1995 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,422
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
This year, Ford introduces its version of the front-wheel-drive minivan. Designed to replace the Aerostar, the Windstar Cargo offers an extensive standard equipment list. Dual airbags, antilock brakes, a four-speed automatic transmission and V6 power are just a few of the things Windstar Cargo owners will find included on their vehicle.
it's a dog!,11/07/2002
Like the others--head gasket and now a transmission at 105K. Too many smaller problems. The last American car I'll ever own. Back to my Hondas.
sptrain,08/25/2003
I purchased my van in 1998 with 45k miles on it and now it has just about 140k and I have had minimal problems and it has ALWAYS started & NEVER left me sittin. I like the great mpg & being able to go 450 miles in between fill ups on the hiway.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 5000 rpm
