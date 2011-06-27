  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

13 reviews
Good truck

Erick, 06/09/2009
I've owned this truck since new and it has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have 170,000 miles on it and it has never let me down once. GM built a good one in this little truck. Thank you GM.

Excellent

Desert Sonoma, 12/03/2008
The current Sonoma I drive has been well cared for and has had few major repairs. I received it from my family in 2003, but was purchased in 9/1997. My experience has been that it requires very little maintence and was well built. Except for regular oil and lube, has endured large amounts of travel in the last 3 years has held up very well. The model I have is not the most comfortable, but I am satisfied with design. The a/c performs well as well a the heater.

Awesome Pickup

jcott06, 01/07/2008
This truck drives like a car, and has the comfort like one. Very fun to drive in snow has superb handling. Very powerful engine. Only problems I had was the weather stripping dry rotting and it rusted really bad both sides of the cabin, lower part. Other than that really great truck. A must buy

terrible build

Joi, 08/22/2009
I do love my truck its looks good. Other than that since I've owned it it has spent more time in a parking spot. One thing after another from a tensioner to the transmission has approx 87,000 miles. the transmission is a good one I've reseached it and it has many many applications I think that the inside apecs should have been researched a bit more this is probally the nost popular transmission the 4L60 just has different for each vehicle Never should have put a 4 cylinder automatic in an extended cab

221k still climbing

jeff, 02/01/2010
Too me it looks OK but not really sporty, I got the turd brown. I just past 221k And I wouldn't hesitate to put gas and go anywhere,just that reliable. Even with the high miles I still 30mpg..I know this cause my gas gauge has never worked so I just look at the gallons I put in. its just a 2.2 no power but still it has enough to get a ticket..when I want the power I just get on my R-1. anyways a great truck.

