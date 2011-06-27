  1. Home
2006 Ford Freestar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of safety features, upscale looks inside and out, roomy interior.
  • Unrefined powertrains with less horsepower and worse fuel economy than those of competing minivans, low-grade interior materials, hard-to-remove second-row seats, can't get a navigation system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Ford Freestar has all the right safety features, but is outclassed in just about every other area, from performance to interior design. Better minivans, for less money, can be found elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Ford has been outclassed and, more importantly, outsold in the minivan segment for years. The Ford Windstar (1995-2003) was known for its safety reputation, but it didn't have the smart packaging, bulletproof reliability or innovative features to appeal to shoppers looking at Grand Caravans and Odysseys. Ford had a chance to catch up when it reworked the Windstar and renamed it the Freestar for 2004. Unfortunately, the company missed the boat.

Ford's updated minivan finally offers fold-flat third-row seating years after the competition. The third-row seat can even flip around to a rear-facing position for tailgate parties, a feature Mazda and Honda offered years ago. The cabin includes many more storage areas, and there's an optional DVD entertainment system to keep the kids occupied. There is no navigation system available, though, and that's a big problem in this segment, where upscale features are becoming more important.

The one thing the Windstar did have going for it was an impressive crash safety rating for its front occupants, and the Freestar has continued that tradition with its five-star sweep of government crash tests and top rating in frontal offset crash testing. This minivan also offers side curtain airbag protection for all three rows of passengers. In a rollover situation, both sides will deploy and can stay inflated for up to six seconds for added protection. The Ford Freestar continues to offer staples like stability control, a reverse-sensing system and adjustable pedals. Ford claims to have tripled its budget for interior design over the last several years, and vehicles like the Aviator, Explorer and Navigator are obvious indications that the money was well spent.

The Freestar also reaps the rewards of Ford's new attention to interior design. It offers a step up from the Windstar in terms of a higher-quality look of the cabin accommodations. The Ford's interior has a bit of a European flair with chrome-trimmed gauges and a very clean, uncluttered overall look. Unfortunately, the good-looking interior is only skin-deep, as the materials still feel subpar. And in most respects, the Freestar lacks the day-to-day functionality of other vans. Ford is facing an uphill battle, as the Freestar does not compare favorably against the competition. As if to add insult to injury, the 2006 Ford Freestar is one of the more expensive minivans on the market, but if you decide you must have one, you're apt to find Ford dealerships willing to offer sizable discounts. Nevertheless, most buyers will be much happier with one of its superior competitors.

2006 Ford Freestar models

The Ford Freestar minivan is available in three trim levels -- SE, SEL and Limited. SE models start you out with a second-row bench seat, a fold-flat third-row seat, cruise control, keyless entry, a CD player and privacy glass. Step up to the SEL and you get a rear air conditioner, a power driver seat, foglamps, second-row bucket seats and a unique exterior appearance package. The top-line Limited includes upgraded interior trim with leather upholstery, power-sliding doors, automatic climate control and additional exterior chrome accents. Optional features for the 2006 Freestar include items like a second-row bench seat, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a power liftgate and, on the Limited, heated front seats.

2006 Highlights

Very little has changed for the 2006 Ford Freestar. Ford has simplified the minivan's trim levels, and there are now just SE, SEL and Limited trims. The company has also revised the Freestar's option packages and made the formerly optional cruise control, CD player, tinted glass, roof rails and tire-pressure monitor standard equipment. Other minor changes include redesigned interior door panels and, for the Limited, extra chrome trim and optional 17-inch wheels.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are available on the Ford Freestar. The base 3.9-liter V6 produces an adequate 193 horsepower, while offering a healthy 240 pound-feet of torque. An available large-displacement 4.2-liter V6 makes just 201 hp, but offers 263 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are torque-rich and deliver adequate power for most situations, but they tend to run out of breath at higher speeds. A four-speed automatic is standard on all models. The Freestar's fuel economy numbers are unimpressive; the 3.9-liter minivan is rated 18 city/23 highway while the 4.2 earns a more dismal 17/23 rating.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on all Freestar minivans. Available safety features include side curtain airbags that span all three rows of seating and the AdvanceTrac stability and traction control system, which incorporates a panic brake assist feature. The Ford Freestar earned five stars (the best possible) for its performance in NHTSA frontal impact tests. For side impacts, the van received five stars for rear-occupant protection and four stars for front passengers. The IIHS named the Freestar a "Best Pick" for its performance in the 40-mph frontal offset crash test.

Driving

The 2006 Ford Freestar meets the minimum requirements of most minivan buyers: It provides adequate power and a comfortable ride. It's heavier than most minivans and therefore isn't as adept when negotiating corners and freeway entrance ramps. Either engine offers enough power for easy around-town travel, but their vigor diminishes during highway passing maneuvers. Neither one scores well in the refinement department, as they're noisier than most other V6s in this segment.

Interior

Ford designers have equipped the Freestar minivan with a shapely dash and steering wheel, and attractive materials. Good as the materials look, they feel cheap to the touch and are, on the whole, below average among minivans. The fold-flat third-row seat allows for flexible use of the available space, but the seat folds only as a single piece, rather than allowing a 60/40-split. Legroom in the second row can be tight for adults and children alike, and the seats themselves are hard to remove when you need to make way for cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Freestar.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not Much has Changed at about 228K - 5th Update
Bill Adams,10/13/2015
SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
By now a 2006 model year vehicle is considered old technology, but there still seem to be enough old Freestars out and about that someone might be interested in one for a hauler or local area utility vehicle, so for the curious, I will review it once more. IMO, in good condition they're still the best looking minivan out there. Overall, and partly due to good maintenance and reasonable driving practices, this has turned out to be an excellent vehicle for us. Our only real complaint has been that it rates worse than average for road noise. Our other vehicles are a 2012 Ford Focus and a 2017 Kia Sorento, and both of those are considerably quieter on the road. Generally, everything is still working as it should. The engine still runs well, and neither burns nor leaks oil. It has had one major repair for a leaking front cover gasket. It still starts right up, even when parked outside overnight in very cold weather. The transmission still works properly and is leak free, although initial gear engagement from park or neutral is more abrupt than it used to be. That may be a sign of things to come; it's not harsh, but different than what we're used to. Other than frequent fluid flushes averaging around 20,000 miles, the transmission has never been worked on, and no additives have been used. (I might try one now to see if it will help with the initial engagement abruptness.) The body rust hasn't advanced much in the last year or so, but up here in the North Country...................... It still rides and drives very nicely down the road (except for the higher road noise level). I think a small exhaust leak has formed recently, so that needs to be fixed. Otherwise, we plan to keep driving it at long as we can keep it going reliably and safely for reasonable cost. However, at this mileage, any repairs or damage requiring over a few hundred dollars will probably mean the end of it. And we will miss it; it's taken us many good miles, from the Rockies to D.C. Before we got it, it started life as a Hertz rental unit in Hawaii before going to the D.C area, then up to the Twin Cities area for a few years before we got it. It had 94,000 miles on it, and still felt and looked as tight and solid as new.
transmission failure in 2006
judysmith43,05/20/2013
my ford 06 freestar has 55,000 miles. I was pulling out onto a busy street. my transmission stopped working with no warning and I was able to coast to the middle lane. luckily some men helped push me across a lane of very busy traffic where I called a tow truck who took me to a repair shop. the tourque converter was shot and my transmission had to rebuilt and cost almost 3000 dollars. the 2005 and 2004 freestars were recalled for this very same problem, but the 2006s have not. this is inexcuseable and very dangerous. I and my two young passengers could have been seriously injured or killed.
Happy owner so far
Tim Lu,11/28/2006
Had 2006 Sport for about a year and 25k, no problem so far. Drawn to it by the price (for the same level, 6-disc CD, reverse sensing system, alloy wheels DVD, etc), I would have spent $10k more on Japanese models. Overall, a great vehicle for the price.
Sad to see it go
Erin,02/29/2016
Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
The 2006 Freestar is the best vehicle I've owned. It was my first "real" car purchase (my first one that cost over $4k) at a time that I had young kids and Scouts to haul frequently. It was a program car with about 28k miles on it when I bought it. I got the Ford Certified warranty with it, which I later used to repair a bad wheel bearing. Other than the wheel bearing, I've had NO problems with this car. I've only replaced tires, brakes and plugs & wires (as prevention at 75k miles). Unfortunately, with only 92k miles on it, I'm faced with having to let it go. It's begun to get some rust on the inside bottoms of the doors, which will soon come through to the front. (We live in North Dakota, and deal with salt and other melting solvents on the roads). The bigger concern, though, is that the driver's side wheel well is rusting out, which has loosened the panel that holds the ring that the third-row seat clips to inside. The ring moves, and I'm certain that if I had anyone in the back row in an accident, the seat could pull loose, flipping them backwards and creating head and neck injuries or worse. I'd hoped to keep the van for a few more years, and we may still -- but we'll have to use it as a 4-seat vehicle, instead of 7. And if we pass it down to our teenagers, we may remove the third row to eliminate the temptation of cramming friends in the unsafe third row. I've loved having the extra space that the third row has allowed by folding flat, and how the second row bucket seats tip forward for extra cargo room. And I especially loved having that space without paying the extra $10k for Stow-n-Go in a Caravan. Mine had the leather seats -- and the driver's seat has worn quite a bit over the years. Overall, it's been a great vehicle with nearly no problems. Just wish the body had held out longer. UPDATE: Shortly after posting my review, I found out there was a recall on my van -- just not on MY van. I wasn't in a state included in the recall for the rusting wheel well -- but I live 1 mile from the border of a state that was included. I called Ford and they agreed to have it checked out by the local dealer and within a few hours, Ford had agreed to replace the wheel well and it was in great shape again. Safe to use the third row seat again! There is still a bit of rust forming, but I'm in N.D., with a lot of snow and salt on the roads, so it's understandable. I now have about 98,000 miles on the van and it's still running great, so I hope to get several more years out of it. Update 9/2019: I finally let the Freestar go last month. It had less than 130k miles on it and was still running perfectly. My kids are now young adults and out of Scouts, so I was ready to get something new. The Freestar served me well for nearly 13 years. It had a bit of body rust and I'd been saving for a new car for a couple of years (I kept expecting the Freestar to die on my, but it just never did!), so I bit the bullet and bought a new vehicle. I no longer need the third row, so I went with a 2017 Ford Edge. I really hope that it's as reliable as the Freestar was for me!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
193 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
193 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Ford Freestar Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Freestar is offered in the following submodels: Freestar Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

