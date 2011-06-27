  1. Home
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,075$1,744$2,103
Clean$961$1,559$1,880
Average$733$1,190$1,436
Rough$504$820$991
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,742$2,148
Clean$882$1,557$1,921
Average$672$1,188$1,467
Rough$463$819$1,013
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$788$1,295$1,566
Clean$704$1,157$1,401
Average$537$883$1,070
Rough$369$609$738
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,129$1,804$2,166
Clean$1,009$1,613$1,937
Average$769$1,231$1,479
Rough$529$848$1,021
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$984$1,639$1,989
Clean$880$1,465$1,779
Average$671$1,118$1,358
Rough$462$770$938
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$839$1,502$1,859
Clean$750$1,343$1,662
Average$572$1,025$1,269
Rough$393$706$876
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,062$1,711$2,061
Clean$949$1,530$1,843
Average$723$1,167$1,407
Rough$498$804$972
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$888$1,414$1,695
Clean$793$1,264$1,516
Average$605$964$1,158
Rough$416$665$799
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,086$1,902$2,340
Clean$970$1,700$2,092
Average$740$1,297$1,598
Rough$509$894$1,103
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,715$2,058
Clean$960$1,533$1,841
Average$732$1,170$1,406
Rough$504$806$971
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,904$2,294
Clean$1,052$1,702$2,052
Average$802$1,299$1,567
Rough$552$895$1,082
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$798$1,324$1,606
Clean$713$1,184$1,436
Average$544$903$1,097
Rough$374$622$757
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$845$1,259$1,482
Clean$755$1,126$1,326
Average$575$859$1,012
Rough$396$592$699
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$749$1,161$1,381
Clean$670$1,038$1,235
Average$510$792$943
Rough$351$546$651
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$916$1,499$1,812
Clean$819$1,340$1,621
Average$624$1,022$1,238
Rough$430$705$855
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,165$1,874$2,253
Clean$1,041$1,675$2,015
Average$794$1,278$1,539
Rough$546$881$1,063
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$980$1,600$1,932
Clean$876$1,430$1,728
Average$668$1,091$1,320
Rough$459$752$911
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$734$1,332$1,652
Clean$656$1,191$1,478
Average$500$908$1,128
Rough$344$626$779
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,476$1,785
Clean$806$1,320$1,596
Average$614$1,007$1,219
Rough$423$694$842
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$740$1,192$1,436
Clean$661$1,066$1,284
Average$504$813$980
Rough$347$560$677
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$1,622$1,838
Clean$1,088$1,450$1,644
Average$829$1,106$1,255
Rough$571$762$867
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$773$1,280$1,551
Clean$691$1,144$1,387
Average$527$873$1,059
Rough$362$602$732
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,144 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,144 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,144 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 GMC Sonoma ranges from $362 to $1,551, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.