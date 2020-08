Used 2004 Ford Freestar for Sale Near Me

Colonial Buick GMC - Charlottesville / Virginia

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Freestar SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMZA52294BA77840

Stock: PG7831A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020