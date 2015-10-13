Used 2006 Ford Freestar for Sale Near Me

19 listings
Freestar Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Ford Freestar Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar Limited

    114,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SEL
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SEL

    55,837 miles

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SEL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SEL

    113,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,425

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SEL

    191,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SE
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SE

    177,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SEL

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SE in White
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SE

    216,269 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,782

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar Limited in Light Green
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar Limited

    85,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SES
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SES

    144,757 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SES in White
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SES

    133,764 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SEL in White
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SEL

    244,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar S in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar S

    147,680 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,955

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SEL

    132,210 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar S in Gray
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar S

    51,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SES in Gray
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SES

    124,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SES in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SES

    194,245 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestar SE in White
    used

    2005 Ford Freestar SE

    130,252 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Freestar SEL in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Freestar SEL

    142,616 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Freestar

Overall Consumer Rating
4.241 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Not Much has Changed at about 228K - 5th Update
Bill Adams,10/13/2015
SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
By now a 2006 model year vehicle is considered old technology, but there still seem to be enough old Freestars out and about that someone might be interested in one for a hauler or local area utility vehicle, so for the curious, I will review it once more. IMO, in good condition they're still the best looking minivan out there. Overall, and partly due to good maintenance and reasonable driving practices, this has turned out to be an excellent vehicle for us. Our only real complaint has been that it rates worse than average for road noise. Our other vehicles are a 2012 Ford Focus and a 2017 Kia Sorento, and both of those are considerably quieter on the road. Generally, everything is still working as it should. The engine still runs well, and neither burns nor leaks oil. It has had one major repair for a leaking front cover gasket. It still starts right up, even when parked outside overnight in very cold weather. The transmission still works properly and is leak free, although initial gear engagement from park or neutral is more abrupt than it used to be. That may be a sign of things to come; it's not harsh, but different than what we're used to. Other than frequent fluid flushes averaging around 20,000 miles, the transmission has never been worked on, and no additives have been used. (I might try one now to see if it will help with the initial engagement abruptness.) The body rust hasn't advanced much in the last year or so, but up here in the North Country...................... It still rides and drives very nicely down the road (except for the higher road noise level). I think a small exhaust leak has formed recently, so that needs to be fixed. Otherwise, we plan to keep driving it at long as we can keep it going reliably and safely for reasonable cost. However, at this mileage, any repairs or damage requiring over a few hundred dollars will probably mean the end of it. And we will miss it; it's taken us many good miles, from the Rockies to D.C. Before we got it, it started life as a Hertz rental unit in Hawaii before going to the D.C area, then up to the Twin Cities area for a few years before we got it. It had 94,000 miles on it, and still felt and looked as tight and solid as new.
Report abuse
