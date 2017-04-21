Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    5,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,313

    $4,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    69,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,977

    $2,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    43,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    $4,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    97,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,880

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof

    79,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,999

    $6,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof

    43,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $20,599

    $2,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    71,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,398

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    28,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    55,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,999

    $2,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    30,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,172

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    62,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,498

    $3,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof

    85,734 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    $2,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    25,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,950

    $5,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    12,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,300

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    15,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof

    79,324 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,881

    $2,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    45,664 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    87,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,999

    $2,081 Below Market
    Details

15 SEATER? NOT FOR HUMANS
Rusty Shackleford,04/21/2017
350 HD XLT High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Passenger Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Looked forward to the detailed test drive of the 15 passenger extended length high roof wagon. While the diesel engine performance, overall drivability and front driver and passenger seats did not disappoint, the rear seats (remaining 13 seats) were a disaster. What was ford thinking putting in these tiny narrow seats? Who is the 15 passenger rated for? small kids or tiny half human sized beings? Keep in mind that the rear most bench seat has the wheel well making the outboard seats unusable for any passenger. So count those two seats out, that leaves the total passenger count (including driver) to 13, then look at the single seats in each row, I am 5'10" medium build and I couldn't possible fit in those tiny narrow toy seats, I can see a small child or small person being able to use those two seats so count those out for adult passenger use. This leaves us with 11 remaining seats. Keep in mind that rest of the rear passenger seats are very narrow and if you want to seat 3 adults in each row like ford rates it, you will be practically sitting on each others laps. Only hope is to remove all the rear passenger seats and find aftermarket seats solution (if thats available). For that reason the preconfigured passenger version of fords Transit van (wagon) doesn't make sense to anyone that is going to actually use the 15 seats for adult passengers. I was extremely disappointed in ford for this. Bottomline, if you are looking for cargo version or perhaps wagon version to later install custom seats in (or have it customized), its a great van as far as drivetrain and driving characteristics are concerned. But if you are looking for a turn key solution for a large family or shuttle business where you need to be able to utilize close to full seat occupancy, this is going to be a huge disappointment.
