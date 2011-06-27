Used 2014 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews
4cyl AWD
Great small SUV, Beautiful interior. installed K & N high flow air filter and switched to Mobil ! after 500 mi. Mileage now is 26/32
V6 AWD
Good looking, excellent safety on IIHS small overlap, quiet ride, comfortable. Fantastic power from V6. Transmission shifts should be smoother, although it is liveable and I have gotten used to it. Navigation works well. The radio doesn't have an automated seek button, so you have to click over and over to cycle through channels. The rear seat has huge legroom, great for preventing babies from kicking the driver. On the highway, I get between 27-30 MPG with air conditioning. In the city with aggressive stop and go, it's about 16 MPG. Combined I have 23.5 MPG. Got a special price on the car with college student pricing and July 4 discounts.
Superbly engineered.
The 2015 Terrain, in my opinion, is in a segment of its own. From it's glorious V6 engine to the very useful power liftgate, it is an awesome work of craftsmanship. The engine has plenty of power, more than enough; with the V6. The transmission is a tad...strange? Gas mileage could be better, but much better than what I used to drive. It is very safe and a good value for money, too. The interior is very well made and very cool looking at night. The red accent lighting is a very nice touch. The Pioneer radio is also very nice.
IT'S NOW 2018+ ALMOST 2019
We are in our late late 60's and wanted a vehicle that we could step up into and not have to slink down into. Looked at a Subaru but the side bolsters ended our look. Saw this car on the dealers lot and bought it after some haggling of course. The male, (me) test drove it with the wife for a bit than gave her the wheel. I dozed, I felt so comfortable! The car, a cross over actually, does well. it now has only 34k on the clock so it's hardly broken in. No rattles, squeaks or vibrations. We just start it and go. Mileage is better with Premium grade it seems. The paint is white as we live in So. Tx. and appreciate the reflective effects - it's cooler inside than any other colors. The wheels clean easy and the 16" tires are great compared to our old car with 14's. The design is right at the top. If they never change it that would be wonderful. We like the car a lot. So we own it...or are we just renting the Technology? HA Oil changes (dealer) and tire rotations and gas are all we've had to do. Seems like it may be a very good vehicle at this time. It has a small engine but we didn't expect much, only to find that it merges well and stops great. The transmission was designed not just built. It has characteristics that indicate some thought..much appreciated. Easy to wash with McGuires and a step up stool.
Terrain 2014 FWD 2.4engine SLE-2
I have 3400 miles on our Terrain & so far mostly satisfied with the car. No issues with reliability & getting 31 mpg hwy. 23/24 mpg overall. Just wish it had a few more standard amenities like: glove box & foot well courtesy lights, safety reflectors or red lights on the side of door body visible when door is opened and automatic release for rear hatch. My wife is short & needs a "pull" to close rear hatch as it opens too high for her.
