Vehicle overview

The passenger-van market has been evolving for several years as a new generation of maneuverable and fuel-efficient models replace the trucklike old guard. One of the most notable trend setters in this group is the 2016 Ford Transit Wagon.

Introduced just last year, the Transit breaks from historic norms with its bright and open interior, excellent visibility, comfortable seating and refined ride quality. Make no mistake, this van can still roll up its sleeves and get to work: You can still haul up to 15 passengers or tow up to 7,500 pounds. It's just a whole lot more pleasant to pilot than its predecessors.

The modest improvements to the 2016 Transit Wagon are aimed at optimizing an already winning formula. On the technology front, the big news is that Ford has ditched its MyFord Touch infotainment system in favor of Sync 3, which boasts a streamlined touchscreen interface that's more user-friendly. Upfitters should be pleased by the newly optional AGM battery (gasoline engines only), auxiliary fuse panels and heavy-duty alternator, as these additions make it easier to meet the extra power requirements of modified vans. Everyone, moreover, will enjoy the newly standard rearview camera.

There are several comparably modern passenger vans on the market, led by the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the one that started the shift away from boxy, truck-based beasts. It offers loads of flexibility and an agreeable driving character, but it's also expensive. The Ram ProMaster offers only one roof height and requires buyers to go through an upfitter for passenger compartment outfitting; additionally, it's the only direct rival with front-wheel drive. Nissan's NV Passenger Van sticks with a truck frame and offers a V8 engine option, but has fewer body styles and less versatility overall. Each van here will work out well as a passenger hauler, but the well-rounded 2016 Ford Transit Wagon should be at the top of any shopper's list.