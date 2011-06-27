Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,251
|$23,259
|$26,501
|Clean
|$19,779
|$22,718
|$25,853
|Average
|$18,836
|$21,638
|$24,555
|Rough
|$17,893
|$20,558
|$23,258
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,580
|$23,623
|$26,904
|Clean
|$20,101
|$23,074
|$26,246
|Average
|$19,142
|$21,977
|$24,929
|Rough
|$18,184
|$20,880
|$23,612
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,046
|$24,078
|$27,352
|Clean
|$20,556
|$23,519
|$26,682
|Average
|$19,576
|$22,401
|$25,343
|Rough
|$18,595
|$21,283
|$24,004
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,088
|$21,616
|$24,351
|Clean
|$18,644
|$21,114
|$23,755
|Average
|$17,755
|$20,110
|$22,563
|Rough
|$16,866
|$19,106
|$21,371
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,158
|$19,878
|$22,807
|Clean
|$16,758
|$19,416
|$22,249
|Average
|$15,959
|$18,493
|$21,132
|Rough
|$15,160
|$17,570
|$20,016
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,812
|$21,733
|$24,879
|Clean
|$18,374
|$21,229
|$24,270
|Average
|$17,498
|$20,219
|$23,052
|Rough
|$16,622
|$19,210
|$21,834
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,082
|$19,796
|$22,719
|Clean
|$16,684
|$19,337
|$22,162
|Average
|$15,888
|$18,417
|$21,050
|Rough
|$15,093
|$17,498
|$19,938
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,180
|$20,779
|$23,585
|Clean
|$17,757
|$20,296
|$23,007
|Average
|$16,910
|$19,331
|$21,853
|Rough
|$16,063
|$18,366
|$20,698
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,350
|$21,115
|$24,096
|Clean
|$17,922
|$20,624
|$23,506
|Average
|$17,068
|$19,644
|$22,326
|Rough
|$16,213
|$18,663
|$21,147
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,740
|$20,506
|$23,487
|Clean
|$17,327
|$20,030
|$22,912
|Average
|$16,501
|$19,078
|$21,763
|Rough
|$15,675
|$18,126
|$20,613
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,687
|$22,599
|$25,740
|Clean
|$19,229
|$22,075
|$25,110
|Average
|$18,312
|$21,025
|$23,850
|Rough
|$17,395
|$19,976
|$22,590
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,635
|$24,685
|$27,981
|Clean
|$21,131
|$24,112
|$27,296
|Average
|$20,124
|$22,966
|$25,926
|Rough
|$19,116
|$21,819
|$24,556
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,111
|$24,950
|$28,025
|Clean
|$21,596
|$24,371
|$27,339
|Average
|$20,566
|$23,212
|$25,967
|Rough
|$19,537
|$22,053
|$24,595
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,590
|$21,262
|$24,146
|Clean
|$18,158
|$20,768
|$23,555
|Average
|$17,292
|$19,781
|$22,373
|Rough
|$16,426
|$18,793
|$21,191
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,817
|$20,589
|$23,576
|Clean
|$17,402
|$20,111
|$22,999
|Average
|$16,572
|$19,155
|$21,845
|Rough
|$15,743
|$18,199
|$20,691
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,402
|$21,070
|$23,948
|Clean
|$17,973
|$20,580
|$23,362
|Average
|$17,116
|$19,602
|$22,190
|Rough
|$16,259
|$18,623
|$21,017