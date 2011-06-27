  1. Home
2005 Ford Freestar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of safety features, upscale looks inside and out, roomy interior, dealers' willingness to discount.
  • Unrefined powertrains with less horsepower and worse fuel mileage than most competitors, low-grade interior materials, hard-to-remove second-row seats, can't get a navigation system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Freestar has all the right safety features, but with better appointed, more refined minivans available from Chrysler, Honda, Nissan, Toyota and even Kia, it ultimately doesn't measure up.

2005 Highlights

For 2005 trim levels have been renamed and package content has been slightly refined. A liftgate spoiler is available on the SES, and Class I and Class II towing packages are available on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Freestar.

5(56%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.3
70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Built Ford Tough
flin1,12/31/2015
S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this van with 89K on it for my daughter. She was happy just to get some wheels and I wanted a lot of iron around her. It's about to turn over 200K and still going strong. It needed a head gasket a while back and some breaks a couple of times. The transmission seems fine and I had synthetic ATF put in it when I bought it. I like Ford vans.
Owner
charles gillespie,10/11/2010
This has been a good experience for me. The only problem I've had was the transmission quit at about 82,000 miles and it cost me 1,800 to rebuild I have talked to other owners with the same problem. They should call a recall. I have saved my repair bill. I am a senior citizen and had to borrow money to have it fixed. But I love the van.
Love it!
Randy,10/30/2010
I love this van. It gets good gas mileage (23 mpg) and is very comfortable. I just drove it on a 1000 mile trip and had a blast!
Still satisfied
Family Priorities,09/23/2009
We shopped around quite a bit with all brands of vans at the time, and Ford had the best safety at the time and historically. Safety of GM and Chrysler were unacceptable. Honda's was same as Chrysler, and had history of trans issues. Toyota had brought up their safety to match 5 star, but only more recently, and had history of engine sludge issues. Drives well, comfortable even on long trips, and plenty of room for kids and all associated junk. No major problems up to now. Good gas mileage and surprising performance for something of this weight, which is really what we needed for a double stroller, etc.
See all 70 reviews of the 2005 Ford Freestar
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Ford Freestar Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Freestar is offered in the following submodels: Freestar Minivan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SES 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Ford Freestar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2005 Ford Freestars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Ford Freestar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Ford Freestar.

Can't find a used 2005 Ford Freestars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Freestar for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,516.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,410.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Freestar for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,833.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,828.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Ford Freestar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

