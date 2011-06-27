  1. Home
2014 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,062$14,727$17,121
Clean$11,644$14,204$16,495
Average$10,808$13,157$15,242
Rough$9,971$12,110$13,989
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$10,728$13,164$15,350
Clean$10,356$12,696$14,789
Average$9,612$11,760$13,665
Rough$8,869$10,825$12,542
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$11,540$14,107$16,412
Clean$11,140$13,606$15,812
Average$10,340$12,603$14,611
Rough$9,540$11,600$13,410
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$8,736$10,885$12,813
Clean$8,434$10,498$12,344
Average$7,828$9,724$11,406
Rough$7,222$8,951$10,469
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$9,095$11,199$13,088
Clean$8,780$10,801$12,609
Average$8,149$10,005$11,651
Rough$7,519$9,209$10,694
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$9,736$12,021$14,073
Clean$9,398$11,594$13,558
Average$8,723$10,740$12,528
Rough$8,048$9,885$11,499
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$9,199$11,419$13,413
Clean$8,880$11,013$12,922
Average$8,242$10,201$11,940
Rough$7,604$9,390$10,959
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$9,624$11,928$13,997
Clean$9,290$11,504$13,485
Average$8,623$10,657$12,460
Rough$7,956$9,809$11,436
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$10,122$12,455$14,549
Clean$9,771$12,012$14,017
Average$9,070$11,127$12,952
Rough$8,368$10,242$11,888
2014 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$12,804$15,616$18,140
Clean$12,361$15,061$17,477
Average$11,473$13,951$16,149
Rough$10,585$12,841$14,822
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,498 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,498 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,498 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Terrain and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Terrain ranges from $7,222 to $12,813, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.