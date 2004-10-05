  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar Cargo

Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo

2003 Ford Windstar Cargo
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,579 - $2,573
Consumer Rating
(4)

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety ratings, utilitarian interior, powerful V6 engine.
  • Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine, poor reputation for reliability.
Ford Windstar Cargo years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Ford Windstar Cargo for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

For hauling heavy, bulky cargo, a larger vehicle might serve your needs better.

2003 Highlights

Ford's budget-priced Windstar Cargo van carries over for 2003 without change.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes
  • value
  • oil
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Good to the last drop!
Brian Smith,

I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!

4.375 out of 5 stars, Great work van
Josh,

I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.

5 out of 5 stars, Why'd they stop making this car?
Uncle David Williams,

This is a great vehicle.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Second owner is very pleased
Ray Buck,

I purchased this cargo van, used, with 87000 hwy miles on it. I have owned it over 2 years and use it everyday in my business. I have had no major problems. I had the front brakes replaced and the right/front wheel bearing. It never leaves the city and I get over 16 mpg. I think that's acceptable. However I use fuel injector cleaner about every 2 months because of the stop and go driving. This van has been a good investment for me. I hadn't owned a Ford product in over 20 years. I will certainly do it again soon.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

3dr Minivan features & specs
3dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Ford Windstar Cargo a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Windstar Cargo both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Windstar Cargo fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Windstar Cargo gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Windstar Cargo. Learn more

Is the Ford Windstar Cargo reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Windstar Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Windstar Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Windstar Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Windstar Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo?

The least-expensive 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo is the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,075.

Other versions include:

  • 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,075
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Windstar Cargo?

If you're interested in the Ford Windstar Cargo, the next question is, which Windstar Cargo model is right for you? Windstar Cargo variants include 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Windstar Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo

Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Cargo Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Windstar Cargo 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Windstar Cargo.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Windstar Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo?

Which 2003 Ford Windstar Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo.

Can't find a new 2003 Ford Windstar Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Windstar Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,473.

Find a new Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,784.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider