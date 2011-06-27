2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
Which Transit Passenger Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Highly customizable and configurable
- Exhibits pleasant road manners for a van
- Gasoline and diesel engines are strong and fuel-efficient
- Optional Sync 3 infotainment system is very user-friendly
- Standard engine is sluggish with a full load
- New hinges on the long-wheelbase model allow for wider-opening cargo bay doors
- New seating layouts are available
- Noise-damping side glass for rear rows is now an option
- Part of the fifth Transit generation introduced for 2013
Overall rating
With the ability to carry up to 15 passengers, the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van should appeal not just to shuttle business owners but to large families as well. Thanks to its car-like road manners and wide array of body style, seating and equipment options, the Transit is comfortable and capable for a variety of applications.
With three available lengths and three choices of roof heights and engines, the Transit is nothing if not flexible when it comes to buyers' needs. For 2019, the Transit Passenger Van can be specified to hold anywhere from five to 15 passengers, which opens up the van to weekend adventurers who need to haul a few people and a lot of gear.
Full-size vans are no longer uncomfortably utilitarian and unrefined, and the Transit offers many of the conveniences that can be found in other Ford vehicles. Should your life or business require more space and flexibility than a large SUV can offer, the Transit is absolutely worth a look.
Ford Transit Passenger Van models
The 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by some standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. The base Transit Passenger Van is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from five all the way up to 15, depending on the body style and optional seating configurations.
The Transit's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/Propane engine prep package is also available for the 3.7-liter V6. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a rearview camera, 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split hinged passenger-side doors on the low-roof body style, a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air conditioning, vinyl front seats, and an audio system with an input jack and four front speakers.
The XLT trim adds wheel covers, automatic wipers, a chrome grille, cruise control, two additional front speakers, a CD player with a 4-inch display, cruise control, full-length carpeting, rear air conditioning, rear dome and map lights, and reclining rear seatbacks.
Several service prep packages are available for the 2019 Transit Passenger Van — ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep — as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.
Options can be ordered alone or in packages. Highlights include various window configurations, extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, upgraded audio systems, Ford Telematics, basic Sync voice controls (including a USB port) or Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, upgraded instrumentation, HD radio, satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.
A Builders Prep package is available for both trim levels. It deletes the rear seating and floor covering and adds dual heavy-duty batteries, a heavy-duty alternator, a special wiring package, and (on the XL) the 4-inch display and CD player. An RV Prep package available for the XLT trim mirrors the Builders Prep package's modifications and adds privacy glass and other preparations for RV upfitting.
Trim tested
Features & Specs
|350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,170
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,570
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,720
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,770
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 15
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Passenger Van safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a wide-angle view behind the vehicle while you're backing up.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without the turn signal on. Available as an option; standard with the Sync 3 system.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. the competition
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Sprinter is the closest competitor for the Transit Passenger Van. Besides their similar shape and appearance, they offer similar wheelbase and passenger capacities. The Mercedes does offer very high levels of fit and finish and a lot of customization as well as optional four-wheel drive. But it is more expensive than the Ford.
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger
The Nissan represents a modern interpretation of a full-size van without straying too far from the original formula. It's available with a powerful V8 engine, which is something the Ford lacks, but it doesn't have anywhere near the range of body configurations or passenger accommodations as the Transit. If raw capacity isn't a priority, the lower price of a well-equipped NV might be hard to pass up.
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Chevrolet Express
If you lament the loss of Ford's Econoline, you might take some solace in the fact that Chevrolet still makes the Express. With an almost direct lineage to the full-size vans from the 1970s, the Express offers a traditional van experience with either a V6 or an optional V8 engine. And while it is considerably less expensive than the Ford, it also drives like a van from the '70s.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van:
- New hinges on the long-wheelbase model allow for wider-opening cargo bay doors
- New seating layouts are available
- Noise-damping side glass for rear rows is now an option
- Part of the fifth Transit generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,840.
What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van Overview
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van Overview
The 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Passenger Van. Available styles include 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Transit Passenger Van.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,960. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is trending $13,190 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $13,190 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,770.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is 30% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,065. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is trending $11,772 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,772 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,293.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is 28.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Vans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Transit Passenger Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,045 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Transit Passenger Van for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,726.
Find a new Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,692.
