Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,763
|$3,361
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,537
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,199
|$2,084
|$2,561
|Rough
|$939
|$1,631
|$2,028
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,599
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,217
|$2,386
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,960
|$2,477
|Rough
|$782
|$1,534
|$1,961
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,936
|$3,585
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,695
|$3,301
|Average
|$1,254
|$2,214
|$2,732
|Rough
|$981
|$1,733
|$2,163
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$3,105
|$3,765
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,851
|$3,467
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,342
|$2,869
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,833
|$2,271
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,938
|$3,569
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,697
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,216
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,734
|$2,153
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$2,486
|$3,112
|Clean
|$1,164
|$2,283
|$2,865
|Average
|$956
|$1,875
|$2,371
|Rough
|$749
|$1,467
|$1,877
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,662
|$3,264
|Clean
|$1,364
|$2,444
|$3,005
|Average
|$1,120
|$2,008
|$2,487
|Rough
|$877
|$1,571
|$1,969
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$3,056
|$3,733
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,805
|$3,437
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,304
|$2,845
|Rough
|$1,018
|$1,803
|$2,252
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,934
|$3,588
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,694
|$3,303
|Average
|$1,248
|$2,213
|$2,733
|Rough
|$977
|$1,732
|$2,164
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,742
|$3,431
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,518
|$3,158
|Average
|$1,055
|$2,068
|$2,614
|Rough
|$826
|$1,618
|$2,069