean$3,495$5,071$5,938
Average$2,950$4,264$4,972
Rough$2,405$3,458$4,006
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,283$4,799$5,642
Clean$3,046$4,446$5,217
Average$2,570$3,738$4,369
Rough$2,095$3,031$3,520
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,028$5,800$6,785
Clean$3,736$5,373$6,274
Average$3,153$4,518$5,254
Rough$2,571$3,664$4,233
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,252$6,072$7,083
Clean$3,944$5,625$6,551
Average$3,329$4,730$5,485
Rough$2,714$3,836$4,420
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,159$4,653$5,483
Clean$2,930$4,311$5,071
Average$2,473$3,625$4,246
Rough$2,016$2,939$3,421
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,499$5,104$5,996
Clean$3,246$4,728$5,545
Average$2,739$3,976$4,643
Rough$2,233$3,224$3,741
Estimated values
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,068$5,845$6,831
Clean$3,774$5,414$6,318
Average$3,185$4,553$5,290
Rough$2,596$3,692$4,262
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,311 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,311 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,311 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Honda CR-V ranges from $2,016 to $5,483, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.