If you're in need of a full-size passenger van, whether it be for your business, social group or family, there are few that do it better than the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon. Seating for eight is standard, increasing to 10, 12 or 15 passengers depending on roof height, wheelbase distance and body length options. Even with so much of the cabin taken up by occupants, there's still plenty of room for their luggage. In the 15-passenger configuration, cargo room behind the last row stands at just over 100 cubic feet, or nearly three times the area behind the back row in a Honda Odyssey.

Each new model year brings the passenger-friendly Transit further away from its forebear, the iconic Econoline. The list of improvements is short compared to last year's additions of the Sync 3 infotainment system and standard rearview camera. Still, there are a few new features that help disguise the fact that the Wagon is, at its heart, a modified version of a large cargo van. The front seats now have seat heaters when leather upholstery is specified, and you can order power-retractable running boards for 2017 to help your passengers get in and out.

The Transit isn't your only choice for a big passenger van this year. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more expensive and carries fewer people (with a maximum of 12 passengers) but there are available luxury features that cannot be ordered on the Transit. The Nissan NV Passenger Van can tow more than the Transit, but it also only seats 12 and body options are more limited. The Ram ProMaster offers only one roof height and requires buyers to go through an upfitter for passenger compartment outfitting. Each of these rivals could be worth a look, but the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon could well be the best of the bunch considering its well-rounded nature.

All Transit Vans get stability control, antilock brakes, and frontal, side curtain and front side-impact airbags and a rearview camera as standard equipment. A new standard system called Side Wind Stabilization helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts. Rear parking sensors and a lane departure warning system are options; note that the latter is included with the Sync 3 infotainment upgrade.

In government crash testing, the Transit Wagon was awarded four out of five stars for front crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.