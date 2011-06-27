2005 Ford Freestar Review
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of safety features, upscale looks inside and out, roomy interior, dealers' willingness to discount.
- Unrefined powertrains with less horsepower and worse fuel mileage than most competitors, low-grade interior materials, hard-to-remove second-row seats, can't get a navigation system.
List Price Estimate
$1,613 - $2,436
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Freestar has all the right safety features, but with better appointed, more refined minivans available from Chrysler, Honda, Nissan, Toyota and even Kia, it ultimately doesn't measure up.
2005 Highlights
For 2005 trim levels have been renamed and package content has been slightly refined. A liftgate spoiler is available on the SES, and Class I and Class II towing packages are available on all models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
flin1,12/31/2015
S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this van with 89K on it for my daughter. She was happy just to get some wheels and I wanted a lot of iron around her. It's about to turn over 200K and still going strong. It needed a head gasket a while back and some breaks a couple of times. The transmission seems fine and I had synthetic ATF put in it when I bought it. I like Ford vans.
charles gillespie,10/11/2010
This has been a good experience for me. The only problem I've had was the transmission quit at about 82,000 miles and it cost me 1,800 to rebuild I have talked to other owners with the same problem. They should call a recall. I have saved my repair bill. I am a senior citizen and had to borrow money to have it fixed. But I love the van.
Randy,10/30/2010
I love this van. It gets good gas mileage (23 mpg) and is very comfortable. I just drove it on a 1000 mile trip and had a blast!
Family Priorities,09/23/2009
We shopped around quite a bit with all brands of vans at the time, and Ford had the best safety at the time and historically. Safety of GM and Chrysler were unacceptable. Honda's was same as Chrysler, and had history of trans issues. Toyota had brought up their safety to match 5 star, but only more recently, and had history of engine sludge issues. Drives well, comfortable even on long trips, and plenty of room for kids and all associated junk. No major problems up to now. Good gas mileage and surprising performance for something of this weight, which is really what we needed for a double stroller, etc.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
