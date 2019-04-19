More about the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon

With SUVs and minivans dominating the market for family haulers, it seems clear that large numbers of consumers have abandoned the full-size van market. But for those who need extra seating and cargo room, the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a practical option. With an extensive choice of length, height, payload capacity and seating options, the Transit Wagon can be configured for business use or for transporting up to 15 passengers, making it one of the most versatile competitors in its class. Having replaced the previous full-size E-Series van in 2015, the European-style Transit Wagon is still in its first generation in the U.S., so changes for 2018 are relatively minor. A high-mount rearview camera is standard for medium- and high-roof models. And new available features include extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, charcoal leather seat package, programmable battery guard, rear scuff plate kits, rear assist handles and heavy-duty cargo flooring. A dual-rear-wheel forged alloy wheel package is now available, and the audio package now features Bluetooth connectivity. Unlike the old full-size vans, the Transit Wagon sports a nicer interior that is reminiscent of a minivan. The dashboard and control layouts are logical, the materials are surprisingly attractive, and standard equipment includes air conditioning, comfortable seats and a rearview camera. Most of the latest technical features are either standard or available, including the Ford Sync 3 infotainment interface. Standard-wheelbase models provide seating for eight, with an option to increase that to 10, but the long-wheelbase versions can be configured to hold up to 15 passengers. Standard power comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Also available are a 310-hp turbocharged EcoBoost V6 and a turbocharged 3.2-liter five-cylinder diesel that puts out 185 hp. All models drive the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The Transit Wagon is built with unibody construction, unlike the body-on-frame vans of old, which gives it better handling and a relatively smooth, quiet ride. True, it's not a small vehicle, but most drivers will find it easy to maneuver once they have a few miles under their belts. Similarly, most buyers will likely find the standard V6 to be adequate, but those who regularly move a lot of passengers and cargo might want to consider the higher-output turbocharged engine. Fuel economy for the Transit Wagon with the standard 3.7-liter V6 is EPA rated at a combined 16 mpg (14 city/18 highway). And the optional turbocharged EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 is rated similarly at 16 mpg combined (15 city/18 highway). The Transit Wagon can be ordered in standard- and long-wheelbase versions, with roofs in low, medium and tall heights, and in XL and XLT trim levels. The XL comes fairly well-equipped, but the XLT adds useful features including cruise control, rear air conditioning, a CD player and full-length carpeting. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon that best meets your needs.

Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Transit Wagon Van. Available styles include 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Transit Wagon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Transit Wagon.

