Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo for Sale Near Me

I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!

Read more