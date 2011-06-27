Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,075
|$1,744
|$2,103
|Clean
|$961
|$1,559
|$1,880
|Average
|$733
|$1,190
|$1,436
|Rough
|$504
|$820
|$991
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,742
|$2,148
|Clean
|$882
|$1,557
|$1,921
|Average
|$672
|$1,188
|$1,467
|Rough
|$463
|$819
|$1,013
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,295
|$1,566
|Clean
|$704
|$1,157
|$1,401
|Average
|$537
|$883
|$1,070
|Rough
|$369
|$609
|$738
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,129
|$1,804
|$2,166
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,613
|$1,937
|Average
|$769
|$1,231
|$1,479
|Rough
|$529
|$848
|$1,021
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$984
|$1,639
|$1,989
|Clean
|$880
|$1,465
|$1,779
|Average
|$671
|$1,118
|$1,358
|Rough
|$462
|$770
|$938
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$839
|$1,502
|$1,859
|Clean
|$750
|$1,343
|$1,662
|Average
|$572
|$1,025
|$1,269
|Rough
|$393
|$706
|$876
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,711
|$2,061
|Clean
|$949
|$1,530
|$1,843
|Average
|$723
|$1,167
|$1,407
|Rough
|$498
|$804
|$972
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,414
|$1,695
|Clean
|$793
|$1,264
|$1,516
|Average
|$605
|$964
|$1,158
|Rough
|$416
|$665
|$799
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,086
|$1,902
|$2,340
|Clean
|$970
|$1,700
|$2,092
|Average
|$740
|$1,297
|$1,598
|Rough
|$509
|$894
|$1,103
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,715
|$2,058
|Clean
|$960
|$1,533
|$1,841
|Average
|$732
|$1,170
|$1,406
|Rough
|$504
|$806
|$971
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,904
|$2,294
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,702
|$2,052
|Average
|$802
|$1,299
|$1,567
|Rough
|$552
|$895
|$1,082
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,324
|$1,606
|Clean
|$713
|$1,184
|$1,436
|Average
|$544
|$903
|$1,097
|Rough
|$374
|$622
|$757
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,259
|$1,482
|Clean
|$755
|$1,126
|$1,326
|Average
|$575
|$859
|$1,012
|Rough
|$396
|$592
|$699
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,161
|$1,381
|Clean
|$670
|$1,038
|$1,235
|Average
|$510
|$792
|$943
|Rough
|$351
|$546
|$651
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,499
|$1,812
|Clean
|$819
|$1,340
|$1,621
|Average
|$624
|$1,022
|$1,238
|Rough
|$430
|$705
|$855
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,874
|$2,253
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,675
|$2,015
|Average
|$794
|$1,278
|$1,539
|Rough
|$546
|$881
|$1,063
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,600
|$1,932
|Clean
|$876
|$1,430
|$1,728
|Average
|$668
|$1,091
|$1,320
|Rough
|$459
|$752
|$911
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,332
|$1,652
|Clean
|$656
|$1,191
|$1,478
|Average
|$500
|$908
|$1,128
|Rough
|$344
|$626
|$779
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,476
|$1,785
|Clean
|$806
|$1,320
|$1,596
|Average
|$614
|$1,007
|$1,219
|Rough
|$423
|$694
|$842
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,192
|$1,436
|Clean
|$661
|$1,066
|$1,284
|Average
|$504
|$813
|$980
|Rough
|$347
|$560
|$677
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,622
|$1,838
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,450
|$1,644
|Average
|$829
|$1,106
|$1,255
|Rough
|$571
|$762
|$867
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,280
|$1,551
|Clean
|$691
|$1,144
|$1,387
|Average
|$527
|$873
|$1,059
|Rough
|$362
|$602
|$732