2000 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Top-flight safety equipment and ratings.
- Floaty ride, noisy engine.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,069 - $1,815
Edmunds' Expert Review
Safe and powerful, Windstar suffers most from poor packaging.
2000 Highlights
The Windstar Cargo van continues essentially unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Windstar Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Happy as a Lark,05/07/2009
I wasn't sure about a used Ford Minivan, but I was very pleased. I did need to but a rebuilt trans at 97,000 miles( being the 2nd owner )and a $400. tune-up is nuts, but the van drove like a champ. 3.8 is a good engine. The tranny was crap but the cargo van is the BOMB... Too bad some lady in AZ. decided to smash her car into mine and the Ins. Co. is calling it a total. Because the frame is a unibody and will cost too much $$$$$ to fix.... properly anyway. Can never quit get it right once it's bent.... So I'm looking for another van on this site and am really finding alot of helpful tips and correct pricing t.m.v. (especially in THIS economy) It's going to make my day easier tomorrow!!!.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
