Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,062
|$14,727
|$17,121
|Clean
|$11,644
|$14,204
|$16,495
|Average
|$10,808
|$13,157
|$15,242
|Rough
|$9,971
|$12,110
|$13,989
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,728
|$13,164
|$15,350
|Clean
|$10,356
|$12,696
|$14,789
|Average
|$9,612
|$11,760
|$13,665
|Rough
|$8,869
|$10,825
|$12,542
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,540
|$14,107
|$16,412
|Clean
|$11,140
|$13,606
|$15,812
|Average
|$10,340
|$12,603
|$14,611
|Rough
|$9,540
|$11,600
|$13,410
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,736
|$10,885
|$12,813
|Clean
|$8,434
|$10,498
|$12,344
|Average
|$7,828
|$9,724
|$11,406
|Rough
|$7,222
|$8,951
|$10,469
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,095
|$11,199
|$13,088
|Clean
|$8,780
|$10,801
|$12,609
|Average
|$8,149
|$10,005
|$11,651
|Rough
|$7,519
|$9,209
|$10,694
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,736
|$12,021
|$14,073
|Clean
|$9,398
|$11,594
|$13,558
|Average
|$8,723
|$10,740
|$12,528
|Rough
|$8,048
|$9,885
|$11,499
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,199
|$11,419
|$13,413
|Clean
|$8,880
|$11,013
|$12,922
|Average
|$8,242
|$10,201
|$11,940
|Rough
|$7,604
|$9,390
|$10,959
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,624
|$11,928
|$13,997
|Clean
|$9,290
|$11,504
|$13,485
|Average
|$8,623
|$10,657
|$12,460
|Rough
|$7,956
|$9,809
|$11,436
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,122
|$12,455
|$14,549
|Clean
|$9,771
|$12,012
|$14,017
|Average
|$9,070
|$11,127
|$12,952
|Rough
|$8,368
|$10,242
|$11,888
Estimated values
2014 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,804
|$15,616
|$18,140
|Clean
|$12,361
|$15,061
|$17,477
|Average
|$11,473
|$13,951
|$16,149
|Rough
|$10,585
|$12,841
|$14,822