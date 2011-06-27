  1. Home
2017 Ford Transit Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous available configurations provide plenty of passenger-carrying capability
  • Strong and fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines
  • Sync 3 infotainment system is extremely easy to use
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Lack of available V8 engine may be a turn-off for traditional van buyers
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're in need of a full-size passenger van, whether it be for your business, social group or family, there are few that do it better than the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon. Seating for eight is standard, increasing to 10, 12 or 15 passengers depending on roof height, wheelbase distance and body length options. Even with so much of the cabin taken up by occupants, there's still plenty of room for their luggage. In the 15-passenger configuration, cargo room behind the last row stands at just over 100 cubic feet, or nearly three times the area behind the back row in a Honda Odyssey.

Each new model year brings the passenger-friendly Transit further away from its forebear, the iconic Econoline. The list of improvements is short compared to last year's additions of the Sync 3 infotainment system and standard rearview camera. Still, there are a few new features that help disguise the fact that the Wagon is, at its heart, a modified version of a large cargo van. The front seats now have seat heaters when leather upholstery is specified, and you can order power-retractable running boards for 2017 to help your passengers get in and out.

The Transit isn't your only choice for a big passenger van this year. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more expensive and carries fewer people (with a maximum of 12 passengers) but there are available luxury features that cannot be ordered on the Transit. The Nissan NV Passenger Van can tow more than the Transit, but it also only seats 12 and body options are more limited. The Ram ProMaster offers only one roof height and requires buyers to go through an upfitter for passenger compartment outfitting. Each of these rivals could be worth a look, but the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon could well be the best of the bunch considering its well-rounded nature.

All Transit Vans get stability control, antilock brakes, and frontal, side curtain and front side-impact airbags and a rearview camera as standard equipment. A new standard system called Side Wind Stabilization helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts. Rear parking sensors and a lane departure warning system are options; note that the latter is included with the Sync 3 infotainment upgrade.

In government crash testing, the Transit Wagon was awarded four out of five stars for front crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

2017 Ford Transit Wagon models

The 2017 Ford Transit Van is a full-size cargo van offered in a single trim level. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. Depending on the configuration, the Transit also can be selected to handle increasing gross vehicle weight ratings: Transit 150, Transit 250 and Transit 350.

Standard equipment for the Transit Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, a hinged passenger-side door (sliding on medium- and high-roof models), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, remote locking/unlocking, front air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a two-speaker stereo with an auxiliary input jack and tie-down loops and LED lighting in the cargo area.

Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, various window choices, different axle ratios, dual sliding rear cargo doors, power-retractable running boards, cruise control, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, a lane departure warning system, remote engine start, rear air-conditioning, a spray-in liner for the cargo area, Ford Telematics, Ford's Sync voice controls with a 4-inch multifunction display or the Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation, HD and satellite radio, a USB port and a 6.5-inch touchscreen. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.

The base engine in the 2017 Ford Transit Van is a 3.7-liter V6 delivering 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. All Transit Vans are rear-wheel drive and come equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual mode.

Upgrades include a turbocharged 3.2-liter five-cylinder diesel rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 capable of 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/propane engine prep package option is available for the 3.7-liter V6.

Although payloads and towing capacities were not available at time of publication, they shouldn't change much from last year's model. Capacities vary with each model, ranging from 2,740 pounds to 4,560 pounds for payload and from 2,900 pounds to 7,500 pounds for towing when properly equipped.

Fuel economy for 2017 wasn't available at the time of publishing, but we don't expect the Transit's fuel economy to change much (if at all) from last year. Last year's regular-wheelbase Transit Wagon passenger van with the 3.7-liter V6 was EPA-rated at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/18 mpg highway). The same model powered by the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 was marginally different, earning 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway). Because of the rules governing commercial vehicles, there's no other fuel economy data available for the Transit's other models.

Driving

You'll likely be impressed with the way the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon goes down the road in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. The steering responds easily and gives feedback more like a family car than a full-size truck. A relatively tight turning circle is another welcome attribute of the Transit. Well-managed road and wind noise make the Transit's cabin quieter than the norm for full-size vans.

The Transit's standard 3.7-liter V6 has respectable power, but may be a bit lacking for those planning to transport a lot of passengers on a regular basis. If that's you, the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is a desirable upgrade. The 3.2-liter diesel is quiet and gutsy, though it ultimately lacks the oomph of the 3.5-liter V6. Like the other two engines, it cooperates almost invisibly with the standard six-speed automatic transmission.

Interior

Stepping into the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon after coming out of an old-school, truck-based passenger van is somewhat akin to getting a new smartphone after hanging up your old curly-corded, rotary dial desktop model. It's difficult to believe all the features you've lived without for so long.

Compared to the old Ford E-Series van, the Transit boasts a generously low step-in height. There's no more climbing and clambering over wide sills to enter the cabin, and no need to use the rear bumper as a stair when stepping inside the cargo area either, thanks to a low floor. For the dashboard, the look is more family minivan than truck. The tall center console, close-to-hand gear selector and easy-to-access audio and climate controls work in harmony to make the drive go more smoothly. If you care about the latest infotainment technology, using the new-for-last-year Sync 3 interface feels like operating your smartphone. Large virtual buttons are easy to press if you aren't paying strict attention to the screen, and the navigation system incorporates familiar functions like pinch-to-zoom and swiping gestures.

Springing for the XLT trim is worth the cost merely for the cloth upholstery and cruise control, particularly if you plan to use the Transit on long highway hauls. Passenger seat layouts run the gamut, depending on the selected length. The standard setup is for eight, with the option for 10 on the regular-wheelbase models. Move to the long wheelbase and there is the option for 15-passenger seating, becoming standard if you select the long-wheelbase/extended-length Transit Wagon. Maneuvering to the back rows of seating in all configurations is easy thanks to generous spaces between the seats, but the final row in the 10-, 12- and 15-passenger wagons has four very narrow seats, so don't plan on putting full-size adults back there for too long.

Maximum cargo volume behind the first row ranges from a healthy 224.5 cubic feet in the medium-height low-roof model to an appropriately cavernous 461.9 cubes in the long-wheelbase/extended-length model with the high roof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

15 SEATER? NOT FOR HUMANS
Rusty Shackleford,04/21/2017
350 HD XLT High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Passenger Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Looked forward to the detailed test drive of the 15 passenger extended length high roof wagon. While the diesel engine performance, overall drivability and front driver and passenger seats did not disappoint, the rear seats (remaining 13 seats) were a disaster. What was ford thinking putting in these tiny narrow seats? Who is the 15 passenger rated for? small kids or tiny half human sized beings? Keep in mind that the rear most bench seat has the wheel well making the outboard seats unusable for any passenger. So count those two seats out, that leaves the total passenger count (including driver) to 13, then look at the single seats in each row, I am 5'10" medium build and I couldn't possible fit in those tiny narrow toy seats, I can see a small child or small person being able to use those two seats so count those out for adult passenger use. This leaves us with 11 remaining seats. Keep in mind that rest of the rear passenger seats are very narrow and if you want to seat 3 adults in each row like ford rates it, you will be practically sitting on each others laps. Only hope is to remove all the rear passenger seats and find aftermarket seats solution (if thats available). For that reason the preconfigured passenger version of fords Transit van (wagon) doesn't make sense to anyone that is going to actually use the 15 seats for adult passengers. I was extremely disappointed in ford for this. Bottomline, if you are looking for cargo version or perhaps wagon version to later install custom seats in (or have it customized), its a great van as far as drivetrain and driving characteristics are concerned. But if you are looking for a turn key solution for a large family or shuttle business where you need to be able to utilize close to full seat occupancy, this is going to be a huge disappointment.
9 months and 60,000 miles
JimBob Slovak,09/14/2018
350 XLT Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
First off , compared to other vans, do not let the price sway you. I have the 350xlt low roof 15 passenger with 3.7l engine. I haul people, a two horse trailer, with horses, and all sizes cargo trailers from 8-18 foot, open and enclosed, on a daily basis. On average 1400 miles per week. I go through new tires every 3 months, oil change full synthetic every 4 weeks, I added drilled rotors with high performance pads very amazing stopping power even when fully loaded. I added rear air bags with on board compressor for no sag under heavy loads and keeps driveability amazing. I also added an automatic opening sliding door. The sliding door is the only issue I’ve seen. Under constant closing the side door will overcome and overlap the front passenger door and when it happens, you must open front door to be able to open sliding door. All In all, better van than I could have hoped for. Mpg is better than average too. I drive all back country hilly and twisty roads and with a full passenger load I will average 14.5 mpg. Full loaded on the highway at 65 with cruise control will get me 19-21. Empty weights are of course better. 9 months and 60,000 miles and no issues and very very pleased. Comfortable, quiet, handling and performance is good and reliable. No regrets
comfort
Lenny D,10/10/2018
150 XLT Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
very poor gps, no red light camera or school zone speed alert, only 61/2" screen, does not give traffic ahead report, my Garmin does all of this with a 7" screen for $300.00, no way to set tire pressure from the dash like the euro version does, its a major project, even my fusion can be set from dash, uncomfortable driver seat, bolster to short, seat too narrow, arm rest too short and not wide enough, they should use the f150 seats, privacy glass not dark its only 80/20 for $600.00. I got 95/5 limo tint for $300.00, all options way overpriced, they should make one more model up with more included options like ford pickup trucks, great folding mirrors but should have power extending mirrors, This van needs the Mustang v8 Not a punny v6
Love my Ford Transit Wagon 15 Passenger
Nick Yager,12/08/2017
350 XL Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this vehicle because I needed to replace my 12 passenger Ford E350 which had been a great vehicle for our large family and business. We upgraded to the 15 passenger so that we could remove some rear seats for expanded cargo. The kids and grandkids love the reclining receipts and we have been very happy with the vehicle overall.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon features & specs

More about the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon

Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Transit Wagon Van. Available styles include 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof is priced between $25,995 and$28,996 with odometer readings between 17304 and44598 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof is priced between $23,670 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 16565 and60446 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof is priced between $25,995 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 32637 and40718 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof is priced between $23,840 and$32,990 with odometer readings between 38844 and117977 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof is priced between $21,998 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 48221 and51658 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door is priced between $31,995 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 60170 and60170 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Transit Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Transit Wagon for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2017 Transit Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,581 and mileage as low as 16565 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Transit Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,920.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,204.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Transit Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

