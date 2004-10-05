Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo
Pros & Cons
- Top-flight safety ratings, utilitarian interior, powerful V6 engine.
- Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine, poor reputation for reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For hauling heavy, bulky cargo, a larger vehicle might serve your needs better.
2003 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- brakes
- value
- oil
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- transmission
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!
I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.
This is a great vehicle.
I purchased this cargo van, used, with 87000 hwy miles on it. I have owned it over 2 years and use it everyday in my business. I have had no major problems. I had the front brakes replaced and the right/front wheel bearing. It never leaves the city and I get over 16 mpg. I think that's acceptable. However I use fuel injector cleaner about every 2 months because of the stop and go driving. This van has been a good investment for me. I hadn't owned a Ford product in over 20 years. I will certainly do it again soon.
Features & Specs
|3dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Ford Windstar Cargo a good car?
Is the Ford Windstar Cargo reliable?
Is the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo?
The least-expensive 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo is the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,075.
Other versions include:
- 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,075
What are the different models of Ford Windstar Cargo?
