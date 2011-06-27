2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
MSRP range: $41,695 - $54,540
|MSRP
|$43,390
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$43,390
Other years
2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van Review
- Many configurations are available
- Strong turbocharged V6 engine available
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
- A bit less towing capability than some rival vans
- Turbocharged V6 is very thirsty
- Electric parking brake standard on single rear-wheel models
- Standard rear compartment LED lighting
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $41,695
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 25.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 10 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 275 hp @ 6500 rpm
- Torque: 262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 219.9 in. / Height: 82.3 in. / Width: 81.3 in.
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 39.1 cu.ft.
At a Glance:
Safety
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Transit Passenger Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Passenger Van ranges from 100.5 to 93.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Passenger Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van:
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Passenger Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Passenger Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Passenger Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Transit Passenger Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,695.
Other versions include:
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,695
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,530
- 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,290
- 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,655
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,390
- 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $51,125
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,225
- 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,145
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,390
- 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,980
- 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $54,540
- 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,705
- 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,490
- 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,595
- 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,430
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,695
- 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,980
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,530
- 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,145
- 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,675
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,225
- 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,840
- 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,840
- 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,675
What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Passenger Van, the next question is, which Transit Passenger Van model is right for you? Transit Passenger Van variants include 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Passenger Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
