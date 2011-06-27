  1. Home
2015 Ford Transit Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous available configurations
  • strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines
  • less trucky driving characteristics
  • pleasant road manners for a van.
  • Lack of available V8 engine may be a turn-off for traditional van buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a wide variety of configurations, a choice of powerful and fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines and easygoing driving manners, the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon brings newfound refinement and flexibility to commercial vans.

Vehicle overview

There's a revolution underway in the commercial-van market, as a new generation of more maneuverable, more economical models replace longstanding van lines that were based on pickup truck platforms. The newest example of this trend is the all-new 2015 Ford Transit Wagon.

Not to be confused with Ford's smaller Transit Connect, the new Transit supplants Ford's long-running E-Series full-size van . In just about every area that commercial van buyers find important, the Transit is an upgrade. Ford offers it in two wheelbases, three roof heights and with three different body lengths. There are three engine choices as well, all of which promise to greatly improve fuel efficiency.

The new Transit Wagon's undercarriage disposes of the heavy and space-robbing ladder frame of traditional commercial vans in favor of a carlike unibody design. This more space-efficient design also results in a reduction in weight (which helps to boost fuel economy as well as towing and gross vehicle weight ratings). With the high-roof body, those more than 6 feet tall can stand upright.

Also improved is the driving experience. The driver and passengers can enjoy an airy, open cockpit with excellent sight lines, supportive seats and even some of the latest technology options. The latter include Ford's MyFord Touch infotainment system, a rearview camera and lane-keeping alert. The Transit Wagon's driver will benefit from more refined mechanicals in the form of vastly more responsive steering and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission (which includes a manual-shift functionality).

Many competitors also offer new vans and, depending on your intended use, each is worth consideration. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been available for some time and essentially ushered in the new, more space-efficient, tall roof commercial van template. It's a fine-driving van, too, and brings Mercedes' earned reputation for durability. But the Sprinter is expensive and doesn't offer the range of body configurations of the 2015 Transit. Nissan's NV Passenger Van stays with a pickup-truck frame and offers an optional V8 engine, which some might find preferable. The Ram Promaster Window Van is perhaps the most radical, as it is front-wheel drive and only comes with front seats, as it's up to the buyer to outfit it as they see fit.

Commercial buyers will need to examine which of these vans works best for their needs. But with its high number of potential body configurations and engine choices, it's likely many will view the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon as the most flexible passenger van for the widest range of uses.

2015 Ford Transit Wagon models

The 2015 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by some standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- or high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. The base Transit Wagon is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. Passenger capacity ranges from eight all the way up to 15, depending on body style.

Standard equipment for the Transit Wagon XL includes 16-inch steel wheels, a hinged passenger-side door (sliding on medium- and high-roof), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air-conditioning and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT trim adds wheel covers, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, cloth upholstery, floor carpeting, a CD player with a 4-inch display, two extra front speakers, rear air-conditioning and rear dome and map lights.

There are numerous prep packages for the 2015 Transit Wagon -- ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep -- as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.

Major options that can be ordered alone or come as part of packages include different axle ratios, long-arm exterior mirrors, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, various window configurations, Ford's Sync or the MyFord Touch infotainment interface (with navigation and a 6-inch touchscreen), Ford's MyKey personalized key programming and the lane-keeping alert system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ford Transit Wagon is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford Transit Wagon's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine isn't available for the Transit Van 150. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels.

Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model, but can be as high as 4,650 pounds for payload and 7,000 pounds for towing, when properly equipped.

Because of the rules governing commercial vehicles, only a few versions of the 2015 Ford Transit Van will have EPA fuel economy ratings, but greatly improved fuel economy should be a given for most configurations of the Transit Van compared to the old E-Series. The 3.7-liter V6, when fitted as the regular-length wheelbase Transit passenger wagon is EPA rated at a combined 16 mpg (14 city/19 highway). The same model powered by the 310-hp turbocharged V6 is good for the same numbers.

Safety

Every Transit Wagon comes with stability control, frontal airbags, front side-impact airbags and antilock brakes as standard. Rear seats have integral three-point seatbelts, and side curtain airbags cover the entire length of the passenger area. A rearview camera, rear parking sensors and lane-keeping warning are optional.

In government crash testing, the Transit Wagon was not given an overall rating, but it did score four out of five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety.

Driving

The first thing drivers will notice is that the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon responds to its steering wheel in a way no truck-based van has before. The steering responds easily and gives feedback more like a family car than a full-size truck. A relatively tight turning circle is another welcome attribute of the new Transit.

The Transit's standard 3.7-liter V6 has respectable power but probably wouldn't do for those planning to frequently transport a lot of passengers. The turbocharged V6 is a different animal, able to effortlessly propel a fully loaded Transit. The new 3.2-liter diesel -- Ford's first use of this engine in the United States -- is quiet, gutsy and, like the other two engines, cooperates almost invisibly with the standard six-speed automatic transmission.

Agreeable, smooth engines and well-managed wind noise make the Transit's cabin noticeably quiet, although pelting rain hammers the roof and can make noise in the wheelwells. And for those ultra-long versions of the Transit, the optional rearview camera is a boon.

Interior

Compared with the old E-Series commercial vans, the 2015 Transit Wagon's interior is almost as much a step into the contemporary as ditching a flip cell phone for an iPhone.

Forget that massive step up and in: The first step into the Transit still is up, but you no longer have to pick your feet over a wide and inconvenient sill covering the frame. And the old-school van seating position now is friendlier and much more like a conventional vehicle. With the tall center console, close-at-hand gear selector and likewise easily accessed climate and radio controls, the interior design is more family crossover than commercial vehicle. Those who've driven an E-Series or other old-school American full-size van will be astonished by just how much more welcoming the Transit's interior is, even with its unapologetically utilitarian trimmings.

Springing for the Transit Wagon's XLT trim is worth the cost merely for the cloth upholstery and cruise control, we'd reckon, particularly if you plan to use the Transit on long highway hauls. Passenger-seat layouts run the gamut, depending on the length of the Transit Wagon. The standard setup is for eight, with the option for 10 on the regular-wheelbase models. Move to the long wheelbase and there is the option for 15-passenger seating, which is standard if you select the long-wheelbase/extended-length Transit Wagon. It's easy to maneuver to the back rows of seating in the 10, 12 and 15 passenger Transit Wagon thanks to spaces between the seats, but final row of seating has four very narrow seats, so don't plan on putting full-size adults back there.

The new Transit brings several welcome new features for rear passengers. First, there's an aisle between the rows rather than forcing passengers to shuffle rearward between the seats and the body of the van, making it much easier to access seats farther to the rear. All seatbelts now are a three-point design anchored to the seat frame, eliminating belts dangling from the roof. And there are standard side curtain airbags running the length of the passenger area, improving side impact and rollover safety.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon.

Drives better than other vans
longdistance,05/05/2015
350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have purchased a low roof, 148 wheelbase 15 passenger ford transit wagon with the 3.5 liter ecoboost engine. It drives very well and I get an average of 18 mpg so far mostly highway. It fits in my 7 foot garage door also. I purchased the van for large family trips. For seat planning for large families I have included this guide. row one, 2 seats driver and passenger row two, 3 seats together that can be removed row three and four, 3 seats of which the driver 2 or the passenger 1 can be removed. Aisle between them row five - 4 seats, the center 2 or each outer one can be removed.
Great van for a large family
Travis Berry,09/24/2015
150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Our van is the 3.5l ecoboost, medium roof, short wheelbase. We bought this van brand new in 2015. Initially, we had an engine problem that was caused by a defect in the manufacturing of one of the heads that caused it to blow 2 head gaskets within 2 months of our purchase. It was frustrating to deal with and took perseverance on our part, but in the end, Ford did what was right and provided a loaner van while it was repaired. Since the final repair, it has worked flawlessly. It is the ideal vehicle for our family of 8. Great engine power and very spacious. No regrets.
A Good Van that could have been Great
Kirk,11/29/2015
350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Had a 2009 E350. Just Purchased an XLT 350 Medium Roof with the 3.5 Ecoboost. The Good - Lots of room to walk around, lots of space behind the seat, reasonably quite, The engine seems twice as powerful as my old 5.4L V8. I am averaging 17.5 in mixed city/highway driving, and have achieved 24 mpg on the highway that was pretty much level. The transmission is a 6 speed and is very smooth. Great view from anywhere you set. The not so Good - The side door is a bummer to use - it is heavy and doesn't close easily, kids can't open or close it, we mainly enter/exit from the back doors. Not a lot of foot room in the front. The back seats in the old E350 used to be a nice large bench seat, now they are broken up into individual seats, not sure if that is a good idea or not, my kids use to lay down in the old seats, and even fall asleep, impossible to do in the new van. ONE powerpoint in the back by NO seat, for a passenger van they could have put a few by each seat row. A few oddly placed cup holders by the windows, again they could have put two or three by each seat row. No handle on the inside of the back door??? The Bad - The back up camera display is from a toy car, it is so small that it is dangerous, you can barely make out the objects as you are backing up. The rearview mirror is from the same toy car, it is so small you can almost see out the back windows. Overall I would do it again, I am changing out my seats for custom seats, and hopefully an aftermarket back up replacement monitor will come out soon. I have already replaced the toy rear view mirror with one that allows me to see out those large wonderful side windows. I have ordered 12 volt powerpoints to install by the seats. Overall I like the van, I just wish ford would have thought a few things through, and especially made a power sliding door option on that mammoth side door. Update 05/31/2016 The Good - still getting great mileage, averaging 17mpg, still lots of space for people and luggage, still would buy it again. currently have 18,000 miles on it. The not so good - still can't find aftermarket dash mount back up camera, the factory one is so small you can't really see behind you. The side door was fixed and closes better, but it still won't close easily unless another door or a window is open. The seats are removable if you are a gorilla, super heavy, don't plan on moving them in or out on a regular basis, also they are not interchangeable - super bad design. Headliner separated by the side door, ford is ordering me a new one, overall it is doing fine, and if you need a giant van that gets decent mileage this is the route to go. 37,000 Mile Update Still have the van, still would have bought it! Changes - the factory tires were horrible, added some over sized all dual purpose truck tires Cooper AT3, now I can go around a corner without the traction control kicking in. added about 1 inch of ground clearance, lost 1/2 mpg, ride is a lot better. Jack - relocated the vehicle jack which was literally stuck on the inside of the van where you are supposed to put your luggage. Put it in the engine compartment under the air cleaner, probably where they should have put the battery. Took out a seat in the middle for more storage and legroom, way to heavy. The biggest complaint is the person who designed but never tried to get in and out of the drivers seat, there is absolutely no room to swing your feet out, and no where to put your left foot comfortably. Another dumb idea was to put the battery under the drivers seat, and the blower motor under the passenger seat, plenty of room under the hood to put this. Ford it is called either a passenger compartment or cargo area, Ford really cheaped out when they put the jack, blower and battery where people and cargo are supposed to go. Also having the rear a/c compressor laying flat on the ground taking up as much room as possible - was again a cheap and easy, too much effort and engineering to put it where it properly goes which is up on top or on the top sides out of the way - really Ford! I still love the view, and the gas mileage for a driving brick, tons of space, body is holding good, knock on wood - no mechanical problems Service - synthetic oil change every 10,000 miles, had to have brake pads at 33,000 of easy stopping, not to happy about that. other than that doing well. 46000 mile update Still satisfied. The fuel door broke, it is obviously a design flaw, the fuel door is held together by a plastic tab the size of a pen head. Cost 300.00 to fix it. Have seen several other Transits with the broken fuel door - FORD do the right thing, recall and actually fix it. Had another recall, the rubber coupler that holds the driveshaft to the rearend is defective, no fix, they just put on a new one and will replace it, no actual fix yet. Had another recall, apparently a hole in the body can allow water to enter and mess up the trailering wires, no fix.
It's a van, not a lamborghini
Don,05/13/2016
350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased the 12 passenger 2015 van, 350 low roof with swinging side doors (not the sliding doors). We previously had a GMC K2500 Suburban. Before buying we test drove the Nissan NV 12/15 passenger van. Pros: Great fuel efficiency! We are averaging 18mpg, however we do live in the country so stop and go driving is not as frequent as those living in town. When in the Big Apple for the day (not NY!, we live in Idaho!) we may see closer to 14-16mpg. We drove a 10hour road trip and averaged closer to 19mpg at about 65-70mph (assuming the electronic mileage gauge is accurate). Great get-up and go power. From 0 to 40 it gets there faster than my GMC V8 454 7.4 liter, easy. Love the cargo space in the back. Chose the swinging doors over the slider b/c we understood the slider to wear out. The swinging doors swing 180 degrees! So long as you have clearance from the car next to you to swing 90 degrees, you can make it 180. Passenger seats have the ability to recline (comparable to airplane seats), which is better than nothing at all, or the new Nissan NV and the old E-series. Fairly comfortable for the kids. Our configuration allows you to pull out the back row in sets of two. Other configurations vary. Fun to drive! Fairly quite compared to the suburban and the new Nissan NV. Great visibility, great side mirrors. Headrests on every seat! Good (proportionally balanced) size for comfort and rear view mirror visibility. Neutral: The rear view mirror is essentially there to see the kids. The back door latches block any visibility to utilize it otherwise, despite how big or small it is. The backup camera is nice. Color coding, beeps at you. The screen could be a little bigger, but sufficient for the job. Cons: The pilot seats are okay, not as comfortable as the suburban was. Weak lumbar support, so for long trips we will have to add some support here. The back row is not as adult friendly for more mature bottoms. Could use additional child latches throughout. There are only three on our model. Had to add a tow package myself. Conclusion: 4 star, would have given it 5 if the captain chairs had better lumbar support. Fun to drive, smooth on the road. Great power. Adequate cargo space in the back (more than the suburban). Update: 2 years later... My wife loves driving this van. The major draw back, does not do well in snow/mud conditions. We live in mountainous area where snow and off road experiences are not unusual. It would be nice to have the 4x4 option on this. Kits are very difficult to come by at an affordable price if you can find them for the transit. We have placed 12,000+ miles on the van since purchase and this update.
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon features & specs

Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Transit Wagon Van. Available styles include 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof is priced between $18,120 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 59858 and91687 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof is priced between $22,275 and$22,275 with odometer readings between 116808 and116808 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 53003 and53003 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof is priced between $28,800 and$28,800 with odometer readings between 150801 and150801 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Transit Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Transit Wagon for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 Transit Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,120 and mileage as low as 53003 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Transit Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,414.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,939.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,610.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Transit Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

