Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon Consumer Reviews

15 SEATER? NOT FOR HUMANS Rusty Shackleford , 04/21/2017 350 HD XLT High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Passenger Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful Looked forward to the detailed test drive of the 15 passenger extended length high roof wagon. While the diesel engine performance, overall drivability and front driver and passenger seats did not disappoint, the rear seats (remaining 13 seats) were a disaster. What was ford thinking putting in these tiny narrow seats? Who is the 15 passenger rated for? small kids or tiny half human sized beings? Keep in mind that the rear most bench seat has the wheel well making the outboard seats unusable for any passenger. So count those two seats out, that leaves the total passenger count (including driver) to 13, then look at the single seats in each row, I am 5'10" medium build and I couldn't possible fit in those tiny narrow toy seats, I can see a small child or small person being able to use those two seats so count those out for adult passenger use. This leaves us with 11 remaining seats. Keep in mind that rest of the rear passenger seats are very narrow and if you want to seat 3 adults in each row like ford rates it, you will be practically sitting on each others laps. Only hope is to remove all the rear passenger seats and find aftermarket seats solution (if thats available). For that reason the preconfigured passenger version of fords Transit van (wagon) doesn't make sense to anyone that is going to actually use the 15 seats for adult passengers. I was extremely disappointed in ford for this. Bottomline, if you are looking for cargo version or perhaps wagon version to later install custom seats in (or have it customized), its a great van as far as drivetrain and driving characteristics are concerned. But if you are looking for a turn key solution for a large family or shuttle business where you need to be able to utilize close to full seat occupancy, this is going to be a huge disappointment. Performance Report Abuse

9 months and 60,000 miles JimBob Slovak , 09/14/2018 350 XLT Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First off , compared to other vans, do not let the price sway you. I have the 350xlt low roof 15 passenger with 3.7l engine. I haul people, a two horse trailer, with horses, and all sizes cargo trailers from 8-18 foot, open and enclosed, on a daily basis. On average 1400 miles per week. I go through new tires every 3 months, oil change full synthetic every 4 weeks, I added drilled rotors with high performance pads very amazing stopping power even when fully loaded. I added rear air bags with on board compressor for no sag under heavy loads and keeps driveability amazing. I also added an automatic opening sliding door. The sliding door is the only issue I’ve seen. Under constant closing the side door will overcome and overlap the front passenger door and when it happens, you must open front door to be able to open sliding door. All In all, better van than I could have hoped for. Mpg is better than average too. I drive all back country hilly and twisty roads and with a full passenger load I will average 14.5 mpg. Full loaded on the highway at 65 with cruise control will get me 19-21. Empty weights are of course better. 9 months and 60,000 miles and no issues and very very pleased. Comfortable, quiet, handling and performance is good and reliable. No regrets Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

comfort Lenny D , 10/10/2018 150 XLT Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful very poor gps, no red light camera or school zone speed alert, only 61/2" screen, does not give traffic ahead report, my Garmin does all of this with a 7" screen for $300.00, no way to set tire pressure from the dash like the euro version does, its a major project, even my fusion can be set from dash, uncomfortable driver seat, bolster to short, seat too narrow, arm rest too short and not wide enough, they should use the f150 seats, privacy glass not dark its only 80/20 for $600.00. I got 95/5 limo tint for $300.00, all options way overpriced, they should make one more model up with more included options like ford pickup trucks, great folding mirrors but should have power extending mirrors, This van needs the Mustang v8 Not a punny v6 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Ford Transit Wagon 15 Passenger Nick Yager , 12/08/2017 350 XL Low Roof w/60/40 Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle because I needed to replace my 12 passenger Ford E350 which had been a great vehicle for our large family and business. We upgraded to the 15 passenger so that we could remove some rear seats for expanded cargo. The kids and grandkids love the reclining receipts and we have been very happy with the vehicle overall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse