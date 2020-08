Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon for Sale Near Me

Sarat Ford Lincoln - Agawam / Massachusetts

this 2017 Ford Transit Wagon only has 65,930mi on it with Ingot Silv Met exterior over PEWTR CLTH FRNT interior. More information about the 2017 Ford Transit Wagon: Ford has always been a leader in the realm of versatile commercial vehicles, and the Transit is poised to carry that tradition far into the future. In fact, like the E-Series vans before it, the Transit has few rivals. With nearly unlimited configurations and intelligent powertrain options, including a 3.2L turbodiesel, EcoBoost V6, and LPG-compatible V6, the Transit is sure to satisfy the needs of anyone in the market for a full-size, do-anything, carry-everything van. This model sets itself apart with competent and efficient engines, Highly configurable, and impressive capacity

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBZX2ZM0HKA55699

Stock: 5699SR

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-20-2017