2002 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Top-flight safety ratings, powerful V6 engine.
- Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Windstar makes a sound choice for light-duty work, but when heavy loads need to be carried or towed, a stouter cargo van is a must.
Vehicle overview
Intended for light-duty cargo-hauling, the Ford Windstar cargo van makes sense as a work vehicle, especially in urban areas. But if heavier loads need to be carried or towed, this car-based van is not the right vehicle to use.
A strong 3.8-liter V6 powers Windstar's front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Though acceleration is better than acceptable, the V6 makes lots of racket as it generates its 200 horsepower. Still, it's rated to get 24 mpg on the highway and 18 in the city, which isn't bad for a portly van like this.
The Windstar's interior is fairly agreeable, with comfortable front seats and decent ergonomics. Ford needs to work on interior space utilization, however. Outside, this is a big van, but it feels small inside.
On the road, the Windstar comes up a bit short in terms of ride quality. But overall, it provides a decent blend of everyday practicality and useable performance. And with top-notch government crash-test ratings, it is also wrapped in a shell that will protect you from all but the most serious crashes, if you're properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul extremely heavy items, it should serve any company's needs well.
Features & Specs
Safety
