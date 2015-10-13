Used 2006 Ford Freestar for Sale Near Me
19 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 114,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,800
- 55,837 miles
$6,900
- 113,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,425
- 191,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,000
- 177,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 216,269 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,782
- 85,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 144,757 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,900
- 133,764 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
- 244,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000
- 147,680 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,955
- 132,210 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 51,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 124,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 194,245 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
- 130,252 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 142,616 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,994
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Freestar searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Freestar
Read recent reviews for the Ford Freestar
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.241 Reviews
Report abuse
Bill Adams,10/13/2015
SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
By now a 2006 model year vehicle is considered old technology, but there still seem to be enough old Freestars out and about that someone might be interested in one for a hauler or local area utility vehicle, so for the curious, I will review it once more. IMO, in good condition they're still the best looking minivan out there. Overall, and partly due to good maintenance and reasonable driving practices, this has turned out to be an excellent vehicle for us. Our only real complaint has been that it rates worse than average for road noise. Our other vehicles are a 2012 Ford Focus and a 2017 Kia Sorento, and both of those are considerably quieter on the road. Generally, everything is still working as it should. The engine still runs well, and neither burns nor leaks oil. It has had one major repair for a leaking front cover gasket. It still starts right up, even when parked outside overnight in very cold weather. The transmission still works properly and is leak free, although initial gear engagement from park or neutral is more abrupt than it used to be. That may be a sign of things to come; it's not harsh, but different than what we're used to. Other than frequent fluid flushes averaging around 20,000 miles, the transmission has never been worked on, and no additives have been used. (I might try one now to see if it will help with the initial engagement abruptness.) The body rust hasn't advanced much in the last year or so, but up here in the North Country...................... It still rides and drives very nicely down the road (except for the higher road noise level). I think a small exhaust leak has formed recently, so that needs to be fixed. Otherwise, we plan to keep driving it at long as we can keep it going reliably and safely for reasonable cost. However, at this mileage, any repairs or damage requiring over a few hundred dollars will probably mean the end of it. And we will miss it; it's taken us many good miles, from the Rockies to D.C. Before we got it, it started life as a Hertz rental unit in Hawaii before going to the D.C area, then up to the Twin Cities area for a few years before we got it. It had 94,000 miles on it, and still felt and looked as tight and solid as new.
Related Ford Freestar info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental 2018
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2018
- Used Saab 9-5 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2012
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018
- Used Scion iQ 2015
- Used Ram Dakota 2010
- Used Audi RS 7 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2018
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2016
- Used Chrysler 200 2017
- Used Chrysler 200 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition EL Stockton CA
- Used Ford F-150 Dallas TX
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Flex Fontana CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Jackson MS
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Clarksville TN
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Sarasota FL
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Athens GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Bridgeport CT
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Ashburn VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus 2016 Corpus Christi TX
- Used Ford Taurus 2012 Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Fusion 2014 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019