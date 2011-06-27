  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,251$23,259$26,501
Clean$19,779$22,718$25,853
Average$18,836$21,638$24,555
Rough$17,893$20,558$23,258
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,580$23,623$26,904
Clean$20,101$23,074$26,246
Average$19,142$21,977$24,929
Rough$18,184$20,880$23,612
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,046$24,078$27,352
Clean$20,556$23,519$26,682
Average$19,576$22,401$25,343
Rough$18,595$21,283$24,004
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,088$21,616$24,351
Clean$18,644$21,114$23,755
Average$17,755$20,110$22,563
Rough$16,866$19,106$21,371
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,158$19,878$22,807
Clean$16,758$19,416$22,249
Average$15,959$18,493$21,132
Rough$15,160$17,570$20,016
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,812$21,733$24,879
Clean$18,374$21,229$24,270
Average$17,498$20,219$23,052
Rough$16,622$19,210$21,834
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,082$19,796$22,719
Clean$16,684$19,337$22,162
Average$15,888$18,417$21,050
Rough$15,093$17,498$19,938
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,180$20,779$23,585
Clean$17,757$20,296$23,007
Average$16,910$19,331$21,853
Rough$16,063$18,366$20,698
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,350$21,115$24,096
Clean$17,922$20,624$23,506
Average$17,068$19,644$22,326
Rough$16,213$18,663$21,147
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,740$20,506$23,487
Clean$17,327$20,030$22,912
Average$16,501$19,078$21,763
Rough$15,675$18,126$20,613
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,687$22,599$25,740
Clean$19,229$22,075$25,110
Average$18,312$21,025$23,850
Rough$17,395$19,976$22,590
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,635$24,685$27,981
Clean$21,131$24,112$27,296
Average$20,124$22,966$25,926
Rough$19,116$21,819$24,556
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,111$24,950$28,025
Clean$21,596$24,371$27,339
Average$20,566$23,212$25,967
Rough$19,537$22,053$24,595
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,590$21,262$24,146
Clean$18,158$20,768$23,555
Average$17,292$19,781$22,373
Rough$16,426$18,793$21,191
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,817$20,589$23,576
Clean$17,402$20,111$22,999
Average$16,572$19,155$21,845
Rough$15,743$18,199$20,691
2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,402$21,070$23,948
Clean$17,973$20,580$23,362
Average$17,116$19,602$22,190
Rough$16,259$18,623$21,017
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford Transit Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,684 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,337 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.