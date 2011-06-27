Had a 2009 E350. Just Purchased an XLT 350 Medium Roof with the 3.5 Ecoboost. The Good - Lots of room to walk around, lots of space behind the seat, reasonably quite, The engine seems twice as powerful as my old 5.4L V8. I am averaging 17.5 in mixed city/highway driving, and have achieved 24 mpg on the highway that was pretty much level. The transmission is a 6 speed and is very smooth. Great view from anywhere you set. The not so Good - The side door is a bummer to use - it is heavy and doesn't close easily, kids can't open or close it, we mainly enter/exit from the back doors. Not a lot of foot room in the front. The back seats in the old E350 used to be a nice large bench seat, now they are broken up into individual seats, not sure if that is a good idea or not, my kids use to lay down in the old seats, and even fall asleep, impossible to do in the new van. ONE powerpoint in the back by NO seat, for a passenger van they could have put a few by each seat row. A few oddly placed cup holders by the windows, again they could have put two or three by each seat row. No handle on the inside of the back door??? The Bad - The back up camera display is from a toy car, it is so small that it is dangerous, you can barely make out the objects as you are backing up. The rearview mirror is from the same toy car, it is so small you can almost see out the back windows. Overall I would do it again, I am changing out my seats for custom seats, and hopefully an aftermarket back up replacement monitor will come out soon. I have already replaced the toy rear view mirror with one that allows me to see out those large wonderful side windows. I have ordered 12 volt powerpoints to install by the seats. Overall I like the van, I just wish ford would have thought a few things through, and especially made a power sliding door option on that mammoth side door. Update 05/31/2016 The Good - still getting great mileage, averaging 17mpg, still lots of space for people and luggage, still would buy it again. currently have 18,000 miles on it. The not so good - still can't find aftermarket dash mount back up camera, the factory one is so small you can't really see behind you. The side door was fixed and closes better, but it still won't close easily unless another door or a window is open. The seats are removable if you are a gorilla, super heavy, don't plan on moving them in or out on a regular basis, also they are not interchangeable - super bad design. Headliner separated by the side door, ford is ordering me a new one, overall it is doing fine, and if you need a giant van that gets decent mileage this is the route to go. 37,000 Mile Update Still have the van, still would have bought it! Changes - the factory tires were horrible, added some over sized all dual purpose truck tires Cooper AT3, now I can go around a corner without the traction control kicking in. added about 1 inch of ground clearance, lost 1/2 mpg, ride is a lot better. Jack - relocated the vehicle jack which was literally stuck on the inside of the van where you are supposed to put your luggage. Put it in the engine compartment under the air cleaner, probably where they should have put the battery. Took out a seat in the middle for more storage and legroom, way to heavy. The biggest complaint is the person who designed but never tried to get in and out of the drivers seat, there is absolutely no room to swing your feet out, and no where to put your left foot comfortably. Another dumb idea was to put the battery under the drivers seat, and the blower motor under the passenger seat, plenty of room under the hood to put this. Ford it is called either a passenger compartment or cargo area, Ford really cheaped out when they put the jack, blower and battery where people and cargo are supposed to go. Also having the rear a/c compressor laying flat on the ground taking up as much room as possible - was again a cheap and easy, too much effort and engineering to put it where it properly goes which is up on top or on the top sides out of the way - really Ford! I still love the view, and the gas mileage for a driving brick, tons of space, body is holding good, knock on wood - no mechanical problems Service - synthetic oil change every 10,000 miles, had to have brake pads at 33,000 of easy stopping, not to happy about that. other than that doing well. 46000 mile update Still satisfied. The fuel door broke, it is obviously a design flaw, the fuel door is held together by a plastic tab the size of a pen head. Cost 300.00 to fix it. Have seen several other Transits with the broken fuel door - FORD do the right thing, recall and actually fix it. Had another recall, the rubber coupler that holds the driveshaft to the rearend is defective, no fix, they just put on a new one and will replace it, no actual fix yet. Had another recall, apparently a hole in the body can allow water to enter and mess up the trailering wires, no fix.

Read more