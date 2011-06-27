1996 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$819 - $1,424
Used Windstar Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Ford boosted output on the 3.8-liter V6 from 155 to 200 horsepower and tune-ups happen every 100,000 miles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Grumpy,12/10/2002
Have (2) 96 60000 and 74000 miles (1) 98 73000 miles. Minor problems, nothing major. Have Ford and aftermarket extended warranty. All problems taken care of for just the deductible.(if you don't include cost of extended warranty, which is cheaper than a new transmission or head gasket job). Well maintained and NOT ABUSED.Well pleased so far.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Windstar Cargo
Related Used 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019