The 2006 Freestar is the best vehicle I've owned. It was my first "real" car purchase (my first one that cost over $4k) at a time that I had young kids and Scouts to haul frequently. It was a program car with about 28k miles on it when I bought it. I got the Ford Certified warranty with it, which I later used to repair a bad wheel bearing. Other than the wheel bearing, I've had NO problems with this car. I've only replaced tires, brakes and plugs & wires (as prevention at 75k miles). Unfortunately, with only 92k miles on it, I'm faced with having to let it go. It's begun to get some rust on the inside bottoms of the doors, which will soon come through to the front. (We live in North Dakota, and deal with salt and other melting solvents on the roads). The bigger concern, though, is that the driver's side wheel well is rusting out, which has loosened the panel that holds the ring that the third-row seat clips to inside. The ring moves, and I'm certain that if I had anyone in the back row in an accident, the seat could pull loose, flipping them backwards and creating head and neck injuries or worse. I'd hoped to keep the van for a few more years, and we may still -- but we'll have to use it as a 4-seat vehicle, instead of 7. And if we pass it down to our teenagers, we may remove the third row to eliminate the temptation of cramming friends in the unsafe third row. I've loved having the extra space that the third row has allowed by folding flat, and how the second row bucket seats tip forward for extra cargo room. And I especially loved having that space without paying the extra $10k for Stow-n-Go in a Caravan. Mine had the leather seats -- and the driver's seat has worn quite a bit over the years. Overall, it's been a great vehicle with nearly no problems. Just wish the body had held out longer. UPDATE: Shortly after posting my review, I found out there was a recall on my van -- just not on MY van. I wasn't in a state included in the recall for the rusting wheel well -- but I live 1 mile from the border of a state that was included. I called Ford and they agreed to have it checked out by the local dealer and within a few hours, Ford had agreed to replace the wheel well and it was in great shape again. Safe to use the third row seat again! There is still a bit of rust forming, but I'm in N.D., with a lot of snow and salt on the roads, so it's understandable. I now have about 98,000 miles on the van and it's still running great, so I hope to get several more years out of it. Update 9/2019: I finally let the Freestar go last month. It had less than 130k miles on it and was still running perfectly. My kids are now young adults and out of Scouts, so I was ready to get something new. The Freestar served me well for nearly 13 years. It had a bit of body rust and I'd been saving for a new car for a couple of years (I kept expecting the Freestar to die on my, but it just never did!), so I bit the bullet and bought a new vehicle. I no longer need the third row, so I went with a 2017 Ford Edge. I really hope that it's as reliable as the Freestar was for me!

