Used 2007 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
Greaty Little Buggy
I've been very happy with my CRV except for a few problems. First thing was the tires (especially the front) wearing out so quickly. I noticed in doing research I wasn't the only CRV owner with this problem. The next issue with my CRV is the lock actuator problem. The left rear door will no longer lock permanently. It locks and unlocks.....locks and unlocks. You come to a stop and the door unlocks. Start driving and it locks again...you can't trust it to lock so it is a security issue at all times. I had it fixed under lock problem warrant at Honda World in Downey but within a year it was the same problem. I couldn't get it back in there so went to Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos and they replaced it in October 2015 under the same 'lock actuator' warranty. In March 2016 it started the same thing again. I had to make an appointment a week out to even get it back to Norm Reeves and now they want $375 to fix it. Says it's a different problem. It's the same door doing the same thing. Now this to me is a problem that Honda should gladly fix but they won't. The CRV is comfortable to ride in on trips, gets up to 32 MPG on trips. I'm very satisfied with my CRV....except for the above noted items. Honda...step up to the plate. JUNE 30, 2017 I still really like this car. At 100,000 miles I took it in to the dealer to have a tune up. When I went back they told me they didn't do it because there was no need. Everything was just like it should be, spark plugs included. I asked how can that be, they had another service tech check it out with the same answer. This car is now 10 years old and has the original spark plugs etc and still getting excellent gas mileage. My biggest issue was the door actuator locks. The last time it cost me $200 and I don't think I should have had to pay that. The dealer worked with me at Auburn Honda since it had been done 2 times before but said Honda wouldn't stand behind the problem so I had to pay. Other than that I'd buy this car all over again JULY 5, 2018 Here iit is another year later and I still love my CRV. It now has about 114,000 thousand miles on it and still running great. And still has the original spark plugs in it! It averages my in town driving at about 21 to 22 Miles per gallon. Yesterday out on the road at 70 it was hitting right at 31 MPG so it is still running great and getting good mileage. Wear & tear is showing now though. The driver's leather seat is showing the wear and the driver's door handle has worn some of the leather completely off. Even the front passenger seat that isn't used too much has shown the wear. I've had the vehicle detailed and hand waxed multiple times over the years so for the most part, the paint is in good condition. For some reason on the back tailgate, it almost seems like the paint is missing as opposed to faded. And on the passenger side window bar, the black is all faded out. It has been garage kept for the most part so I find those things annoying. But.....the car runs great and doesn't cost me much to keep on the road. Oil changes, one set of brakes, 3 sets of tires. The last Michelins are the best, can't even see any wear after 30,000 and 2 years. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat! July 6,, 2019 Now my car is 12 years old. Still all the original spark plugs. Never tuned up and runs great. On the road gas mileage will still hit about 30 mpg, in town depends on traffic and distance but around 22 to 23 mpg. 3 year old tires still look new and there is about 124,000 thousand miles on the vehicle now. Paint problem in the back is getting worse as well as the driver's seat showing wear but the car runs great and I would still buy it all over again! January 2020 update. In September the Honda started having a noticeable drag when starting. Like the battery was bad but it was fairly new so I knew that wasn't it. Something was making a whining noise. I took it in and turns out the alternator had gone bad. $350 and I have a new alternator. A couple of days later as I'm driving down the street every dash light on the car lit up flashing and the car obviously not running well. Go back to the shop with it, turn it off. They start it up just fine, do the diagnostics and tell me nothing is wrong with it. Ok, that's weird. From that point on every time I started the car I could tell it was like a low battery. Back to the shop. They tell me the alternator and the battery both are operating at 100% there is not anything wrong. I could tell there was something wrong so I took it to Sears. They checked it out, did the diagnostics and told me there was nothing wrong. I wanted to buy a new battery, they said no point this battery is 100%, nothing wrong. I bought a $150 battery anyway just so I knew it was good. First day spins right over like new. 2nd day drags a little like the battery is dead. Back to the shop, alternator is 100% battery is 100% , nothing wrong. one day won't start period! Traded it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fully Japanese CRV
While I've had several Honda's and Toyota's in the past this is the only one of two fully manufactured in Japan cars I've had. The ones sourced and assembled elsewhere I've never had the same bullet proof luck with. This 2007 Honda has never missed a regular scheduled maintenance . The acceleration was never anything to brag about but it has held it's own in the pace with highway and stop and go traffic. This was a CRV we purchased new at the time the new model was available. We had to wait 3+ weeks for the car to arrive. As a commuter/school pickup recon vehicle I love the visibility as we live in an area of the country with some of the worst drivers in the United States. While some may balk at the suggestion that a fully made Japanese Honda shouldn't make a difference I've noticed the interior plastics are more durable than the newer American Accord we also own. The AC in the CRV is superior to the climate control of the former. I appreciate the exterior appearance of this car as it looks like a hybrid between the newer HR-V and the current CRV. I don't feel like I'm missing out by not getting a new car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 4th and last Honda
Everything was going well until 89000 miles when the A/C started blowing warm air. Honda, after settling a 40 million dollar class action suit for failed compressor clutches on these A/C units extended the warranty to 7 yrs or 100,000 miles. I never received notification about this. I've had the vehicle for almost 8 yrs but well under the mileage. Honda service said "oh well". Honda of America may pay "a portion" of the repair but won't tell me how much. Honda has known about this problem and did nothing for owners to remedy it before failure. I guess the good Honda name means nothing now. Honda does not stand behind their product. Google this and you will see complaint after complaint about this problem. Also OEM tires ride horribly and lasted 25000 miles. Highway ride is rough. Inside dome light doesn't work. I am so done with Honda.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pre-certifired means nothing
I have a Honda 2007 CRV LX 4WD. It is my third one to own. I have always bought brand new until the 2007. It was pre-certified, and I thought that meant something. Although it was going 4 years old and had a scratch on the hood, it only had 35,000 miles on it, and Hondas are supposed to do 300K, right? The certified meant it had nothing wrong with it, etc At 86000 miles and 3 years later, the air conditioner has stopped working. I got online to see that the 2002 - 2007 Honda CRV has a design defect that guarantees the AC will fail. A class action law suit resulted in Honda agreeing to do a 8 year/100,000 mile recall. I took it to my local Honda to be told there was no recall on my vin# and two day later, the air went to blowing only hoth wit the heat index at 110 degrees! The condenser broke and the whole system has to be replaced. I called the dealership I bought the certified Honda from to be told that although it was 2015 and it might sound like Honda would cover it until 2015 ended (the 8th year); my particular Honda came off of the line 1/29/07. The eight years are up as up 1/28/15. I was 13 weeks too late. What troubles me is that the dealer knew the Honda had this problem and that it was not a case of if it would break but when. It is a design defect! I am stuck. How could they certify a vehicle with a design defect that guaranteed the AC would go bad somewhere around 85,000 miles? Trading it in will give me low value and keeping it with no AC in the South could be a health hazard. I consider what Honda did to be unethical. Their certified still carries a "buyer beware." It is a way to dump defective vehicles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent quality ride and price.
My first Honda and it's a fantastic compact SUV. I was trying to decide between the CRV and the RAV4, but went with the CRV. The RAV4 was louder even with the V6 and I didn't like the spare tire sticking out the back. The CRV handled great, is reliable, has good resale and includes a lot of standard equipment. Would buy it again.
Sponsored cars related to the CR-V
Related Used 2007 Honda CR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021