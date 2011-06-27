  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This year, Ford introduces its version of the front-wheel-drive minivan. Designed to replace the Aerostar, the Windstar Cargo offers an extensive standard equipment list. Dual airbags, antilock brakes, a four-speed automatic transmission and V6 power are just a few of the things Windstar Cargo owners will find included on their vehicle.

It's a dog!
it's a dog!,11/07/2002
Like the others--head gasket and now a transmission at 105K. Too many smaller problems. The last American car I'll ever own. Back to my Hondas.
Faithful
sptrain,08/25/2003
I purchased my van in 1998 with 45k miles on it and now it has just about 140k and I have had minimal problems and it has ALWAYS started & NEVER left me sittin. I like the great mpg & being able to go 450 miles in between fill ups on the hiway.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
