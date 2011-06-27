Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,443
|$3,540
|$4,195
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,248
|$3,848
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,665
|$3,155
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,081
|$2,461
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$3,834
|$4,427
|Clean
|$2,609
|$3,518
|$4,061
|Average
|$2,133
|$2,886
|$3,329
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,254
|$2,597
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,623
|$3,460
|$3,964
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,175
|$3,637
|Average
|$1,965
|$2,605
|$2,981
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,034
|$2,326
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,745
|$3,949
|$4,669
|Clean
|$2,516
|$3,623
|$4,283
|Average
|$2,057
|$2,973
|$3,511
|Rough
|$1,599
|$2,322
|$2,739
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,884
|$3,782
|$4,323
|Clean
|$2,643
|$3,470
|$3,966
|Average
|$2,161
|$2,847
|$3,251
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,224
|$2,537
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$3,877
|$4,494
|Clean
|$2,611
|$3,558
|$4,122
|Average
|$2,135
|$2,919
|$3,379
|Rough
|$1,659
|$2,280
|$2,636
Estimated values
2009 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,666
|$4,337
|Clean
|$2,330
|$3,364
|$3,979
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,760
|$3,262
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,156
|$2,545