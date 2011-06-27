  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2000 GMC Savana
  5. Appraisal value

2000 GMC Savana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,590$2,763$3,361
Clean$1,460$2,537$3,095
Average$1,199$2,084$2,561
Rough$939$1,631$2,028
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,599$3,252
Clean$1,217$2,386$2,993
Average$1,000$1,960$2,477
Rough$782$1,534$1,961
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,936$3,585
Clean$1,526$2,695$3,301
Average$1,254$2,214$2,732
Rough$981$1,733$2,163
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,807$3,105$3,765
Clean$1,659$2,851$3,467
Average$1,363$2,342$2,869
Rough$1,067$1,833$2,271
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,938$3,569
Clean$1,562$2,697$3,286
Average$1,283$2,216$2,719
Rough$1,004$1,734$2,153
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,268$2,486$3,112
Clean$1,164$2,283$2,865
Average$956$1,875$2,371
Rough$749$1,467$1,877
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,662$3,264
Clean$1,364$2,444$3,005
Average$1,120$2,008$2,487
Rough$877$1,571$1,969
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$3,056$3,733
Clean$1,584$2,805$3,437
Average$1,301$2,304$2,845
Rough$1,018$1,803$2,252
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,934$3,588
Clean$1,519$2,694$3,303
Average$1,248$2,213$2,733
Rough$977$1,732$2,164
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,399$2,742$3,431
Clean$1,284$2,518$3,158
Average$1,055$2,068$2,614
Rough$826$1,618$2,069
Sell my 2000 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,444 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,444 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,444 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Savana ranges from $877 to $3,264, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.