We shopped around quite a bit with all brands of vans at the time, and Ford had the best safety at the time and historically. Safety of GM and Chrysler were unacceptable. Honda's was same as Chrysler, and had history of trans issues. Toyota had brought up their safety to match 5 star, but only more recently, and had history of engine sludge issues. Drives well, comfortable even on long trips, and plenty of room for kids and all associated junk. No major problems up to now. Good gas mileage and surprising performance for something of this weight, which is really what we needed for a double stroller, etc.

