2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
MSRP range: $35,020 - $51,800
|MSRP
|$36,715
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$33,669
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van Review
- Range of configurations provide plenty of cargo-carrying capability
- Strong and efficient engines
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
- A bit less towing capability than some rival vans
- High-payload version of 350 HD model added to lineup
- Electric parking brake standard on single rear-wheel models
- Parcel Delivery, RV Prep and Adventure Prep packages added to options
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Cargo Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Transit Cargo Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Cargo Van ranges from 246.7 to 487.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Cargo Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van:
Is the Ford Transit Cargo Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Cargo Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Cargo Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Cargo Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Transit Cargo Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van is the 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,020.
Other versions include:
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,865
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,170
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,220
- 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,460
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,140
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,445
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,090
- 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,765
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $51,800
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,605
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,915
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,795
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $46,225
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,940
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,665
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,245
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,970
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,815
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,340
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,645
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,065
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,370
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,490
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,395
- 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,710
- 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,015
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,120
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,940
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,955
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $51,005
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,545
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,190
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,990
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,295
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,495
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,715
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,020
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,240
What are the different models of Ford Transit Cargo Van?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Cargo Van, the next question is, which Transit Cargo Van model is right for you? Transit Cargo Van variants include 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Cargo Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
