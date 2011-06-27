  1. Home
2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van

MSRP range: $41,695 - $54,540
Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof Exterior Shown
Other years
Ford Transit Passenger Van for Sale

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Many configurations are available
  • Strong turbocharged V6 engine available
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
  • A bit less towing capability than some rival vans
  • Turbocharged V6 is very thirsty
  • Electric parking brake standard on single rear-wheel models
  • Standard rear compartment LED lighting
  • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Ford Transit Van
150 XL Low Roof, 150 XLT Low Roof, 150 XLT Medium Roof, 350 XL High Roof, 350 XLT Medium Roof, 350 XLT High Roof, 350 HD XL High Roof and 350 HD XLT High Roof

msrp

$40,180
starting price
See All Trims
2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$41,695
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 25.0 gal. capacity
Seating
10 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque: 262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 219.9 in. / Height: 82.3 in. / Width: 81.3 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 39.1 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover26.7%

FAQ

Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Transit Passenger Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Passenger Van ranges from 100.5 to 93.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Passenger Van. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van:

  • Electric parking brake standard on single rear-wheel models
  • Standard rear compartment LED lighting
  • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Transit Passenger Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Passenger Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Passenger Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Transit Passenger Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,695.

Other versions include:

  • 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,695
  • 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,530
  • 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,290
  • 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,655
  • 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,390
  • 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $51,125
  • 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,225
  • 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,145
  • 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,390
  • 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,980
  • 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $54,540
  • 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,705
  • 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,490
  • 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,595
  • 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,430
  • 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,695
  • 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,980
  • 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,530
  • 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,145
  • 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,675
  • 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,225
  • 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,840
  • 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,840
  • 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,675
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?

If you're interested in the Ford Transit Passenger Van, the next question is, which Transit Passenger Van model is right for you? Transit Passenger Van variants include 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Passenger Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van Overview

The 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Passenger Van. Available styles include 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Transit Passenger Van.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Transit Passenger Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

Which 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2021 Transit Passenger Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,645 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,580 on a used or CPO 2021 Transit Passenger Van available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,699.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

