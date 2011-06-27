1999 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- As the most recent minivan to undergo a major redesign, the Windstar is now king of safety and high-tech features.
- The competitors, especially Chrysler, aren't known for giving up easily when it comes to minivan crowns.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$959 - $1,648
1999 Highlights
1999 Highlights
This year the Windstar has been totally redesigned. The biggest news for '99, in addition to the completely new exterior and interior styling, is a left-hand sliding door. The instrument panel has been redesigned for improved ergonomics. There's also a more powerful and cleaner-burning 3.8-liter V6 plus upgraded suspension, transmission, brakes and air conditioning components.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tammy,02/18/2005
I got the van and loved it for a few months. The van only had 29,000 miles on it when I got it and at 32,000 miles I had to have a new fuel pump put in it and the windshield wipers front and back fuses keep blowing and they still are. I'm driving around with no back wipers not but I'm just glad I still have front ones for now (knock on wood). The van has a problem with shifting when I take off, not all the time but most of the time. I was told a few months after I got the van that I would need a new transmission more than likely in a year or two and my two years are almost up and more and more things on the van seem to be breaking or just not working. I would never by another Windstar again!!
Features & Specs
MPG
See all Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo info
