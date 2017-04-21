Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon for Sale Near Me
507 listings
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,313$4,674 Below Market
- 69,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,977$2,939 Below Market
- 43,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995$4,479 Below Market
- 97,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,880$2,883 Below Market
- 79,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,999$6,486 Below Market
- 43,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$20,599$2,781 Below Market
- 71,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,398
- 28,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$1,425 Below Market
- 55,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,999$2,978 Below Market
- 30,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,172$1,014 Below Market
- 62,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,498$3,932 Below Market
- 85,734 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$2,730 Below Market
- 25,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,950$5,726 Below Market
- 12,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,300$1,137 Below Market
- 15,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998$442 Below Market
- 79,324 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,881$2,694 Below Market
- 45,664 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995
- 87,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$2,081 Below Market
Rusty Shackleford,04/21/2017
350 HD XLT High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Passenger Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Looked forward to the detailed test drive of the 15 passenger extended length high roof wagon. While the diesel engine performance, overall drivability and front driver and passenger seats did not disappoint, the rear seats (remaining 13 seats) were a disaster. What was ford thinking putting in these tiny narrow seats? Who is the 15 passenger rated for? small kids or tiny half human sized beings? Keep in mind that the rear most bench seat has the wheel well making the outboard seats unusable for any passenger. So count those two seats out, that leaves the total passenger count (including driver) to 13, then look at the single seats in each row, I am 5'10" medium build and I couldn't possible fit in those tiny narrow toy seats, I can see a small child or small person being able to use those two seats so count those out for adult passenger use. This leaves us with 11 remaining seats. Keep in mind that rest of the rear passenger seats are very narrow and if you want to seat 3 adults in each row like ford rates it, you will be practically sitting on each others laps. Only hope is to remove all the rear passenger seats and find aftermarket seats solution (if thats available). For that reason the preconfigured passenger version of fords Transit van (wagon) doesn't make sense to anyone that is going to actually use the 15 seats for adult passengers. I was extremely disappointed in ford for this. Bottomline, if you are looking for cargo version or perhaps wagon version to later install custom seats in (or have it customized), its a great van as far as drivetrain and driving characteristics are concerned. But if you are looking for a turn key solution for a large family or shuttle business where you need to be able to utilize close to full seat occupancy, this is going to be a huge disappointment.
