Used 2005 Ford Freestar for Sale Near Me

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 4.2L V6 engine with 193hp @ 4500rpm and 240ft-lb @ 3750rpm 18mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. It has a 4.2 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This 2005 Ford Freestar embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This 2005 Ford Freestar is front wheel drive. This mini van has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. This 2005 Ford Freestar is equipped with a gasoline engine. Get the whole family to events in this minivan. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestar SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 2FMZA52295BA57024

Stock: UTA57024

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020