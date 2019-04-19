Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon
- Many available configurations
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Choice of strong, fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines
- Easy-to-use available Sync 3 infotainment system
- Standard engine is somewhat sluggish with a full load
Shoppers with large families or commercial buyers who need a large shuttle vehicle should check out the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon. It's a full-size van that doesn't drive like a truck, and it can be configured to perform a wide range of hauling chores. It also offers the choice of one of three engines to provide the mix of power and fuel economy you desire.
With the Transit Wagon, flexibility is the name of the game. It's available in various combinations of wheelbases, body lengths, payload ratings and roof heights, allowing buyers to suit their individual needs. Seating for eight is standard, but different configurations let you accommodate 10, 12 or even 15 passengers, with room to spare for their luggage.
Unlike Ford's old Econoline van, the Transit Wagon delivers ride and handling more reminiscent of an SUV or a minivan than a commercial vehicle. And available creature comforts, such as leather-upholstered, heated front seats and the latest infotainment systems, help ensure a pleasant on-road experience for both driver and passengers.
Ford Transit Wagon models
The 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by some standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. The base Transit Wagon is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from eight all the way up to 15, depending on the body style.
The Transit Wagon's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/Propane engine prep package is also available for the 3.7-liter V6. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model. When the Transit Wagon is properly equipped, capacities can be as high as 4,560 pounds for payload and 7,500 pounds for towing.
Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a rearview camera, 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split hinged passenger-side doors on the low-roof body style, a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air conditioning, vinyl front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with an input jack.
The XLT trim adds wheel covers, automatic wipers, a chrome grille, cruise control, two additional front speakers, a CD player with a 4-inch display, cruise control, full-length carpeting, rear air conditioning, rear dome and map lights, and reclining rear seatbacks.
Several service prep packages are available for the 2018 Transit Wagon — ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep — as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.
Options can be ordered alone or in packages. Highlights include various window configurations, extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, upgraded audio systems, Ford Telematics, basic Sync voice controls (including a USB port) or Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, upgraded instrumentation, HD radio, satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.
A Builders Prep package is available for both trim levels; it deletes the rear seating and floor covering and adds dual heavy-duty batteries, a heavy-duty alternator, a special wiring package, and (on the XL) the 4-inch display and CD player. An RV Prep package available for the XLT trim mirrors the Builders Prep package's modifications and adds privacy glass and other preparations for RV upfitting.
Trim tested
Consumer reviews
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
Only had the van less than a month but so far VERY satisfied with the fuel economy and overall preformance. the extra head room is really nice.
|150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 12
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 12
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts like the Transit Wagon models:
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a wide-angle view behind the vehicle while backing up.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without the turn signal on. Available as an option; standard with the Sync 3 system.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|26.7%
The least-expensive 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,100.
Other versions include:
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,100
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,750
- 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,700
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,045
- 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,995
- 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,350
- 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,095
- 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,800
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,195
- 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $42,950
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,900
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,250
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,545
- 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $44,245
- 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,645
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,395
With SUVs and minivans dominating the market for family haulers, it seems clear that large numbers of consumers have abandoned the full-size van market. But for those who need extra seating and cargo room, the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a practical option. With an extensive choice of length, height, payload capacity and seating options, the Transit Wagon can be configured for business use or for transporting up to 15 passengers, making it one of the most versatile competitors in its class.
Having replaced the previous full-size E-Series van in 2015, the European-style Transit Wagon is still in its first generation in the U.S., so changes for 2018 are relatively minor. A high-mount rearview camera is standard for medium- and high-roof models. And new available features include extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, charcoal leather seat package, programmable battery guard, rear scuff plate kits, rear assist handles and heavy-duty cargo flooring. A dual-rear-wheel forged alloy wheel package is now available, and the audio package now features Bluetooth connectivity.
Unlike the old full-size vans, the Transit Wagon sports a nicer interior that is reminiscent of a minivan. The dashboard and control layouts are logical, the materials are surprisingly attractive, and standard equipment includes air conditioning, comfortable seats and a rearview camera. Most of the latest technical features are either standard or available, including the Ford Sync 3 infotainment interface. Standard-wheelbase models provide seating for eight, with an option to increase that to 10, but the long-wheelbase versions can be configured to hold up to 15 passengers.
Standard power comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Also available are a 310-hp turbocharged EcoBoost V6 and a turbocharged 3.2-liter five-cylinder diesel that puts out 185 hp. All models drive the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Transit Wagon is built with unibody construction, unlike the body-on-frame vans of old, which gives it better handling and a relatively smooth, quiet ride. True, it's not a small vehicle, but most drivers will find it easy to maneuver once they have a few miles under their belts. Similarly, most buyers will likely find the standard V6 to be adequate, but those who regularly move a lot of passengers and cargo might want to consider the higher-output turbocharged engine.
Fuel economy for the Transit Wagon with the standard 3.7-liter V6 is EPA rated at a combined 16 mpg (14 city/18 highway). And the optional turbocharged EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 is rated similarly at 16 mpg combined (15 city/18 highway).
The Transit Wagon can be ordered in standard- and long-wheelbase versions, with roofs in low, medium and tall heights, and in XL and XLT trim levels. The XL comes fairly well-equipped, but the XLT adds useful features including cruise control, rear air conditioning, a CD player and full-length carpeting. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon that best meets your needs.
Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon Overview
The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Transit Wagon Van. Available styles include 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Transit Wagon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Transit Wagon.
