2002 Ford Windstar Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety ratings, powerful V6 engine.
  • Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Windstar makes a sound choice for light-duty work, but when heavy loads need to be carried or towed, a stouter cargo van is a must.

Vehicle overview

Intended for light-duty cargo-hauling, the Ford Windstar cargo van makes sense as a work vehicle, especially in urban areas. But if heavier loads need to be carried or towed, this car-based van is not the right vehicle to use.

A strong 3.8-liter V6 powers Windstar's front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Though acceleration is better than acceptable, the V6 makes lots of racket as it generates its 200 horsepower. Still, it's rated to get 24 mpg on the highway and 18 in the city, which isn't bad for a portly van like this.

The Windstar's interior is fairly agreeable, with comfortable front seats and decent ergonomics. Ford needs to work on interior space utilization, however. Outside, this is a big van, but it feels small inside.

On the road, the Windstar comes up a bit short in terms of ride quality. But overall, it provides a decent blend of everyday practicality and useable performance. And with top-notch government crash-test ratings, it is also wrapped in a shell that will protect you from all but the most serious crashes, if you're properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul extremely heavy items, it should serve any company's needs well.

2002 Highlights

Ford offers only slight modifications for the aging Windstar in 2002. All cargo vans have sliding doors on both sides for 2002, and four new colors freshen the outside.

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2002 Ford Windstar Cargo Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Windstar Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Cargo Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

