Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Transit Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controlsyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
Ford Telematics Powered By Telogisyes
10-Passenger Seating Configurationyes
2 Additional Power Keysyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Front/Rear Carpetyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Pewter Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation, Lane-Keeping Alert and Driver Alertyes
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
8 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
2 Additional Manual Keysyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player, 4" Multi-Function Display and 4 Speakersyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room69.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room71.3 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Black/Silver Wheel Coversyes
Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Auto Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipersyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Running Boardsyes
Rear Molded-In-Color Bumper w/o Integral Stepyes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver's Side Flip Open Glassyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity224.4 cu.ft.
Length219.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place94.2 cu.ft.
Height82.2 in.
Maximum payload3000 lbs.
Wheel base129.9 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Race Red
  • Caribou Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
